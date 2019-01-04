SOPHiA GENETICS Raises $77 Million to Accelerate the Democratization of Data-Driven Medicine

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 4, 2019 12:01 AM EST
SOPHiA GENETICS, a leading health tech company, announced today the closing of a $77 million investment round to accelerate the democratization of Data-Driven Medicine. The round was led by Generation Investment Management, a pioneer of sustainable investing, with offices in London and San Francisco. Generation were joined by Idinvest Partners, a European leader in private equity, alongside existing investors including Balderton Capital and Alychlo.
SOPHiA GENETICS was founded in Switzerland and is now co-based in Lausanne and Boston. The company combines deep expertise in life sciences and medical disciplines with mathematical capabilities in data computing. Today, its universal platform, SOPHiA AI, is utilized by more than 850 hospitals across 77 countries and has already supported the diagnosis of over 300,000 patients. The platform enables healthcare professionals to make sense of complex genomic and radiomic data through advanced analysis in order to better diagnose and treat patients, both for oncology and hereditary disorders.
With the new funding round, SOPHiA GENETICS has now raised a total of $140 million. This latest investment will allow the company to further grow the global community of hospitals using its technology. In particular, SOPHiA GENETICS will continue adding talent to reinforce its rapidly expanding presence in the US.
"Generation are delighted to partner with SOPHiA GENETICS. We believe that leveraging genetic sequencing and advanced digital analysis will enable a more sustainable healthcare system. SOPHiA GENETICS is a leader in the preventive and personalized medicine revolution, enabling the development of targeted therapeutics, thereby vastly improving health outcomes," said Lilly Wollman, co-head of Generation's Growth Equity team. "We admire SOPHiA GENETICS not just for its differentiated analytics capability across genomic and radiomic data, but also for its exceptional team and culture."
"Since we founded the company, our goal has been to help make the global healthcare system more sustainable. By helping clinical researchers leverage their expertise and work together as a community, patients all over the world can receive equal access to better care. Generation Investment Management and SOPHiA GENETICS are guided by the same belief. With Generation's support, we will enable the more rapid adoption of Data-Driven Medicine technology in healthcare for the benefit of patients worldwide," commented Dr. Jurgi Camblong, CEO and Founder of SOPHiA GENETICS.
About SOPHiA GENETICS
Leader in Data-Driven Medicine, SOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company which has developed SOPHiA AI, the advanced technology helping healthcare professionals make sense of the large amount of clinical data. SOPHiA GENETICS is democratizing Data-Driven Medicine by enabling the rapid adoption of genomic and radiomic analysis worldwide, turning data into actionable clinical insights, and sharing knowledge through its community. The company's achievements and innovative approach are recognized by MIT Technology Review's "50 Smartest Companies 2017" and Fast Company's "Most Innovative Companies 2018." More info: SOPHiAGENETICS.COM, follow @SOPHiAGENETICS.
About Generation
Generation Investment Management LLP is dedicated to long-term investing, integrated sustainability research and client alignment. It is an independent, private, owner-managed partnership established in 2004, with offices in London and San Francisco. Generation Investment Management LLP is authorized and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority. www.generationim.com
