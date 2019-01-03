UnionPay International gives global developers access to its APIs

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 3, 2019 10:14 PM EST
18 APIs of UnionPay's cross-border services are now accessible via UPI Developer
SHANGHAI, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International (UPI) today announced the launch of the UPI Developer, an open platform that gives global developers access to 18 of UnionPay's cross-border mobile Internet payment products and services in the first phase. Through the platform's application programming interface (API), developers can integrate UnionPay's technical services into their products efficiently and cost-effectively, thus providing UnionPay cardholders with more payment scenarios and services and enhancing their payment experience.
"With the development of innovative payment technology and commercial applications, UPI is accelerating building up its innovative payment technology and service capacity, and promoting the digitalization of its card-based business, to support the development of mobile payments," said Cai Jianbo, CEO of UPI. He added that UPI is developing payment services for the next generation, and while meeting cardholders' demands, it also aims to better meet its partners' demand for payment innovation. In the future, UPI will help its partners to improve the efficiency and flexibility of applying UnionPay innovative products, and to accelerate realizing the cross-border and trans-app interconnection of UnionPay's various mobile payment services.
Innovate and upgrade service capabilities
In line with the changes in consumer payment habits, UnionPay has launched a set of innovative payment products including the "UnionPay" app, QR code payment, mobile QuickPass, and In-App payment. UPI has been rolling out these products globally. So far, these mobile payment services are accepted in 43 countries and regions outside the Chinese Mainland. Meanwhile, UPI has built up multiple innovative service platforms, such as UnionPay International Mobile Payment Service (UMPS) and TSP to support its partners to carry out UnionPay mobile payment services quickly and safely.
Now, based on its experience in developing and promoting innovative payment products, UPI is providing three types of services via UPI Developer: First, offer open access to its major APIs. Developers now have access to the APIs of 18 of UnionPay's most popular payment and data services, including QR code payment and Token. Second, offer a combination of multiple APIs to provide partners with one-stop payment solutions, assisting them in both product developing and commercial application. Third, offer diverse technical support services, including technical documentation, technical guidance and product testing and certification.
Expanding the payment ecosystem
At present, UnionPay is upgrading its global service capabilities based on its vision to build an international brand. The launch of UPI Developer further expands the scope of UPI's technical service clients. Issuers, acquirers, merchants, software developers, mobile phone operators and other partners of UnionPay worldwide can benefit from it.
Issuers and acquirers can get online services including product information, development and testing via UPI Developer. In the future, the services offered by the platform will cover the whole business process, saving institutions' resources and time connecting to the UnionPay network.
Relying on UPI Developer, UnionPay International will launch its Technical Partner Program. In the future, third-party payment companies and software developers can get UnionPay's technical services via UPI Developer by online registration and application, and can thereby join UnionPay's cross-border payment ecosystem. The Program will help UPI to collaborate with more types of institutions and promote the application of UnionPay payment service to localized payment scenarios.
In the next step, UnionPay International will continue to enrich the variety and quantity of its open APIs, further open its business capabilities to global partners, promote the update of UPI Developer, and optimize its services to UnionPay cardholders worldwide through extensive and deep collaboration with various industry participants.
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST