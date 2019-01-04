Callaway Golf Announces Epic Flash Drivers And Fairway Woods Featuring Flash Face Technology, Developed With Artificial Intelligence

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 4, 2019 09:01 AM EST
CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY), an industry leader in golf equipment and innovative performance technologies, announced the Epic Flash Drivers and Epic Flash Fairway Woods, featuring the Company's revolutionary new Flash Face Technology. The new premium performance clubs will be available at golf retailers nationwide on February 1, 2019.
Flash Face's sophisticated architecture was created by Artificial Intelligence and "Machine Learning," a field of computer science that uses statistical techniques to give computer systems the ability to "learn" with data without being explicitly programmed. A new driver face design typically takes eight to ten iterations. Through Machine Learning our computers cycled through 15,000 face architecture iterations, learning from each one, before arriving at Flash Face.
Perhaps more importantly, this design might have never been arrived at without AI; the design defies convention. The Flash Face's unique, internal mapping consists of dozens of subtle ripples flowing from heel to toe. These ripples work together cohesively to elevate COR in the face's center region. That accomplishment results in a significant ball speed boost for a noticeable distance increase when you make solid contact, helping make your longest drives go even longer.
The Epic Flash driver also incorporates our revolutionary Jailbreak technology that promotes fast, face-wide speed. The two internal, hourglass-shaped Jailbreak bars connect the crown to the sole, stabilizing and stiffening those two parts at impact, allowing the face to take on greater impact load to generate faster ball speed. Together, Flash Face and Jailbreak make the Epic Flash one of the most innovative and technologically advanced drivers in Callaway history.
Key Talking Points
New Flash Face Technology for Faster Ball Speed
Callaway engineers used Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to create a radically different face design to promote faster ball speed in the center region of the face.
Jailbreak Technology for Faster Ball Speed
Internal Jailbreak bars stiffen and stabilize the crown and sole, placing more impact load on the face to promote faster ball speed.
New T2C Triaxial Carbon Crown Material for Higher MOI
A new lighter triaxial carbon fabric called T2C has a tighter weave; the weight it saves is redistributed within the head to raise MOI for exceptional forgiveness on off-center hits.
Adjustable Perimeter Weighting for Ball Flight Control
Sliding 16-gram weight gives golfers the power to easily promote draws, fades or a straighter flight.
2 Driver Models: Standard/Sub Zero
Pricing: $529.99
Epic Flash Fairway Woods
The new Epic Flash fairway wood features our new Flash Face Technology to help golfers of every level and swing speed get more ball speed and distance. Within the clubhead, Callaway's innovative Jailbreak Technology is the engine that promotes increased ball speed. Epic Flash fairway woods also have a new, lighter OptiFit Hosel to make it simple for players to dial in easy launch and optimal flight.
New Flash Face Technology for Unprecedented Ball Speed
Callaway engineers applied learnings from Artificial Intelligence to create a new fairway wood face design that promotes increased ball speed for longer distance.
Forged Carpenter Steel Face Cup for Fast Speed
Forged 455 Carpenter steel construction combines with Face Cup technology to deliver fast ball speed across the face for distance on center- and off-center hits.
Jailbreak Technology for Fast Ball Speed
Our innovative Jailbreak Technology incorporates two internal bars that stiffen the body, placing more impact load on the face for fast ball speed.
New OptiFit Hosel for Easy Launch and Optimal Flight
Callaway designed an entirely new hosel system that's shorter and lighter; the saved weight is used to reposition the CG for easy launch and high, long-carrying flight.
2 Fairway Wood Models: Standard/Sub Zero
Pricing: $299.99
About Callaway Golf
Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) creates products designed to make every golfer a better golfer. Callaway Golf Company manufactures and sells golf clubs and golf balls, and sells bags, accessories and apparel in the golf and lifestyle categories, under the Callaway Golf®, Odyssey®, OGIO® and TravisMathew® brands worldwide. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.ogio.com, and www.travismathew.com.
CONTACTS:
Scott Goryl
Callaway Golf Company
[email protected]
Jeff Newton
Callaway Golf Company
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callaway-golf-announces-epic-flash-drivers-and-fairway-woods-featuring-flash-face-technology-developed-with-artificial-intelligence-300772739.html
SOURCE Callaway Golf Company
