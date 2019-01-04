LG Delivers Powerful Sound Experience With XBOOM Lineup At CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 4, 2019 02:00 AM EST
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing its expanded XBOOM audio lineup at CES 2019, featuring superior sound, unique features and exceptional convenience.
The XBOOM name has become synonymous with power and quality, helping the LG brand attain a dominant position in the mini component and all-in-one audio categories. The latest XBOOM products deliver robust sound along with unmatched quality and ease-of-use. The XBOOM family comprises mini components, and all-in-one units, XBOOM Go portable Bluetooth speakers and XBOOM AI ThinQ smart speakers. Perfect for social gatherings of all sizes, LG XBOOM keeps the fun going with explosive sound and party-optimized features, whether it's an outdoor party, intimate gathering at home or a pull-out-all-the stops celebration at a club.
At the core of the LG XBOOM brand is LG's unrelenting drive to deliver premier audio quality that maximizes listening pleasure. The new flagship XBOOM mini component (model CL98) boasts a solid output of 3,500W and incorporates a Compression Horn to generate crisper, more detailed audio across higher frequencies.
LG's high-end XBOOM (model OL100) delivers a robust 2,000W output, employing a proprietary Blast Horn – a folded air duct behind the driver designed to create acoustic sound pressure by directing air through an amplifying duct – to improve high-frequency reproduction and bass performance; creating sound users can feel as well as hear. It also offers Meridian Mode, developed in collaboration with the experts at renowned British company Meridian Audio. This exclusive sound setting results in clearer vocals and more responsive bass, perfect for sound buffs who enjoy listening to music while relaxing at home.
Another new XBOOM design supports the aptX™ HD codec for lossless hi-resolution audio streaming over Bluetooth, reproducing sound with incredible fidelity to satisfy the most demanding of audiophiles while the upgraded Wireless Party Link makes it possible to connect multiple speakers for an even more impressive auditory experience.1
LG XBOOM presents a variety of form factors, giving consumers the ability to choose a sound solution that best suits their needs. The premium all-in-one unit (model OL100) has the Grab & Move handle design and casters to ensure maximum portability. The XBOOM freestyle speakers (models RK7 and RL4) feature the X-grip handle for convenient transportation and can be placed either vertically or horizontally.
Users can channel their inner DJ, putting their own creative spin on popular tracks with LG's exciting array of party-favorite features. Using DJ Star, it's easy to deftly fade in and out of tracks, cue up future tunes and scratch like a professional DJ. The Cross Fader feature allows the seamless mixing of audio from two different sources while a simple throttle control enables users to build the music to a pulsating crescendo, complete with flashing lights. An easy-to-use DJ App (available for Android and iOS devices) provides access to a range of effects such as Scratch Mixing and DJ Loop while Party Accelerator is sure to get everyone on their feet and dancing.
Available on 2019 LG XBOOM products, Karaoke Star is a new feature that's fun for the whole family. Karaoke Star can suppress the vocals on almost any track, setting the stage for users to give voice to their musical ambitions. The 18 unique vocal effects pair perfectly with the new Multi-Color Lighting feature, a range of preset lighting options including the ability to sync with whatever track is being played, accentuating the beat and heightening the ambiance.
LG XBOOM Go PK series speakers produce excellent high-fidelity sound despite their compact size and light weight. These portable speakers support aptX™ HD codec for lossless 24-bit audio when streaming from the latest smartphones such as the LG G7. The PK series generates high-quality audio that will satisfy even the most discerning listeners, producing stunningly accurate wireless sound and giving the XBOOM PK a solid advantage in the on-the-go category.
LG XBOOM audio products have been praised for their superb sound and smart AI connectivity and the company's XBOOM AI ThinQ smart speaker has been recognized as one of the best-sounding products in its category by a number of respected online consumer-technology and audio review publications. Visitors to LG's booth (Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #11100) during CES will be able to experience the impressive smart capabilities of XBOOM AI ThinQ speakers featuring built-in Google Assistant and Meridian technology.
"LG will continue to expand its XBOOM lineup to provide powerful sound that helps users create an enjoyable atmosphere, whatever the occasion," said Kim Dae-chul head of LG Home Entertainment Company's audio and video business. "We are excited about the present and future of the LG XBOOM brand and will continue to strengthen our offerings and our position in the party-audio market."
For additional CES news, visit ces2019.lgusnewsroom.com.
1 aptX™ HD codec available for RK 7; Wireless Party Link available for RK 7, OL series and CL series models
About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-delivers-powerful-sound-experience-with-xboom-lineup-at-ces-2019-300772797.html
SOURCE LG Electronics USA
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST