Chinese characters offer graphic view of the world

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on the most representative and influential Chinese characters and words in the year of 2018:

China recently unveiled its featured Chinese Character and Word of the Year 2018. This is a very impressive campaign. Every year, some well-known Chinese research centers and companies jointly launch a nationwide survey of public opinion to choose the most representative and influential characters and words considered to epitomize what has transpired in China and the world at large during the year. The chosen characters and words are brief and to the point, offering a graphic account of the focus of Chinese people's attention in the past year, and the perspectives from which they look at their own country and the rest of the world.

"Striving" has been chosen as the Chinese Character of the Year 2018 reflecting the domestic situation. This character contains a double meaning of "going all out to win success" and "plucking up one's courage," a vivid reflection of how Chinese people hope to realize their dreams step by step, and achieve a happy life through hard work and painstaking efforts.

"The 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening up" has been chosen as the Chinese Word of the Year. In 1978, the central government made a momentous decision to embark on the road of reform and opening up, marking the opening of a new chapter in the history of China's development. Since then, the country has entered a stage of rapid growth with remarkable achievements. While celebrating the 40th anniversary of its reform and opening up in 2018, China is not only seeking to summarize its successful experiences, but standing at a new starting point, setting new requirements for deepening reform and opening up and dealing with complex and severe international situation.

In the past year, the international community witnessed many epochal situations, some of which could even be called "unpredictable." The British government published a white paper further outlining its stance on Brexit covering its withdrawal from the European Union. The United States announced its withdrawals from the Iranian nuclear deal and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. While "leaving the group," these countries are leaving the world in a restless state.

The survey also chose "exit" as the international Chinese Character for 2018, reflecting Chinese people's general concern for the growing trend of populism, unilateralism and de-globalization led by some of the most developed countries.

At the same time, the trade protectionism led by the U.S. and its trade war against China has created a serious impact for both countries and even the world economy. Therefore, "trade friction" has unsurprisingly been chosen as the international Word of the Year. As China and the U.S. engage in trade talks and negotiations, we are looking forward to some positive results putting win-win cooperation on the right track.

In addition, the survey has also listed the top 10 buzzwords and cyber words of the year, including "jinli," which means lucky charm, and "foxi," which conveys a peaceful and calm attitude toward life's difficulties.

These words and characters not only reflect the charm of the Chinese language, but also depict the country's transformative development, its governance style as well as an international community in the eyes of the Chinese people. For each country and each individual, the year of 2018 was an extraordinary one. By unveiling the Chinese Character and Word of the year, the campaign provides an opportunity for review and reflection, and also contains people's desire for a better life as well as a more equitable and harmonious world.

China Mosaic

http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm

Chinese characters offer graphic view of the world

http://www.china.org.cn/video/2019-01/04/content_74340524.htm

About China.org.cn

Founded in 2000, China Internet Information Center (China.org.cn/China.com.cn) is a key state news website under the auspices of the State Council Information Office, and is managed by China International Publishing Group. We provide round-the-clock news service in ten languages. With users from more than 200 countries and regions, we have become China's leading multi-lingual news outlet introducing the country to the outside world.

We are one of the country's authoritative outlets for government press releases and are authorized to cover various major events. "Live Webcast" is our online webcasting service to present State Council Information Office press conferences in both Chinese and English languages. We are reputed for timely and accurate delivery of news and information, and wide interactions with audiences. In addition, we are authorized to publish and live broadcast major events and press conferences of ministries, local government agencies and institutions as well as enterprises.

In the era of mobile internet, we endeavor to create an array of products for mobile devices headed by the multilingual WAP platform and the mobile APP. We also use Chinese and international social media to publish information for different user groups.

In the future, CIIC will continue to offer authoritative information about China, tell China's stories, voice China's opinions, and introduce a vivid, panoramic and multicultural China to the world through multi-language, multi-media and multi-platforms.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinese-characters-offer-graphic-view-of-the-world-300772870.html

SOURCE China.org.cn