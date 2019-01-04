Aptiv's CTO Glen De Vos discusses how we are addressing the megatrends of a safer, greener and more connected world at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 4, 2019 09:00 AM EST
DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: APTV) -- Anyone that has traveled to Las Vegas in early January for the Consumer Electronics Show knows three things: (1) you will geek out over the amazing technologies that are unveiled at the show; (2) much of what you see may never make it into the world we live in, and (3) 200,000 extra people in Las Vegas means you can expect to test your patience and your time on a taxi line each and every day.
This year, Aptiv is looking to change points 2 & 3 - one ride and one experience at a time. But we won't forget about the geek-factor. It's part of our DNA at Aptiv.
So, while we love showcasing our latest breakthrough innovations and talking about what the future of mobility will look like, we're also very focused on what it needs to be successfully commercialized. How do we bring value to our customers, how do we solve their problems today? Because the only way to improve people's lives is to make it real.
With that in mind - first things first. I invite anyone in Las Vegas to hail an autonomous ride with the Lyft app. Through our partnership with Lyft, riders could be selected to ride in one of Aptiv's self-driving cars. That's right, you could start your tech experience in the back seat of the first commercial autonomous vehicle service open to the general public. It's currently the largest fleet of commercially operated self-driving vehicles on the road today. And has been operating for almost a year. The Aptiv team is helping to not only drive mobility forward, but to learn from this fleet and the 50,000+ customers who are giving us their real-time feedback. CES 2019 will only add to this rich data to help inform what's next.
As we utilize this technology on the road today, we also recognize that the rate of change in the transportation industry is occurring at an unprecedented pace and is only going to accelerate. But we know that by solving today's problems through real-world applications (like our operation in Las Vegas), we will not only keep up, but stay ahead to address those challenges in the future.
This is a unique opportunity for us to build on our heritage and advanced solutions portfolio – one we've been building upon for 100 years – to provide new features and solutions to solve real problems. And we are the only one to deliver this because of our foundation in architecture solutions, our expertise in systems integration and a comprehensive advanced technology portfolio. It is important to me that Aptiv has all of the right elements to address and meet those needs and to be poised to capitalize on these opportunities as mobility changes.
At CES, we will not only be looking at the technologies and geek-worthy applications, but also how they are addressing the megatrends of a safer, greener and more connected world. Starting with our Smart Vehicle Architecture – the brain and nervous system – we will deliver on scalable solutions today and applications for tomorrow. Aptiv at CES will focus on what moves us, and ultimately what will move you.
As for the future, one of the first questions I always get is when will all of this be widely available both commercially and privately. I know there will be much hype at CES, but I also know that there is still a lot of work to be done. And we have more lessons to learn from what we have out there today. However, in 2021/2022, we will see commercial deployments start to scale up. Knowing this is just around the corner, we are leveraging the technologies we have today to drive more near term deployments. For example, we are taking technologies from our Level Four systems and incorporating some of those elements into a Level Three solution of today.
Think about it… An extra half second of warning can help to mitigate 60 percent of accidents on the road today. There is tremendous benefit in using future technologies to bring more value to our customers and give them some differentiating features that they can offer today.
So back to how we are changing the CES experience. It is not just what is out there in the future - as exciting as that is. It is about experiencing how these technologies can be applied today, solving real problems and not just developing technology for technology sake. And, of course, it is about experiencing this technology and avoiding that painfully long taxi line.
Glen De Vos is Aptiv's senior vice president, chief technology officer and president, Mobility & Services Group.
About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptivs-cto-glen-de-vos-discusses-how-we-are-addressing-the-megatrends-of-a-safer-greener-and-more-connected-world-at-ces-2019-300772738.html
SOURCE Aptiv PLC
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST