Creative Launches Super X-Fi® Worldwide

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 05:20 PM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Technology today announced the worldwide launch of the Super X-Fi headphone holography technology at CES 2019 – an industry game-changer which will change the way one listens to headphones forever.
Super X-Fi recreates the soundstage of a multi-speaker surround system in a pair of headphones, and personalizes it by scanning the user's head and ears, so that the custom-fit audio experience becomes natural like never before.
Previewed in its prototype form last year, Super X-Fi was awarded 'Best of CES 2018' by AVS Forum, and many audio pundits, reviewers and users were blown away by the unprecedented levels of realism created by Super X-Fi in headphones. Since then, Super X-Fi has captured the imagination of users with the release of the first commercial product, the SXFI AMP - which packs the mind-blowing headphone holography technology and a premium headphone amplifier into a dongle no larger than a finger. The SXFI AMP offers the best of these two worlds for users who prefer to use their own headphones to enjoy Super X-Fi.
Following up on that is the latest addition to the product range - the Creative SXFI AIR series, the world's first headphones to incorporate the Super X-Fi UltraDSP chip. The SXFI AIR is a Bluetooth and USB headphone with Super X-Fi and other innovative features. The SXFI AIR C is an entry-level USB headphone with Super X-Fi aimed at the gaming market. These innovations offer compatibility options for Android and iOS devices, and for platforms including PS4, Nintendo Switch, Mac and PC.
"Super X-Fi is the latest manifestation of Creative's ethos to create the ultimate audio experience for our users; I consider it no lesser than an audio revolution. With just a pair of headphones powered by Super X-Fi, one can now watch movies as if at the cinema, listen to music as if at a live concert, and play games feeling like being in the game environment itself. Listening to headphones will never be the same again," said Sim Wong Hoo, CEO of Creative Technology.
The manifestation of the breakthrough Super X-Fi technology in its product form has kindled the interest of media from all over the world. Hundreds of journalists, reviewers and influencers have signed up for demo sessions which will take place throughout CES 2019 at the Venetian, Las Vegas. Over the past year, several industry partners have indicated their interest in Super X-Fi. During the event, Creative will be outreaching to other potential partners to explore possible collaborations.
Besides the SXFI AMP and SXFI AIR series, Creative will also offer a glimpse into the other Super X-Fi innovations slated for the future.
Creative will also be showcasing its other latest audio solutions at CES, such as:
- Creative's newest and most advanced sound card Sound Blaster AE-9, the pinnacle of PC audio innovation
- Outlier Air, the first True Wireless ear buds from Creative with outstanding battery life
- Sound BlasterX G6, the USB sound card for the ultimate gaming audio experience
The Creative suite at CES 2019 is located at the Venetian, Meeting Rooms 2701-2703 from January 8-11, 2019.
Admittance is by invitation only; please RSVP through:
Media – Edwin Ong ([email protected] / +65 9795 7590)
Industry Partners – Darran Nathan ([email protected] / +65 9667 1937)
For more information on Super X-Fi technology and products, visit sxfi.com.
About CES
CES is the world's most prominent consumer electronics show held in Las Vegas annually.
About Creative
Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.
In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed 'the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.
In 2018, Creative launched an all-new award-winning game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and immersiveness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. The magic of Super X-Fi brings holography into audio, for headphones.
This announcement relates to products launched worldwide. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Super X-Fi, X-Fi, Sonic Carrier and Sound Blaster are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Creative Technology Ltd
Creative Technology Ltd
Edwin Ong
Eugene Chong
(65) 9795 7590
(65) 9487 2005
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creative-launches-super-x-fi-worldwide-300772752.html
SOURCE Creative
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST