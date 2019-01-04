MaxLinear, Zinwell and jjPlus Announce Wireless Power & Data Solution for 4G/LTE and 5G Millimeter Wave Fixed Wireless Access CPEs

|By Business Wire
|
January 4, 2019 08:45 AM EST
MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications, and jjPlus, a leading supplier of wireless power transfer products, today announced that Zinwell, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless broadcast and broadband communication equipment, has integrated MaxLinear’s AirPHY™ multi-gigabit modem technology with jjPlus’s latest 65W magnetic resonant wireless power module into its 3rd generation ZRA-003 device, which can transfer power and gigabit data through glass windows or structural walls up to 20cm thick.
ZRA-003 (Photo: Business Wire)
The breakthrough solution enables wireless internet service providers (WISPs) to offer a 4G/LTE or 5G millimeter wave wireless broadband service with gigabit speeds and deliver it without any wires to an indoor Wi-Fi router, eliminating the need for drilling holes and costly professional installations. With this new technology, consumers can easily connect an outdoor unit (ODU) with an indoor unit (IDU) to enjoy gigabit wireless speeds in their existing Wi-Fi home network.
Resonant coupling occurs when specially designed magnetic "resonators", consisting of a transmitter module and a receiver module, share the same resonant frequency. The jjPlus embedded power module is based on years of collaboration with its strategic partner, WiTricity Corporation. The power modules follow the AirFuel Alliance Resonant charging standards to enable high efficiency wireless power transfer across much greater distances than other available technologies in today’s market. The wireless power can also penetrate through window glass and other common building materials like concrete, stone, brick, wood, stucco and plaster.
With 65W of output power, the ZRA-003 can provide sufficient power to enable next-generation millimeter wave modems for 5G gigabit-speed internet services. Its innovative magnetic resonant technology can penetrate a 20cm concrete wall, which has never been demonstrated until now. With a simple, fast installation, the ZRA-003 will potentially save service providers millions of dollars in truck rolls to set up new subscribers.
“Until now, consumer wireless power solutions were limited to about 15 Watts and could only transfer power up to 5 centimeters,” said Will Torgerson, Vice President & General Manager of MaxLinear’s Broadband Group. “With MaxLinear’s AirPHY solution and the latest high power AirFuel Resonant solutions from jjPlus, Zinwell was able to meet the demanding cost, size and power requirements of service providers aiming to deploy gigabit wireless CPEs that can be self-installed on walls or windows.”
"jjPlus develops magnetic resonant wireless power transfer solutions to enable various applications which require wireless power at a distance," said Gary Chi, Chief Marketing Officer of jjPlus Corporation. “Powering a gigabit wireless CPE through a concrete wall up to 20cm thick is a perfect example of our technology put to good use. We are excited to be part of the MaxLinear and Zinwell team to demonstrate how wireless power can expedite the deployment of 5G Fixed Wireless to indoor environments cost-effectively.”
“In partnership with MaxLinear and jjPlus, Zinwell has successfully integrated the most innovative state-of-the-art technologies into the ZRA-003 to save wall drilling costs and time required to deploy 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) internet services. With this powerful device, mobile network operators (MNOs) can enhance user experience of millimeter wave technology in residential and office environments,” said Paul Wu, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing of Zinwell.
Demonstration at CES 2019
A demonstration of the ZRA-003 device transferring gigabit data rates and 65W wireless power through a concrete wall will be held during CES 2019, from January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, at the Venetian® Las Vegas. For reservations, please contact [email protected].
About jjPlus Corporation
Established in 2004, jjPlus is a forerunner design manufacturer from Taiwan in wireless communication and wireless power technologies. With deep domain knowledge and engineering expertise, jjPlus has always been developing collaboratively with fundamental technology partners (in Wireless Power, it’s WiTricity Corporation) to offer OEMs and ODMs the latest and the best by integrating jjPlus wireless modules into their solutions. For more information, please visit www.jjplus.com.
About Zinwell Corporation
Founded in 1981, Zinwell has grown to be globally recognized as one of the major Taiwanese manufacturers of MoCA 2.5 ECB/WECBs, ultra-high-speed home networking, multimedia networks, digital set-top box, satellite, CATV and terrestrial receiving equipment. With headquarters in Taipei and corporate offices in Hsinchu, Zinwell sells to three of the top 10 operators in the world. For more information, please visit www.zintech.com.tw.
About MaxLinear, Inc.
MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.
MxL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.
Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning or implying future financial performance, anticipated product performance and functionality, or trends and growth opportunities affecting MaxLinear, in particular statements relating to MaxLinear’s announcement of a wireless power and data solution for wireless access CPEs. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot predict whether or to what extent such solution will affect our future revenues or financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current, preliminary expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “will be,” “will,” “expected,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar expressions and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: intense competition in our industry and product markets; risks relating to the development, testing, and commercial introduction of new products and product functionalities; the ability of our customers to cancel or reduce orders; uncertainties concerning how end user markets for our products will develop; our lack of long-term supply contracts and dependence on limited sources of supply; potential decreases in average selling prices for our products; and the potential for intellectual property litigation, which is prevalent in our industry. In addition to these risks and uncertainties, investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in MaxLinear’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including risks and uncertainties identified in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. MaxLinear is providing this information as of the date of this release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
