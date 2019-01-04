MaxLinear, Zinwell and jjPlus Announce Wireless Power & Data Solution for 4G/LTE and 5G Millimeter Wave Fixed Wireless Access CPEs

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, and jjPlus, a leading supplier of wireless power transfer products, today announced that Zinwell, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless broadcast and broadband communication equipment, has integrated MaxLinear’s AirPHY™ multi-gigabit modem technology with jjPlus’s latest 65W magnetic resonant wireless power module into its 3rd generation ZRA-003 device, which can transfer power and gigabit data through glass windows or structural walls up to 20cm thick.

The breakthrough solution enables wireless internet service providers (WISPs) to offer a 4G/LTE or 5G millimeter wave wireless broadband service with gigabit speeds and deliver it without any wires to an indoor Wi-Fi router, eliminating the need for drilling holes and costly professional installations. With this new technology, consumers can easily connect an outdoor unit (ODU) with an indoor unit (IDU) to enjoy gigabit wireless speeds in their existing Wi-Fi home network.

Resonant coupling occurs when specially designed magnetic "resonators", consisting of a transmitter module and a receiver module, share the same resonant frequency. The jjPlus embedded power module is based on years of collaboration with its strategic partner, WiTricity Corporation. The power modules follow the AirFuel Alliance Resonant charging standards to enable high efficiency wireless power transfer across much greater distances than other available technologies in today’s market. The wireless power can also penetrate through window glass and other common building materials like concrete, stone, brick, wood, stucco and plaster.

With 65W of output power, the ZRA-003 can provide sufficient power to enable next-generation millimeter wave modems for 5G gigabit-speed internet services. Its innovative magnetic resonant technology can penetrate a 20cm concrete wall, which has never been demonstrated until now. With a simple, fast installation, the ZRA-003 will potentially save service providers millions of dollars in truck rolls to set up new subscribers.

“Until now, consumer wireless power solutions were limited to about 15 Watts and could only transfer power up to 5 centimeters,” said Will Torgerson, Vice President & General Manager of MaxLinear’s Broadband Group. “With MaxLinear’s AirPHY solution and the latest high power AirFuel Resonant solutions from jjPlus, Zinwell was able to meet the demanding cost, size and power requirements of service providers aiming to deploy gigabit wireless CPEs that can be self-installed on walls or windows.”

"jjPlus develops magnetic resonant wireless power transfer solutions to enable various applications which require wireless power at a distance," said Gary Chi, Chief Marketing Officer of jjPlus Corporation. “Powering a gigabit wireless CPE through a concrete wall up to 20cm thick is a perfect example of our technology put to good use. We are excited to be part of the MaxLinear and Zinwell team to demonstrate how wireless power can expedite the deployment of 5G Fixed Wireless to indoor environments cost-effectively.”

“In partnership with MaxLinear and jjPlus, Zinwell has successfully integrated the most innovative state-of-the-art technologies into the ZRA-003 to save wall drilling costs and time required to deploy 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) internet services. With this powerful device, mobile network operators (MNOs) can enhance user experience of millimeter wave technology in residential and office environments,” said Paul Wu, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing of Zinwell.

Demonstration at CES 2019

A demonstration of the ZRA-003 device transferring gigabit data rates and 65W wireless power through a concrete wall will be held during CES 2019, from January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, at the Venetian® Las Vegas. For reservations, please contact [email protected].

