|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 4, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Shared Assessments Program, the trusted consortium for third party risk management, is pleased to announce the appointments of Glen Sgambati, a Customer and Industry Relations Executive at Early Warning Services, as the 2019 Steering Committee Chairperson, and Emily Irving, Vice President of Third Party Risk at BlackRock, as the 2019 Vice Chair of the Shared Assessments Steering Committee. Irving will serve as the Committee’s 2020 Chair. Further, Linnea Solem, Founder and CEO for Solem Risk Partners LLC, is appointed the Advisory Board Liaison to the Steering Committee for 2019 - 2021.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005098/en/
Shared Assessments Program Appoints Risk Management Visionaries as 2019 Steering Committee and Advisory Board Leadership. From left to right, Emily Irving, Glen Sgambati and Linnea Solem. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Shared Assessments Steering Committee is composed of senior Third Party Risk practitioners from many of the world’s most respected corporate and public sector organizations. Working closely with risk management experts of The Santa Fe Group, the Program’s managing agent, the Committee continuously evolves the best practices and tools relied upon by hundreds of organizations around the world to meet the challenges of risk and compliance in today’s shifting threat landscape. The Committee provides oversight of the Program, thought leadership, and education and guidance on tools and resources.
“The extraordinary advances that Shared Assessments has introduced are the direct results of the collective intelligence and involvement of its members, and the Shared Assessments risk management intelligence ecosystem and tools benefit both our hundreds of member organizations, and the many, many others who trust our market-proven certifications and education, best practices and tools,” said Sgambati. “With the threat landscape morphing almost daily, I look forward to working with our committees and member community to continue to define and help organizations implement the state-of-the-art in risk management strategies and practices.”
“I am honored to be appointed as Vice Chair of the 2019 Steering Committee and as Chair in 2020,” said Irving. “I’ve been involved with Shared Assessments for over five years now, and am excited to have the opportunity to serve in this position surrounded by such an outstanding group of industry leaders.”
With nearly 20 years’ experience, Irving is a seasoned risk professional and an active leader and advocate of the Shared Assessments Program. She has been an active participant and is Chair of the Best Practices Committee, the founder of the Asset Management Vertical Strategy Group and remains an active participant on its Leaders Committee. Irving has contributed to numerous white papers, and will be speaking at the 2019 Shared Assessments Annual Summit, as well as the ACFE Global Conference, on the subject of third party risk.
“Shared Assessments is grateful to Glen, Emily, Linnea and to outgoing Steering Committee Chairperson Shawn Malone, Founder & CEO at Security Diligence, Inc.,” said Catherine Allen, Chairman and CEO of The Santa Fe Group. “Under Shawn’s leadership over the last two years, Shared Assessments launched several new initiatives, including new vertical-focused strategy groups, including Financial Services, Consumer Packaged Goods and Insurance; and our Continuous Monitoring Working Group. Shawn also participates on the Education Leaders Committee, which works to develop new certifications and educational activities.”
“We would also like to thank Advisory Board member Ken Peterson, Founder and CEO, Churchill & Harriman, for his tenure as liaison between the Shared Assessments Advisory Board and the Steering Committee,” Allen continued. “Ken has ensured close, productive communication of activities for these two important advisory program groups.”
The Shared Assessments Advisory Board is comprised of key thought leaders in risk management, and responsible for the strategic vision and growth of the Shared Assessments Program.
About The Santa Fe Group
The Santa Fe Group’s risk management experts work collaboratively with organizations worldwide to identify valuable trends, risks, and vulnerabilities, and to advise, educate, and empower organizations in the areas of cybersecurity, third party risk, emerging technologies, and program management. The Santa Fe Group is the managing agent of the membership-based Shared Assessments Program, which helps many of the world’s leading organizations manage and protect against third party IT security risks.
As the only organization that has uniquely positioned and developed standardized resources to bring efficiencies to the market for more than a decade, the Shared Assessments Program has become the trusted source in third party risk assurance. Shared Assessments offers opportunities for members to address global risk management challenges through committees, awareness groups, interest groups, and special projects. Join the dialog with peer companies and learn how you can optimize your compliance programs while building a better understanding of what it takes to create a more risk-sensitive environment in your organization.
