Xperi Corporation to Showcase Evolution across Its Family of Brands at CES 2019

Xperi Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER) (“Xperi”) is proud to present its latest audio, imaging and semiconductor solutions from its brands, DTS, HD Radio, FotoNation and Invensas, at CES 2019, January 8-11 in Las Vegas. The Xperi booth will be located in the Las Vegas Convention Center’s North Hall, #5624. Company executives will be available by appointment to provide technology demos.

“Xperi continues to innovate and expand its reach through DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio and Invensas, and we are proud to showcase the latest updates across all of our brands and technologies at CES 2019, including the new IMAX Enhanced program, which delivers a home entertainment experience like nothing else available,” said Jon Kirchner, CEO of Xperi. “Xperi is committed to enabling extraordinary experiences for people around the world, offering everything from immersive audio and computer vision to advanced machine learning to drive next-generation mobile and semiconductor solutions forward.”

DTS continues to expand its commitment to the immersive audio experience at home, with new partner products and services integrating IMAX® Enhanced, DTS® Virtual:X™, DTS:X®, and DTS-HD® technologies, as well as DTS® Play-Fi® whole-home wireless audio technology and the introduction of DTS® Stereo Plus. Demos of DTS audio solutions for the home include:

IMAX ® Enhanced – IMAX Enhanced is a new, premium home entertainment certification and licensing program from IMAX and DTS. To qualify and carry the IMAX Enhanced logo, the highest-end TVs, projectors, sound bars, and A/V receivers must meet stringent performance standards established by IMAX, DTS and Hollywood’s leading colorists in order to create a consistent and higher level of quality for home entertainment. IMAX Enhanced features remastered content, paired with optimized playback, on high performance devices. All of these elements are squarely focused on delivering the entertainment experience that the artist intended in homes around the world. A demonstration of the IMAX Enhanced program will be open to all CES attendees at the Xperi booth #5642 in the LVCC North Hall throughout the show.

– DTS Play-Fi technology continues to be the world’s largest open platform for wireless multi-room audio, with over 200 products on the market from more than 29 global brands. DTS Play-Fi technology enables lossless multi-room wireless audio streaming from the world's most popular music services, as well as personal music libraries, on any supported product. In addition, DTS Play-Fi technology features advanced streaming functionalities like wireless surround sound, stereo pairing, music station presets, wireless multi-room audio, and A/V synchronization. DTS Stereo Plus – DTS Stereo Plus is a premium audio post-processing solution that delivers a wider and deeper soundstage from stereo speakers placed within a single enclosure. DTS Stereo Plus technology greatly improves the acoustic performance from Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers utilizing industry-leading virtualization. Consumers will enjoy a surprisingly wide, more ambient, crystal-clear audio from their wired or wireless speakers. The new Tencent Dingdang Smart Display speaker is the first device to integrate DTS Stereo Plus technology.

MOBILE IMAGING AND AUDIO

Building on a 20-year legacy in imaging, FotoNation, a global leader in computer vision and computational photography, will demonstrate solutions used to understand, enhance and identify key attributes in images and videos so that consumers can deliver better selfies, clearer, more stable video, and more accurate face identification. FotoNation will showcase its latest technologies at the Xperi booth and by appointment, including:

3D Portrait – By adding AI-based 3D relighting technology coupled with background processing, FotoNation is again raising the bar of portrait enhancement for single- and depth-sensing cameras, as well as for still and video. 3D relighting in video preview mode on Android is a world-first and showcases how changing the light source position in the frame in real-time will improve the outcome.

– By adding AI-based 3D relighting technology coupled with background processing, FotoNation is again raising the bar of portrait enhancement for single- and depth-sensing cameras, as well as for still and video. 3D relighting in video preview mode on Android is a world-first and showcases how changing the light source position in the frame in real-time will improve the outcome. Body and Face Analytics – FotoNation has now expanded its image analytics portfolio to include body detection and segmentation to enable new interaction and enhancement possibilities. FotoNation’s hybrid and scalable software and hardware implementation delivers intelligent imaging capabilities in any embedded device to deliver outstanding user experiences.

– FotoNation has now expanded its image analytics portfolio to include body detection and segmentation to enable new interaction and enhancement possibilities. FotoNation’s hybrid and scalable software and hardware implementation delivers intelligent imaging capabilities in any embedded device to deliver outstanding user experiences. IrisXR™ – First in its class, highly secure (a false acceptance rate of 1 in 10 million) and with state-of-the-art liveliness detection to prevent spoofing, IrisXR is a product targeted for the AR, VR and MR markets. Iris recognition is the only private authentication method that can link the physical and the digital user in the xR space.

PC and mobile gaming continue to drive excitement and adoption of new gaming-focused devices to meet the rising consumer demand. These devices continually require new, more powerful solutions to meet gamers’ expectations for believability and immersion when they play. DTS is proud to showcase three key audio solutions, specifically targeted at the gaming market.

DTS Headphone:X ® 2.0 for Gaming Headphones – The latest-generation DTS Headphone:X technology is designed with gamers in mind. Building on market-tested, user-approved 3D virtualization, DTS has worked with the world’s top headphone companies to introduce new features, including proximity cues and support for channel-based, scene-based and object-based audio.

– The latest-generation DTS Headphone:X technology is designed with gamers in mind. Building on market-tested, user-approved 3D virtualization, DTS has worked with the world’s top headphone companies to introduce new features, including proximity cues and support for channel-based, scene-based and object-based audio. DTS:X ® Ultra for Windows and Android – DTS’ most immersive audio experience for games, VR and AR now supports immersive 3D virtualization on both headphones and speakers. Leveraging the same technology found in high-end gaming headphones, DTS:X Ultra technology enables consumers to experience truly believable sound to recreate a console-quality gaming experience at home or on the go. The product includes support for Hi-Res Audio, personal listening profiles, and improved loudness and dynamics to help gamers find their competition first.

– DTS’ most immersive audio experience for games, VR and AR now supports immersive 3D virtualization on both headphones and speakers. Leveraging the same technology found in high-end gaming headphones, DTS:X Ultra technology enables consumers to experience truly believable sound to recreate a console-quality gaming experience at home or on the go. The product includes support for Hi-Res Audio, personal listening profiles, and improved loudness and dynamics to help gamers find their competition first. DTS:X® Game Audio – The DTS:X Game Audio logo is a new audio quality mark. Games that feature this mark will let consumers know that an immersive audio mix is included and is best experienced with a DTS:X Ultra or DTS Headphone:X-enabled PC, mobile phone or tablet.

AUTOMOTIVE AND BROADCAST

The DTS Connected Radio™ platform combines both over-the-air analog/digital FM radio content with IP-delivered content, creating an innovative over-the-air FM experience in vehicles. DTS Connected Radio receives metadata, such as artist and song title, directly from local radio broadcasters, which is then paired with IP-delivered content, creating an engaging in-vehicle hybrid radio experience. DTS Connected Radio demonstrations at CES will include new features such as:

Events – Delivers topical information about local events associated with the content that is being listened to such as concerts, festivals, nightlife and more.

– Delivers topical information about local events associated with the content that is being listened to such as concerts, festivals, nightlife and more. On-Demand Content – A directory of podcasts and streaming content organized by topic, region and popularity provide endless entertainment in the car.

– A directory of podcasts and streaming content organized by topic, region and popularity provide endless entertainment in the car. Voice Mapping and Infrastructure – The RadioApp Alexa Skill, which has improved the radio streaming experience on Alexa devices in Australia, will be on display.

HD Radio® technology delivers the high-quality digital broadcast of local AM/FM stations. Forty automotive brands are currently shipping vehicles in North America equipped with HD Radio technology, and more than 50 million HD Radio receivers are on the road. More than 4,200 stations are broadcasting digital channels in North America and include additional features that do not exist through traditional analog broadcast, such as traffic and emergency alerts, program info and Artist Experience®. HD Radio will showcase the following at CES:

Software Defined Radio (SDR) implementations for HD Radio from Telechips and Kenwood deliver a much lower cost to implement HD Radio technology for receiver manufacturers.

The first HD Radio data service implementation from Kia.

The latest HD Radio receivers from Audi, Fiat Chrysler, Hyundai and Toyota.

The latest 12V aftermarket and home HD Radio receivers from leading partners Alpine, Clarion, Kenwood, Pioneer, Rosen, Sangean, Sparc, Sony and VQ.

Xperi will also demonstrate FotoNation’s TI-TDA3X embedded Driver Monitoring System (DMS) with Emotion Detection for the first time. This DMS solution will feature machine learning functionality that is completely operational with an automotive-grade system-on-chip. With Emotion Detection, the system can now add driver mood and sentiment to the other measurements, such as head position, eye open levels and eye gaze.

Additionally, FotoNation will also showcase a Camera Monitoring System (CMS) for the vehicle. This solution uses face detection, head tracking, and eye gaze tracking in an adaptive CMS system. This demonstration will feature a rearview mirror that uses real-time blending of Intelligent camera zoom and the drivers head/face position to apply added advanced driver assistance systems technology in the vehicle.

SEMICONDUCTOR

Invensas’ DBI® and ZiBond® 3D semiconductor integration technologies are foundational for next-generation electronics. These 3D integration technologies currently enable image sensors and radio frequency (RF) antenna switches in billions of smartphones, tablets, laptops and other consumer electronic products around the world. DBI and ZiBond technologies are proving to deliver substantial benefits for a wide range of other semiconductor devices, including 3DRAM, 3D NAND and 3D-integrated processors and memory.

DBI technology is a low-temperature hybrid wafer bonding solution that allows wafers or die to be bonded with scalable fine pitch 3D electrical interconnect without requiring external pressure. ZiBond is a low-temperature homogenous direct bonding technology that forms strong bonds between wafers or die with same or different coefficients of thermal expansion (CTE).

