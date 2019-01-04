Buildium Continues Exceptional Growth and Success into 2019

|By Business Wire
|
January 4, 2019 10:13 AM EST
Buildium, the property management solution for real estate professionals, announced today that 2018 reflected another year of double-digit growth for both the company as well as its customers, cementing its place as one of Boston’s fastest-growing technology companies. Buildium hit a number of milestones in 2018, including surpassing 16,000 customers worldwide with over 1.8 million units under management, alongside recognition from industry and business leaders such as Gartner’s Frontrunners, Inc. 5000, and Deloitte Fast 500.
“I am exceptionally proud of what the Buildium team and our customers have accomplished together this year,” said Chris Litster, Buildium’s Chief Executive Officer. “2018 was a year of transformation that brought about notable achievement. I could not be more excited to see what we do together in 2019.”
Litster was named Buildium’s CEO in July, succeeding co-founder and former CEO, Michael Monteiro, and positioning the company for its next phase of growth.
Focusing on Customer Growth and Improved Efficiency
By delivering on strategic product innovations, Buildium has enabled its customers to reach a total of over 1.8M units under management, growing their businesses by nearly 200,000 new units in 2018. These accomplishments are further bolstered by 4.5 million payments (via its ePay feature) and 64,000 leases—all processed electronically. Buildium’s customer base now spans all 50 U.S. states, 10 Canadian provinces, and over 50 countries worldwide.
Advancements in Product, Partnerships and Customer Success
2018 marked an evolution in the Buildium platform and the partner integrations Buildium offered its customers. This year, Buildium introduced over 120 new features and enhancements, driven by customer feedback and technology innovation, including:
- Customer Focus: Invested heavily in its Customer Care organization, growing the team by over 20% in the last two years, and continued to invest in Buildium Academy—its online training resource that helps users get the most out of the Buildium platform.
- Mobile Experience: Focused on the mobile experience, delivering mobile-focused communications and financial functionality across the product, as well as enhanced iOS and Android apps for property managers to be able to access contact and account information directly from their mobile device.
- 3rd Party Integrations: Launched integrations and partnerships with best-in-class products including Showings Coordinator with Tenant Turner and Retail Cash with PayNearMe, offering automated prospective tenant management as well as the ability for tenants to make cash rent payments at over 20,000 locations worldwide.
Industry Recognition and Community Involvement
In 2018, Buildium’s industry leadership was recognized by both the industry and by its customers:
- Buildium ranked the leader in Gartner’s 2018 FrontRunners Quadrant for Residential Property Management (Enterprise Vendors), which reflects the reviews and ratings of customers on their direct experiences with Buildium’s software and service.
- Inc. 5000 recognized Buildium for the 7th year in a row, earning an elite ranking in the Inc. 5000 “Honor Roll”; only 3.5% of all honorees have made the list 7 or more times.
- The company also made the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for the 4th consecutive year; only 67 companies of the 2018 list have been on the list 4 times or more.
- In recognition of Buildium’s core focus on customer service excellence, the company won Stevie Awards for exceptional customer service for the 5th consecutive year, and won the MITX Annual Award for “Building a Customer-Centric Culture.”
As part of Buildium’s commitment to serving the community, the team raised over $100,000 for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society during its annual Bike MS Cape Cod Getaway. Over 60 Buildians—and its customers—participated in the annual fundraiser in 2018. This, and other regular, company-supported outreach and service initiatives, led to Bostinno naming Buildium “Most Philanthropic” in its annual Coolest Companies Competition.
Lastly, the company was proud to be awarded “Best Company Culture” by Comparably.com, a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding.
About Buildium
Buildium is the only property management solution that helps real estate professionals win new business from property owners and community associations seeking services. Backed by expert advice and relentless support, Buildium enables you to outperform across all facets of your business with intuitive software that balances power, simplicity, and ease of use. Buildium services over 16,000 customers in more than 50 countries, totaling over 1.8 million residential units under management. In 2015, Buildium acquired All Property Management, a leading online marketing service for property managers, making Buildium the only company to give property managers a way to acquire new customers and increase revenue. For more information, visit www.buildium.com, and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005329/en/
