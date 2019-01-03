La Fondation CTA et l’AARP annoncent le Concours de pitch du CES 2019, qui sera lancé par Daymond John de Shark Tank

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 04:37 PM EST
Le premier concours annuel de pitch du CES destiné à mettre en lumière les technologies qui créent un lien social a été annoncé aujourd'hui par la fondation de la Consumer Technology Association (CTA) et l'AARP. Le coup d’envoi de cet événement inaugural sera donné par l’invité d’honneur Daymond John, ambassadeur de la marque AARP, fondateur et directeur général de FUBU, la marque mondiale de vêtements décontractés - dont la valeur atteint 6 milliards de dollars - et co-vedette de l'émission d’encouragement de l’entrepreneuriat Shark Tank diffusée par la chaîne ABC et lauréate primée par un Emmy Award.
La Fondation de la Consumer Technology Association (CTA) - une fondation nationale ayant pour mission de faire connaître aux seniors et aux personnes handicapées des technologies leur permettant d'améliorer leur vie - invite les participants au CES 2019 à contribuer à la sélection des lauréats par vote personnel du public. Le concours de pitch est parrainé par AARP Innovation Labs, qui collabore avec des start-ups pour transformer les marchés et changer des vies.
Concours de pitch du CES 2019
Parce que l'isolement social a un impact sur la santé comparable au fait de fumer 15 cigarettes par jour, le Concours de pitch du CES 2019 mettra en avant les technologies qui pourraient favoriser le renforcement des liens personnels. Ce problème concerne des personnes de tout âge, notamment les 115 millions d'Américains âgés de 50 ans et plus, la catégorie dont le taux de croissance est le plus rapide et dont le nombre atteindra 132 millions de personnes en 2030. Ce groupe d'âge a également un pouvoir d'achat important puisque les Américains âgés de 50 ans et plus représentent une économie de la longévité générant plus de 7.600 milliards de dollars d'activité économique annuelle.
Le concours de pitch aura lieu dans le cadre du CES 2019, jeudi 10 janvier 2019 à 10h00 (Pacific Time), au Startup Stage, Eureka Park, Sands.
"Contribuer au développement de nouveaux produits et services innovants axés sur les intérêts et les besoins des personnes âgées de 50 ans et plus constitue un élément important de la mission de l'AARP, a déclaré Jo Ann Jenkins, directrice générale de l'AARP. Le concours de pitch de la Fondation CTA contribuera à apporter de nouvelles solutions à un marché vaste et, jusqu'à présent, sous-desservi, et mettra en lumière une opportunité clé que d'autres entreprises laissent échapper."
"Le Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 sera l’occasion de présenter d’extraordinaires innovations technologiques pour aider les gens à rester connectés et à mener une vie saine et indépendante, au travail, à la maison et pendant leurs loisirs", a déclaré Stephen Ewell, directeur exécutif de la Fondation CTA.
Les huit entreprises invitées à présenter un pitch représentent une approche diversifiée de l’utilisation de la technologie pour créer des liens sociaux. Il s’agit des sociétés suivantes:
- Fishball – Objectif à clipser pour transformer un iPhone en appareil photo et caméra vidéo à 360˚
- Glowbl – Solution de vidéoconférence permettant de partager plusieurs types de contenu à la fois
- GoSun – Cuisinière solaire à technologie sans combustible, à faible coût, portable, polyvalente et durable
- House of Haptics – Bracelet pour envoyer à distance une touche d’humanité
- Language Hero – Application de formation linguistique intelligente qui permet à des personnes parlant différentes langues de communiquer rapidement et efficacement via un chat vidéo
- StoryUp Healium – Solution de réalité virtuelle utilisant les résultats d’EEG pour réduire le stress et offrir des possibilités de déplacement virtuel
- Tikaway – Lunettes "connectées" permettant une collaboration vidéo mains libres
- Waverly Labs – Oreillette qui traduit 15 langues et 42 dialectes et permet également d’écouter de la musique en streaming et de passer des appels vocaux
Concours d'accessibilité de l’Eureka Park
La Fondation de la CTA a également annoncé les gagnants de son quatrième concours annuel d'accessibilité de l’Eureka Park. Les lauréats de ce concours ont été sélectionnés parmi un groupe de candidats à l’Extreme Tech Challenge sur la base de leur capacité à être utiles aux personnes âgées et aux personnes handicapées. Les cinq gagnants reçoivent chacun un stand à l’Eureka Park du CES 2019 et une somme de 2.500 dollars. Les entreprises lauréates du concours d'accessibilité de l’Eureka Park du CES 2019 sont les suivantes:
Pour en savoir plus sur la technologie de l’accessibilité au CES, visitez le site: https://www.ces.tech/Topics/Health-Wellness/Accessibility.aspx
Cliquez ici pour en savoir plus sur le concours de pitch du CES 2019.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005728/fr/
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST