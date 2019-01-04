Checkpoint Systems, Supersmart, Bizerba Partner to Provide Comprehensive Secure Frictionless Shopping Experience for Global Retailers

|By Business Wire
|
January 4, 2019
Checkpoint Systems, the only vertically integrated solution provider for retail, today announced a partnership with Supersmart and Bizerba Group to provide a portfolio of frictionless/self-checkout retail solutions geared to improve the customer experience while minimizing friction at checkout, maintaining loss prevention measures.
The collaboration delivers a much-needed solution to enable an efficient mobile shopping experience, providing customers with the convenience of a fully autonomous shopping experience, thus minimizing queue times for large and small transactions. Combining Checkpoint’s 50 years of loss prevention experience, with Supersmart’s proprietary algorithms and image capture and Bizerba’s industry leading technology for retail, customers are assured of an improved shopping experience without the frustrations and delays of crowded stores and long queues. Additionally, retailers are assured they can continue to utilize the full portfolio of Checkpoint source tagged merchandise and high-theft solutions to protect their most targeted merchandise from potential theft and organized retail crime.
A recent ECR report titled, Self-Checkout in Retail: Measuring Loss, found retailers have a desire to move towards self-checkout, scan and go and other frictionless solutions. However, the ECR study concludes that although retailers may be augmenting customer satisfaction, the risk of shrink rises significantly. As the report finds, utilization of the new technologies increases shrink by 50 percent to 60 percent.
“Working with Supersmart and Bizerba, we are excited to deliver solutions that meet the needs of retailers and consumers,” said Alan Tamny, global director of product management, Checkpoint Systems. “Together we can provide solutions to improve customer satisfaction while at the same time providing the loss prevention options our clients rely on, without having to overhaul their current EAS or source tagging programs. This enables retailers to shift towards this new technology in a controlled way helping to maximize convenience and minimize loss.”
“Self-checkout not only improves the shopping process, but improves the overall shopping experience,” said Yair Cleper, founder and CEO of Supersmart. “With our AI-based technology, Bizerba’s industry leading solution for retail and Checkpoint’s product protection, we offer customers and retailers alike the next generation of frictionless shopping experience.”
Tudor Andronic, VP Retail Bizerba and chairman of the board for Supersmart, said, “We are very happy with the cooperation between our companies and are excited about the solution possibilities.”
A demonstration of the first such collaboration will be shown at the National Retail Federation Big Show Jan. 13-15 at Checkpoint Solutions’ Booth 4373 and Bizerba’s Booth 4905.
Interested parties can visit Checkpoint’s Customer Experience Center by registering here.
About Bizerba: (www.bizerba.com)
Bizerba offers its customers in industry, trade, and logistics a globally unique solutions portfolio of hardware and software around the central value "weight". This portfolio includes products and solutions related to slicing, processing, weighing, cashing, checking, commissioning and labeling. A wide range of services from consulting and service, labels and consumables to leasing complete the portfolio.
Since 1866 Bizerba has made a significant contribution to the developments in the area of weighing technology and today is represented in 120 countries. The customer base includes globally operating companies in trade and industry as well as retailers, bakeries and butcheries. With over 4,000 employees worldwide and with its headquarters in Balingen, Germany, Bizerba has been in the same family for five generations. Additional production facilities are located in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, France, Spain, China, Canada and USA. Bizerba also has a global network of sales and service locations.
About Supersmart (supersmart.co.il)
Supersmart was founded in 2014 and funded by a leading retailer in Israel. Their team of retail and AI experts have created a solution set of products to assist retailers in speeding self-serve, frictionless checkout while using proprietary algorithms to validate purchases and reduce errors and theft. Supersmart is currently executing live pilots worldwide.
About Checkpoint Systems, Inc. (www.checkpointsystems.com)
A division of CCL Industries, Checkpoint Systems is the only vertically integrated RF/RFID solution provider for retail. With consumer demands accelerating at an extraordinary rate driven by technology, Checkpoint delivers intelligent solutions – bringing clarity and efficiency into the retail environment anytime, anywhere. Through a unique offering of software, hardware, labels, tags and connected cloud-based solutions, Checkpoint optimizes retail operations and efficiencies with real-time intuitive data delivered throughout the supply chain and in-store resulting in improved profitability and an enriched consumer experience. Checkpoint's intelligent retail solutions are built upon 50 years of radio frequency technology expertise, innovative high-theft and loss prevention solutions, market-leading software, RFID hardware and comprehensive labeling capabilities to brand, secure and track merchandise from source to shelf.
About CCL Industries
CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, small businesses and consumers, employs approximately 19,000 people and operates 150 facilities in 25 countries on six continents with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.cclind.com.
