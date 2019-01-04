CUJO AI and Cylance Partner to Provide Best-in-Class Cross-Spectrum Cybersecurity Solutions

|By PR Newswire
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI, a network intelligence company that provides AI-driven security and device management solutions, today announced a planned strategic alliance with Cylance, the leading provider of AI-based, prevention-first security solutions.
Like providers in other industries, many network operators still rely on legacy technology that no longer meets the needs of today's consumers. In fact, a recent telecoms.com survey found that 63% of providers still use DNS blacklisting for end-user protection, and 45% do not feel confident they are ready to manage internet of things (IoT) security requirements for their customers. The CUJO AI partnership with Cylance will combine AI endpoint and network security to allow telecom providers to offer end-to-end protection for all connected devices in the home.
"Ransomware and other types of cyber crime are on the rise, and we are on a mission to protect every computer and user under the sun," said Christopher Bray, senior vice president and general manager of Cylance Consumer. "The Cylance partnership with CUJO AI allows us to combine the best AI-driven algorithms in endpoint protection and network security to proactively detect and prevent cyber attacks on an unprecedented scale."
CUJO AI offers network security and advanced device identification to more than 16 million households through its current partnerships with the top network operators in the country; Cylance protects nearly 15 million endpoints across thousands of enterprise environments. Together, they offer comprehensive prevention, detection, response, and prediction for the connected home.
"Joining forces with Cylance allows us to improve the cybersecurity landscape by offering the only solution that delivers comprehensive cross-spectrum protection," said Einaras von Gravrock, chief executive officer of CUJO AI. "It's crucial to provide cybersecurity tools capable of detecting specific malicious patterns within network traffic without decryption and deep packet inspection (DPI) to keep connected devices in the home safe."
CUJO AI was founded in 2015 and has won numerous technology awards including Best Fixed Telecom Opportunity of the Year at the Telecom Council SPIFFY Awards. The company was also recognized as a Technology Pioneer 2018 by the World Economic Forum and won the 2018 Security Solution of the Year from Glotel Awards.
About Cylance:
Cylance develops artificial intelligence to deliver prevention-first, predictive security products and smart, simple, secure solutions that change how organizations approach endpoint security. Cylance provides full spectrum predictive threat prevention and visibility across the enterprise to combat the most notorious and advanced cybersecurity attacks. With AI-based malware prevention, threat hunting, automated detection and response, and expert security services, Cylance protects the endpoint without increasing staff workload or costs. We call it the Science of Safe. Learn more at www.cylance.com
About CUJO AI:
CUJO AI is the leading artificial intelligence company providing network operators AI-driven solutions, including AI security, advanced device identification, advanced parental controls, and more. CUJO AI Platform creates an intuitive end-user facing application for LAN and wireless (mobile and public WiFi), powered by machine learning and real-time data. Each solution can be implemented as a white-label offering. More information about CUJO AI can be found at cujo.com
