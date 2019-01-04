Baby Tech Booms at CES: Babylist and Living in Digital Times Announce Best of BabyTech Award Winners at CES® 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 4, 2019 10:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylist, the premier platform for new and expecting parents, today announced the winners of the fourth annual Best of BabyTech Awards at CES® 2019. The baby tech industry is booming. This year's competition drew an 88% increase in entries year-over-year.
This year's winners will be featured in a panel focusing on the future of baby tech on January 8 at 2pm on the Living in Digital Times stage at CES.
"New parenthood can be overwhelming. We know from talking to the parents who have created tens of thousands of registries on Babylist that only 11% feel 'prepared' and have already done their product research. 43% report feeling 'overwhelmed' and don't know where to start," said Natalie Gordon, CEO of Babylist. "We wanted to recognize and surface high-tech solutions to hack the experience, making everything easier -- from getting pregnant to feeding your baby to helping your child learn."
"The Baby Tech Awards at CES provides the ultimate platform for innovation in early parenting and baby," said Jill Gilbert, producer of the Baby Tech Summit and Marketplace. "The smartest, savviest and most connected generation of parents to ever exist are burgeoning from the innovators and technologies we are highlighting here—we are so proud to be working alongside Babylist to spotlight this blooming, ever-growing market."
Best of Baby Tech Award Winners:
BABY SLEEP and AUDIENCE FAVORITE: MIKU, a baby monitor that uses proprietary technology developed by a team of military engineers to accurately track your baby's breathing, sound and sleeping patterns with no wires or wearables.
FERTILITY & PREGNANCY: Tempdrop, a smart thermometer that gives women insight into their body's cycle without sacrificing sleep. Worn under the arm overnight, Tempdrop's patent-pending, proprietary algorithm learns monthly and nightly sleeping temperature patterns and gives women the most accurate reading possible without any need for early morning wake-ups.
BABY HEALTH & SAFETY: Jiobit is the first of its kind patented location tracking platform, enabling the longest lasting and smallest real-time location products (indoor or out) with best-in-class security.
PLAY & LEARN: Woobo is a fuzzy robot version of an imaginary friend every child dreams of. Woobo can answer questions, express feelings, sing songs, and play games for kids 4 and up.
PARENTING: Elvie Pump is the world's first silent wearable breast pump. The truly hands-free pump gives women the flexibility to go about their daily routine while pumping, without worrying about cords, wardrobe changes or the undignified sound of traditional electric breast pumps. An accompanying app lets users monitor pumping progress and automatically pause pumping when the bottle is full.
The complete list of the entrants and finalists are online at the Best of Baby Tech Awards. For more details on the winners, see Best of Babytech at Babylist.
Results were based on a compilation of online votes and esteemed judges. The judging panel was:
- Rebecca Brown, Senior Editor, Shopping and Moms, Popsugar
- Allyson Downey, CEO weeSpring
- Natalie Gordon, CEO, Babylist
- Devindra Hardawar, Senior Editor, Engadget
- Steven John, Writer, stevenjohnbooks.com
- Joshua David Stein, Editor-At-Large, Fatherly
- Michelle Woo, Parenting Editor, Lifehacker
- Rachel Rothman, Chief Technologist and Engineering Director, Good Housekeeping Institute
EVENT LOCATION
The Future of Baby Tech (Babylist and Competition Winners)
JANUARY 8, 2019 @ 2:00pm PST
CES Tech West, Sands Expo
Hall C, Booth 43901
Living in Digital Times Stage
About Babylist
Babylist is rapidly transforming the baby landscape and has become the go-to solution for modern parents. Babylist offers an anything-and-everything baby registry with the benefits of both a specialty retailer and an everything-store marketplace and expert editorial guides and content. In 2018, over 1.5M people will give more than $250m in gifts on the Babylist platform.
About Baby Tech Summit and Awards
The Baby Tech Summit and Best of Baby Tech Awards are part of a suite of Living in Digital Times tech and lifestyle events, awards, and exhibitions held during CES® each year. https://babytechsummit.com/
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baby-tech-booms-at-ces-babylist-and-living-in-digital-times-announce-best-of-babytech-award-winners-at-ces-2019-300772852.html
SOURCE Living in Digital Times
