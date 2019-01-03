LexRay Announces Private Pre-Sale for Initial Coin Offering (ICO) of its LexRay Utility Tokens

Mobilprise Inc., DBA “LexRay”, an industry leading operational management mobile platform, announced today that LexRay Blockchain LLC, a wholly-owned European subsidiary of LexRay, or “LexRay Swiss”, plans to offer to a limited number of qualified purchasers, or “Private Sale Purchasers”, a right or “Token Right”, to receive LexRay Utility Tokens or “LexRay Tokens”, upon the completion of an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) of LexRay Swiss. LexRay intends to issue a total of 125m LexRay Tokens which will be offered in three subsequent rounds (private pre-sale, public pre-sale and ICO) of which roughly 20m LexRay Tokens will be released as free bonus tokens, particularly enabling early investors to lower the official token price of 1/300th ETH or 0.00333 ETH (approximately US$0.50 per token), e.g. offering a bonus of 85% per token to a small group of early investors during the private pre-sale round.

In preparation of the offering and sale of the Token Right and the proposed ICO, LexRay has engaged the U.S. law firm Gutnicki LLP (www.gutnicki.com) as its special United States counsel. Gutnicki is a boutique law firm with exceptionally credentialed attorneys dedicated to delivering business-oriented results to clients around the world. The Gutnicki team has extensive know-how of the blockchain technology and global ICOs, as well as US and foreign regulatory requirements.

LexRay Tokens are designed to be used on LexRay's blockchain platform, which provides a decentralized and secure mobile operations solution that improves operational efficiencies, and helps manage mission critical facilities, ground crews and security systems from anywhere. Copy of the whitepaper relating to LexRay Tokens may be obtained by accessing LexRay’s website at www.lexray.io.

LexRay's private pre-sale round begins at midnight (GMT) on January 8, 2019 and ends at midnight (GMT) on January 20, 2019, while LexRay's public pre-sale round begins at midnight (GMT) on January 31, 2019 and ends at midnight (GMT) on February 28, 2019. LexRay's main ICO round is expected to begin at midnight (GMT) on March 3, 2019 and end at midnight (GMT) on March 31, 2019.

Simon Zhang, Chairman of LexRay, said: "The introduction of LexRay Token will enable us to offer a marketplace of decentralized services for our operators and partners, including AI analytics services. This allows scalable and cost-efficient enterprise solutions."

The Token Right will be offered and sold, and the LexRay Tokens will be delivered and distributed to the Private Sale Purchasers in one or more transactions outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in the United States only to Private Sale Purchasers who are “accredited investors” within the meaning of subparagraph (a) of Rule 501 in reliance on Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. In addition, the offering and sale of Token Right and the delivery and distribution of LexRay Tokens may be restricted by laws in certain other jurisdictions. LexRay Swiss may, from time to time, revise the foregoing mechanics to comply with regulatory requirements or other governmental or business obligations as LexRay Swiss deems appropriate or desirable under the circumstances.

Neither the Token Right nor LexRay Token has been or will be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered, sold, pledged or transferred within the United States or such other jurisdiction without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement.

LexRay Tokens are “utility tokens”. LexRay Tokens have no known potential use and LexRay does not expect LexRay Tokens to have any potential use other than to provide access digitally to the LexRay blockchain platform and its functionalities.

Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any token or right described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these tokens or rights in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. This press release contains information about pending transactions, and there can be no assurance that any of these transactions will be completed in accordance with the terms described in this press release or at all. This press release contains statements that are forward looking (such as when LexRay or LexRay Swiss describes what it “plans,” “believes,” “intends,” “seeks,” “aims,” or “anticipates” will occur, what “will,” “potentially,” or “could” happen, and other similar statements or the negative of such terms or statements), which may not be correct, even though LexRay believes that they are reasonable at the time of this press release. LexRay undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made.

About LexRay

LexRay is a leading innovator in sophisticated solutions for both government and private sector entities with an open platform that is implemented within industries such as Government, Law Enforcement, ID Management, Smart Cities, Energy Sector, Airports, Harbors and Ports, NFL and MLB, Casinos and Hotels, Stadiums and Events, Mobile Carriers, Online-to-Offline, Manufacturing, Education and Retail.

LexRay’s patented technologies allow integration of enterprise solutions in the fields of Biometrics, Facial Recognition, Artificial Intelligence, IoT Technologies, Mobile Emergency Operations Centers, Object Recognition, Person of Interest, Threat Detection, Real-Time Alerts, Multi-Location Intelligence, Gender Detection, Ethnicity Detection, Age Detection, Emotion Detection, Heat Maps, Forensic Video, Deep Learning, Gesture Recognition, Access Control, Drone Connectors, Computer Dispatching System, Predictive Analytics, Continuity of Operations Planning and all types of mobile applications.

The LexRay V5 platform allows seamless integration with a wide variety of IoT products and systems. From numerous major video management systems to major operations services with Amazon, LexRay's V5 platform allows a robust operational solution.

To learn more about LexRay Tokens visit LexRay’s official ICO website at www.lexray.io or email LexRay at [email protected].

