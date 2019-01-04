Moen Takes Smart Water Design to the Next Level With Flo Technologies Partnership

|By Business Wire
|
|January 4, 2019 09:15 AM EST
The next generation of smart home technology and innovation is here, and it’s about to change the way consumers think about the water that circulates throughout their homes. Moen, the leader in water experiences in the home, has partnered with Flo Technologies, a company whose mission is to help prevent water damage, one drip at a time, to develop game-changing advancements in home water management.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005058/en/
Moen and Flo Technologies partner to launch Flo by Moen at CES 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Moen is changing the way we experience water, with more innovation than any time since the Romans over 2,000 years ago,” said Mark-Hans Richer, senior vice president, chief marketing and innovation officer, Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group. “By plugging water into the cloud, we can enhance people’s daily interactions with water, while conserving our most precious resource. Through partnerships like this, we’re continuing to invest in innovation at a rapid pace, to lead the smart water revolution.”
To kick off their partnership, Moen and Flo Technologies will be launching Flo by Moen™ at CES 2019. This revolutionary system – which is comprised of a Wi-Fi connected device that is installed on the home’s main water supply line and connected to its smartphone app – monitors a home’s water supply system, helping homeowners prevent water damage, leaks and unnecessary waste, and better understand their water use. Flo by Moen uses proprietary AI technology to monitor temperature, pressure and flow within the water supply system and learn a home’s typical water habits and to spot leaks—some as small as one drop per minute. In the event that Flo by Moen detects a critical leak in the plumbing system, it will alert the homeowner via their smartphone and can even be set to automatically shut off the water to help protect the home from more serious water damage.
“Flo Technologies is committed to its mission of helping homeowners prevent water loss and damage, one drip at a time. By partnering with Moen, which has a proven track record of innovating and delivering superior value to customers, our smart water monitoring and leak detection system will reach and protect more homes across the country,” said Gabriel Halimi, CEO and co-founder of Flo Technologies. “We’re excited to work with the Moen team to shine a light on the major issue of water waste and damage in homes.”
“Both of our companies share a spirit of innovation and commitment to offer consumers the best, brightest and, above all, useful advancements in technology; we look forward to working together to prevent waste, improve water security and inspire people to look at water from a different viewpoint,” added Richer.
For more information about Flo by Moen, visit moen.com/flo.
CES 2019
Stop by booth #42337 (Sands, Halls A-D) at CES 2019 from January 8-11 to learn more about Flo by Moen and to see the product in action. Flo by Moen will also be on display at CES Unveiled at Mandalay Bay on January 6 and at the Pepcom Digital Experience! at The Mirage on January 7.
ABOUT MOEN
As the #1 faucet brand in North America, Moen offers a diverse selection of thoughtfully designed kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, accessories, bath safety products, kitchen sinks and garbage disposals for residential applications – delivering meaningful innovation, useful features, on-trend styling and lasting value. In addition, Moen® Commercial offers superior-performing products that can deliver lower lifetime costs for today's facilities.
Moen is part of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that help fulfill the dreams of homeowners and help people feel more secure. Moen anchors the Global Plumbing Group (GPG), which also includes several brands under The House of Rohl™ including Perrin & Rowe®, ROHL®, Riobel®, Shaws™ and Victoria + Albert™. Its other segments include Master Lock® and Sentry® Safe security products, MasterBrand Cabinets® and Therma-Tru® entry door systems. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit www.FBHS.com. Find Moen on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
ABOUT FLO TECHNOLOGIES
Flo Technologies is on a mission to prevent loss one drip at a time with its all-in-one home water supply security system. Flo’s smart leak prevention system gives homeowners the information and tools they need to help prevent water damage and unnecessary water waste proactively. While many believe their home’s water supply system is leak-free, the average household's leaks can account for nearly 10,000 gallons of water wasted every year and 10 percent of homes have leaks that waste 90 gallons or more per day, according to the EPA. With decades of plumbing expertise, Flo is committed to helping prevent this water waste and protect every U.S. home from serious water damage. Flo is so confident in its system that it offers an optional guarantee of effectiveness for up to $2,500 towards your insurance deductible via its FloProtect program. To learn more, visit www.meetflo.com. Find Flo Technologies on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005058/en/
