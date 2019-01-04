Quantuvis and Dymaxium Join Forces to Create the Industry Foundation for Value-Based Formulary Assessments

|By PR Newswire
|
January 4, 2019 08:30 AM EST
WEST PALM BEACH and TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantuvis LLC and Dymaxium Inc. announced today a partnership to create the leading standard exchange for health care decision makers to evaluate clinical evidence, outcomes data and the net cost of medicines. The result will be a data exchange that seamlessly integrates both platforms to support a highly informed and transparent formulary evaluation process.
"Our partnership with Dymaxium is a significant milestone toward building a transparent healthcare community uniting payers and life science organizations. The goal of moving the industry toward value-based healthcare has been challenging as a result of not being able to combine clinical and cost data. By integrating the compelling data sets of both platforms, we are uniquely poised to lead the movement towards value-based healthcare," said Lisa B. Bair, Founder and CEO of Quantuvis. "Through the creation of an integrated information exchange, we are one step closer to the goal of providing access to high quality medications at affordable co-pays. Partnerships like these will be vital in the future of healthcare."
Both companies support an innovative approach to formulary evaluation in the information exchange between the pharmaceutical industry and healthcare decision makers in payer organizations. The power of the partnership is leveraging technology to integrate clinical evaluations and rebate management as a sole source of trusted information, thereby improving efficiencies and reducing administrative costs.
Quantuvis is a SaaS-based standardized technology connecting payers and pharma manufacturers in the process of rebate management. Currently represented are 127 million US payer lives and the top 190 pharmaceutical manufacturers. The end-to-end solution starts with initiation and negotiation of a Request for Proposal ( RFP) through to contract generation, and concludes with billing and reconciliation. The full suite of data offerings allows users to better align clinical and financial goals to meet the needs of their specific patient populations.
Dymaxium's FormularyDecisions.com® platform, home to the AMCP eDossier System, is a centralized, secure platform connecting the largest online community of 1,900+ registered US payers and health care decision makers with information and resources to support reimbursement evaluations. Subscribing life sciences organizations leverage syndicated feedback and insights that only payers actively reviewing their products can provide.
"Our payer reviews and feedback provides valuable peer insights to support both healthcare decision makers in their evaluations, and life science organizations on product positioning including benchmarks versus competitors to better understand formulary decisions and payer rationale. This data combined with Quantuvis' rebate management process is a winning combination to further support the comprehensive data exchange between payers and pharma" said Allen Lising, CEO of Dymaxium.
The partnership will be officially announced at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference on January 7-10, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Dymaxium and Quantuvis anticipate the full cross-integration of their platforms and data sets in the second half of 2019.
About Dymaxium
Dymaxium is a trusted market access partner specializing in the exchange of evidence and information between decision-makers and life sciences organizations. By leveraging their FormularyDecisions.com® platform and its 1900+ registered US payers and health care decision-makers, Dymaxium drives insights about reimbursement decisions via syndicated payer feedback, payer behavior metrics and new interactive dashboard reporting. Subscribing life sciences organizations access these syndicated insights and data to support effective product information exchange with decision-makers during pre- and post-approval.
About Quantuvis
Founded in 2013, Quantuvis is a Healthcare IT company that is leading the way as the first and only SaaS-based solution to successfully bring rebate management into the 21st century through an integrated data offering. They fill the growing process gap that exists between pharmaceutical manufacturers and payers for rebate management . The Quantuvis team is comprised of industry experts with decades of experience across health plans, PBMs, and pharma, and is on a mission to inspire a global revolution in healthcare.
Media Contact:
Victoria Shockley
[email protected]
919-780-9727
SOURCE Quantuvis
