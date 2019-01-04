Asia's Largest Toys & Games Fair Opens Next Week

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 4, 2019 02:06 AM EST
Baby Products, Stationery Fairs Run Concurrently, Attracting Close to 3,000 Global Exhibitors to Kick-start Sourcing in 2019
|From left: Lawrence Chan, Chairman, HKTDC Toys Advisory Committee, joins Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, and Judy Cheung, Deputy General Manager, Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, to introduce highlights of the Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and Hong Kong International Stationery Fair, which run concurrently next week (7-10 Jan) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.
|Hong Kong exhibitor Pai Technology (booth: 1C-F34) presents PaiTots, a programmable robot allowing children to build, control, code and play, and experience the magic of augmented reality.
|Hong Kong exhibitor Hape (booth: 1E-C02) has launched the Deluxe Scientific Workbench, which contains everything children as young as four need to conduct over 15 experiments and demonstrate key scientific principles.
HONG KONG, Jan 4, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The 45th HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, the 10th HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and the 19th Hong Kong International Stationery Fair will be held from 7-10 Jan at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Close to 3,000 international exhibitors will showcase an assortment of innovative products at the three concurrent events.
Hong Kong's exports, including products such as toys, performed better than anticipated last year due to strong global market demand and exporters shipping goods to the United States early to avoid new tariffs. HKTDC Deputy Executive Director Benjamin Chau said that exports of toy products in the first 11 months of 2018 amounted to HK$45.2 billion, up 1.6% year on year. However, the HKTDC Export Index for the fourth quarter of 2018 showed all industry sub-indexes edging down, reflecting the fact that exporters in major industries, including the toy sector, have a cautious view in the short-term.
Retail sales across different markets over the recent Christmas period showed a mixed performance, with the United States and various emerging markets showing robust growth, while certain traditional markets saw growth at a slower pace.
Mr Chau said: "Video game consoles and games incorporating virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are currently very popular. Licensed toy products from popular movies and animations as well as educational toys remain the major driving force in the sales of traditional toys. The Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair gathers a wide variety of products from around the world to match buyers' sourcing needs."
Asia's Largest Toys & Games Fair Showcases the World's Latest Products
Asia's largest, and the world's second-largest, trade fair of its kind, this year's Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair has attracted more than 2,100 exhibitors from 42 countries and regions. The latest toys and games from around the world will be showcased in six group pavilions, including Mainland China, Korea, Spain, Taiwan and the United Kingdom, as well as the World of Toys pavilion that will feature mainly European exhibitors. Another highlight, the Brand Name Gallery, will showcase around 240 renowned brands, including 4M, Hape, Ming the Minibus, Soap Studio, STEM University and Welly.
The popular Smart-Tech Toys zone will feature a variety of toys and games that incorporate innovative technologies, including AR and VR functionality and mobile app compatibility. A STREAM Toys Product Display will again be set up to respond to rising demand for STREAM (science, technology, robotics, engineering, arts and mathematics) educational toys and games.
Other thematic zones include Kidult World, showcasing toys for grown-ups such as magic items, hobby goods, action and war games, and models and figurines; the Pet Toys zone, featuring toys and daily supplies for pets; and the Fireworks zone.
Concurrent Baby Products Fair and Stationery Fair Promote One-stop Sourcing
The concurrent Hong Kong Baby Products Fair will welcome more than 610 exhibitors from 29 countries and regions. The fair will also see pavilions from Korea, Singapore and the Hong Kong Children, Babies, Maternity Industries Association. To cater for the needs of mothers-to-be, the debut Maternity Products zone presents a range of pre- and post-pregnancy essentials for mothers, ranging from hospital bags to breast pumps and more. The Brand Name Gallery will present close to 50 renowned quality brands, while Baby Tech will feature 21 exhibitors displaying high-tech smart products. The World of Strollers & Gear II at Convention Hall returns this year to reveal award-winning strollers and baby car seats.
Organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, this year's Hong Kong International Stationery Fair features more than 260 exhibitors from 14 countries and regions, including first-time exhibitors from Australia and Malaysia. The fair will once again feature Korea and Taiwan pavilions. A strong range of industry-leading brands will showcase the latest art and craft supplies, back-to-school items, paper packaging and printing goods, office supplies and gift stationery. Another highlight of this year's show is the "One Moment in Time" display at the entrance of Hall 5B, showcasing the various kinds of stationery that people use in different stages of life.
A series of industry events will be held during the three fairs. The Hong Kong Toys Industry Conference 2019 will take place on 8 January under the theme "Forging the Bright Future for the Global Toy Industry", where representatives from Euromonitor, the strategic market research company, will join toy industry consultants and experts to examine industry trends in the global market industry, challenges resulting from current Sino-US trade relations, and opportunities arising from the Belt and Road Initiative. Other thematic seminars include "Smart Tech & DIY Toys - What's New?", "Toy Safety & Regulations Updates", "Toys Compliance, Testing & Certification", "Expanding Your Business Through Trade Financing", "Insight into the Upcoming Stationery Trends" and "Digital Marketing: Innovation Key to Success", featuring speakers from Guru Online and Madcradle Online.
In addition, the winning products from the Hong Kong Toys and Baby Products Awards 2019 will be exhibited at Halls 3F-G Concourse during the fair period to showcase the most creative designs to international buyers. Events such as a networking reception, product demo and launch pad, and a buyer forum discussing business opportunities in emerging markets, will also be held during the fair period.
Held concurrently with the Toys & Games Fair, Baby Products Fair and Stationery Fair, the HKTDC Hong Kong International Licensing Show is Asia's largest and the world's second-largest fair of its kind. This year's fair brings together more than 400 exhibitors from 14 countries and regions, showcasing over 1,000 brands and properties. The four fairs will create abundant crossover business opportunities among participants from various sectors.
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair
Edition: 45th
No of Exhibitors: Over 2,100 exhibitors from 42 countries and regions
Fair Websites: http://hktoyfair.hktdc.com
Product Highlights: Click here https://bit.ly/2LQH9VI
HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair
Edition: 10th
No of Exhibitors: Over 610 exhibitors from 29 countries and regions
Fair Websites: http://hkbabyfair.hktdc.com
Product Highlights: Click here https://bit.ly/2F6LKSg
Hong Kong International Stationery Fair
Edition: 19th
No of Exhibitors: Over 260 exhibitors from 14 countries and regions
Fair Websites: http://hkstationeryfair.com
Product Highlights: Click here https://bit.ly/2TuyjQ9
Photo Download: https://bit.ly/2R60acw
About HKTDC
Established in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With 50 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With more than 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, [email protected], LinkedIn.
Source: HKTDC
Contact:
Natalie Wong, Tel: +852 2584 4472, Email: [email protected] Sam Ho, Tel: +852 2584 4569, Email: [email protected]
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST