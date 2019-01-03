CES 2019 Pitch Competition mit Auftritt des von der TV-Serie Shark Tank bekannten Daymond John, präsentiert von der CTA Foundation und AARP

|By Business Wire
|
|January 3, 2019 08:48 PM EST
Die erste und künftig jährliche CES Pitch Competition soll deutlich machen, dass Technologie soziale Verbindungen schaffen kann, wie heute von der Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Foundation und AARP bekannt gegeben wurde. Eröffnet wird der erstmals veranstaltete Wettbewerb von Gastmoderator Daymond John, AARP-Markenbotschafter, Gründer und CEO der auf 6 Milliarden US-Dollar bezifferten Lifestyle-Marke FUBU sowie Co-Star von Shark Tank, der mit einem Emmy-Award preisgekrönten Business-Show des US-TV-Senders ABC.
Die Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Foundation – eine nationale Stiftung mit der Mission, Senioren und behinderte Menschen mit Technologie vertraut zu machen, um deren Lebensqualität zu erhöhen - lädt die Teilnehmer der CES 2019 herzlich dazu ein, sich über die Publikumsabstimmung persönlich an der Auswahl der Gewinner zu beteiligen. Das Pitch-Event wird von AARP Innovation Labs gesponsert, das sich zusammen mit Startup-Unternehmen dafür einsetzt, Märkte zu transformieren und Leben zu verändern.
CES 2019 Pitch Competition
Da soziale Isolierung vergleichbar gesundheitsschädlich ist wie das Rauchen von 15 Zigaretten am Tag, soll die CES 2019 Pitch Competition Technologien in den Blickpunkt rücken, die menschliche Verbindungen steigern könnten. Dieses Problem betrifft Menschen aller Altersgruppen, darunter auch die 115 Millionen US-Bürger im Alter von über 50 Jahren, deren Zahl am schnellsten zunimmt. Die demografische Gruppe der Über-Fünfzigjährigen wird bis zum Jahr 2030 auf 132 Millionen ansteigen. Diese Altersgruppe verfügt zudem über eine erhebliche Kaufkraft, denn Amerikaner im Alter von über 50 Jahren repräsentieren eine „Langlebigkeitswirtschaft“, die jährlich Wirtschaftsaktivitäten von mehr als 7,6 Billionen US-Dollar generiert.
Das Pitch-Event findet im Rahmen der CES 2019 am Donnerstag, den 10. Januar 2019 um 10 Uhr (Ortszeit, PT) auf der Startup-Stage im Eureka Part at the Sands statt.
„Die Mitwirkung an der Entwicklung innovativer neuer Produkte und Dienstleistungen mit Schwerpunkt auf den Interessen und Bedürfnissen von Menschen im Alter von über 50 Jahren ist ein wichtiger Aspekt der Mission von AARP“, erklärte Jo Ann Jenkins, CEO von AARP. „Die CTA Foundation Pitch Competition wird zu neuen Lösungen für einen großen und bisher unterversorgten Markt führen und eine wichtige Chance ins Rampenlicht rücken, die sich andere Unternehmen derzeit entgehen lassen.“
„Auf der gesamten CES 2019 stehen enorme technologische Innovationen im Blickpunkt, die Menschen behilflich sein können, miteinander in Verbindung zu bleiben und am Arbeitsplatz, zuhause und in der Freizeit ein gesundes, unabhängiges Leben zu führen“, so Stephen Ewell, Executive Director der CTA Foundation.
Acht Unternehmen mit vielfältigen Ansätzen wurden eingeladen, die Nutzung von Technologie zur Herstellung sozialer Verbindungen vorzustellen:
- Fishball – Clip-on-Objektiv, das ein iPhone in eine 360-Grad-Foto- und Videokamera verwandelt
- Glowbl – Videokonferenzlösung, mit der mehrere Content-Arten gleichzeitig geteilt werden können
- GoSun – Kostengünstiger, tragbarer, vielseitiger und haltbarer Solarkocher mit brennstoffloser Technologie
- House of Haptics – Tragbares Armband, um menschliche Berührung über Entfernungen zu versenden
- Language Hero – Intelligente Sprachlern-App, mit der Menschen, die verschiedene Sprachen sprechen, schnell und effizient über Video-Chat miteinander kommunizieren können
- StoryUp Healium – VR-Lösung mit EEG-Feedback zur Reduzierung von Stress und Bereitstellung virtueller Reisemöglichkeiten
- Tikaway – „Vernetzte“ Brille für handfreie Video-Kollaboration
- Waverly Labs – Ohrstück, das 15 Sprachen und 42 Dialekte übersetzt und auch Musik-Streaming und Gespräche ermöglicht
Eureka Park Accessibility Contest
Die CTA Foundation gab zudem die Gewinner des 4. jährlichen Eureka Park Accessibility Contest bekannt. Die Preisträger dieses Wettbewerbs wurden aus einer Gruppe von Beiträgen zum Extreme Tech Challenge ausgewählt, basierend auf dem Kriterium, dass sie älteren bzw. behinderten Menschen nützlich sind. Die fünf Gewinner erhalten jeweils einen Stand auf der CES 2019 im Eureka Park und ein Preisgeld in Höhe von 2.500 US-Dollar. Die Gewinner des Eureka Park Accessibility Contest der CES 2019 sind:
Weitere Informationen über barrierefreie Technologie auf der CES erhalten Sie unter https://www.ces.tech/Topics/Health-Wellness/Accessibility.aspx
Für weitere Informationen über die CES 2019 Pitch Competition klicken Sie bitte hier.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005770/de/
