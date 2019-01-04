Six Young Hong Kong Fashion Labels in Focus

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 4, 2019 05:56 AM EST
Designs Featured at FASHIONALLY Parades During Fashion Week
|Jane Ng (brand name: Phenotypsetter)
|Yeung Chin (brand name: YEUNG CHIN)
|Alee Lee (brand name: ALEE LEE)
|Arto Wong (brand name: ARTO.)
|Jason Lee (brand name:YMDH)
|Carrie Kwok (brand name: CAR|2IE)
HONG KONG, Jan 4, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Creations from six Hong Kong fashion designer labels will be showcased at the "FASHIONALLY Collection #13" fashion parade and three sessions of the "FASHIONALLY Presentation" at HKTDC Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2019. In addition, two other up-and-coming Hong Kong brands - ARTO. and YMDH - will take part in FASHIONALLY promotions for the first time, showcasing their 2019 Fall/Winter collections. Fashion Week is organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and runs from 14-17 Jan at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).
The three designers displaying their latest collections at FASHIONALLY Collection #13 are: Yeung Chin (brand name: YEUNG CHIN), who runs a concept store at PMQ; Jane Ng (brand name: Phenotypsetter); and Alee Lee (brand name: ALEE LEE), who is launching her brand's second collection. All three are ex-YDC (Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest) finalists who studied at the Alternatif Fashion Workshop. They are coming together to showcase their Fall/Winter 2019 collections in a show that exudes a freewheeling, eclectic vibe against a backdrop of live music.
At the Fashion Week fairground, FASHIONALLY Presentations will showcase the design concepts and 2019 Fall/Winter collections of local fashion designers Arto Wong (brand name: ARTO.), Jason Lee (brand name: YMDH) and Carrie Kwok (brand name: CAR|2IE) in the form of a story told against the backdrop of a theatre-like stage.
Knitwear designer Arto Wong received the New Talent Award and was named Overall Winner at YDC 2017. The New Talent Award gave Ms Wong the opportunity to retail her debut collection at Joyce, a famous multi-brand fashion store in Hong Kong. High-end streetwear designer Jason Lee won the "Best Footwear Design Award" at YDC 2017, after which he launched a capsule collection with renowned Hong Kong retailer i.t. Taking inspiration from literature, Carrie Kwok creates sophisticated, poetic designs that have been well-received by consumers. Her label, CAR|2IE, is available at Lane Crawford.
Hong Kong artist Yam Chan, who worked as a fashion designer previously, will collaborate with FASHIONALLY for the first time to showcase MICH, his handmade ball-jointed doll, at Fashion Week on 16-17 Jan.
Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter Celebrates its 50th Edition
Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter celebrates its 50th edition in 2019. The fair is expected to host about 1,400 exhibitors from around the globe. In 2018, some 14,000 buyers from 76 countries and regions visited the event, Asia's largest fashion fair, reinforcing Hong Kong's position as the unrivalled sourcing hub for global fashion traders and retailers. The fair is organised into themed zones to cater for the sourcing needs of different industry sectors, including garments, designer labels, upstream products such as fabric and clothing accessories, trade services and new technology in fashion.
The Corporate Fashion and Uniforms zone returns this year after making its debut in 2018. The World of Fashion Accessories also returns by popular demand, bringing together fashion items ranging from shoes and bags to fashion jewellery, scarves and shawls all under one roof. New this year, the Hong Kong Footwear Federation will showcase its latest shoe designs with a fashion parade. Special product zones such as Fashionable Sportswear, Thermal Clothing, Bridal & Evening Wear, and Intimate Wear & Swimwear are set to feature the latest designs on offer. Incorporating designs from more than 60 international designers, the International Fashion Designers' Showcase presents masterpieces from around the globe at one glance.
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
Operated by the HKTDC, the award-winning FASHIONALLY is a unique platform for networking and sharing the latest news and information about Hong Kong fashion design. The non-profit website features news on local young designers, fashion trends, brand stories, and news about the annual YDC.
Websites:
FASHIONALLY: https://www.fashionally.com
Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter: https://event.hktdc.com/fair/hkfashionweekfw-eng
YDC: https://www.fashionally.com/en/YDC/about
Photo download: https://bit.ly/2SCbYzS
About HKTDC
Established in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With 50 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With more than 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, [email protected], LinkedIn.
Source: HKTDC
Contact:
Katherine Chan, Tel: +852 2584 4537, Email: [email protected]
Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST