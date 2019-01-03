The World's First Super X-Fi® Headphones have Arrived

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 3, 2019 05:13 PM EST
SINGAPORE, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Technology today announced the launch of the follow-up to the critically-acclaimed Creative SXFI AMP – the Creative SXFI AIR series. Comprising the SXFI AIR and SXFI AIR C, these are the very first headphones featuring built-in Super X-Fi technology, the game-changer which has captured the imagination of users by delivering the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system, simply through a pair of headphones.
"After the SXFI AMP, it was a natural next step to develop headphones with built-in Super X-Fi technology. With the SXFI AIR series, users can now enjoy the magic of headphone holography, complemented by the best of our headphone engineering. The SXFI AIR is meant to pave the way for the headphone industry to adopt Super X-Fi into all future headphones," said Sim Wong Hoo, CEO of Creative Technology.
Put on Headphones. Press SXFI Button. Be Wowed.
Movies, music and gaming experiences are completely redefined with the SXFI AIR series. Simply by pressing a button, audio from movies can now be relished in all its full cinematic glory through these headphones, eliminating the need for a multi-speaker setup. Likewise, listening to musical tracks on the SXFI AIR series will ignite the feeling of attending a live concert performance. Offering seamless compatibility with PS4, Nintendo Switch, Mac or PC, the SXFI AIR series redefines the gaming experience through its expanded soundstage, bringing users into the game's cinematic environment, presenting them with a real-life holographic audio experience, as good as the real thing.
On top of the Super X-Fi technology at the heart of the SXFI AIR series, the headphones also stand out with its 50mm Neodymium drivers that are tuned to deliver audio that is powerful while maintaining extreme accuracy, which is an absolute essential for music and movie enthusiasts.
SXFI AIR
The SXFI AIR connects seamlessly via Bluetooth and USB to numerous platforms, ranging from mobile devices to PC and Mac to Nintendo Switch and PS4. Users can personalize their listening profiles through a mobile app, and upload them onto the SXFI AIR.
The versatility of the SXFI AIR also stands out with its wireless connectivity, providing ease of compatibility with iOS and Android devices. When connected via USB, the SXFI AIR offers low-latency 7.1 audio which is great for movies and games, especially on the PC and Mac.
The SXFI AIR also operates as a standalone music player via microSD card for various formats including MP3, WMA, WAV and FLAC.
Additionally, the SXFI AIR comes with a touch-control earcup, where users can easily switch between tracks and adjust volume with simple finger sliding actions.
The SXFI AIR features mesh fabric earcups with built-in memory foam pads that conform to the user's head, and are highly breathable as fabric dissipates heat more easily.
The SXFI AIR also comes with customizable RGB light rings, which allow users to choose from 16 million colors to make the headphones truly their own.
SXFI AIR C
The SXFI AIR C is an entry-level USB headphone with Super X-Fi aimed at gamers. It does not support Bluetooth, touch-controls and SD card.
Designed to augment the gaming experience further, the SXFI AIR C features a detachable ClearComms microphone that is specifically tuned to reproduce strikingly natural vocals, allowing for flawless communication between gaming team-mates or friends. The ClearComms microphone is also an accessory option for SXFI AIR.
The Creative SXFI AIR series is showcased at the Creative showcase suite at CES 2019, which is located at the Venetian, Meeting Rooms 2701-2703 from January 8-11, 2019.
Pricing and Availability
The SXFI AIR C USB is available at USD129.99 on Creative.com. For more information, visit creative.com/sxfiairc.
The SXFI AIR is available for pre-order at USD159.99 on Creative.com, and will ship in end January 2019. For more information, visit creative.com/sxfiair.
About Creative
Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.
In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed 'the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.
In 2018, Creative launched an all-new award-winning game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and immersiveness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. The magic of Super X-Fi brings holography into audio, for headphones.
This announcement relates to products launched in the United States. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Super X-Fi, X-Fi, Sonic Carrier and Sound Blaster are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
