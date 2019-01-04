Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses Now Fully Supported by LogistiVIEW's Connected Worker AR Platform

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company's Vuzix Blade® Smart Glasses are now available for deployment on the LogistiVIEW Connected Worker Platform.

LogistiVIEW was recently named a Cool Vendor and mentioned in a "Future of Supply Chain Operations" report by Gartner and the winner of a Material Handling Product News 'Readers' Choice 2018 Product of the Year' award,. The LogistiVIEW software is currently deployed in multiple production systems on Vuzix M300 smart glasses and, as of CES 2019, will be available for enterprise clients on the Vuzix Blade AR Smart Glasses.

LogistiVIEW's Connected Worker Platform leverages the Blade's built-in HD camera to capture data and its location via computer vision. This visual data is then processed by LogistiVIEW's cloud-based AI engine to produce worker instructions in the form of Augmented Reality visuals anchored in the real world and seen through the Blade's crisp see-through waveguide lenses. The result is an immersive user experience that transforms complex data in an intuitive and highly visual way into actionable insights for workers to make better, more informed decisions.

"The ability to offer LogistiVIEW's patented computer vision and AR visualizations on the Vuzix Blade will open up our platform to more enterprise users than ever before," said Seth Patin, Founder and CEO of LogistiVIEW. "The combination of LogistiVIEW software and the ergonomics and form factor of the Blade will enable customer-facing workers in retail operations, service, and more to communicate with business systems more naturally and optimize the way work gets done."

"LogistiVIEW is a leader in deploying AI-enabled AR solutions for enterprise clients that deliver ROI today; their Connected Worker Platform software now running on the Vuzix Blade demonstrates the Blade's ability to deliver a truly immersive AR experience for the wearer," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.

Demonstrations of the Vuzix Blade Smart Glassses and its many capabiliites, will occur at the Vuzix booth (Tech East LVCC, Central Hall - Vuzix Corp. Booth #15036) at CES from January 8-11. LogistiVIEW will be showing a live version of their software system running on the Blade at CES in booth G-53122 in Eureka Park at the Sands Hotel, as well as at Showstoppers media reception at the Wynn Hotel on Tuesday Jan 8th.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 133 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2019 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, Barcelona, Spain and Tokyo, Japan.

About LogistiVIEW

LogistiVIEW, headquartered in North Carolina, is pioneering enterprise augmented reality solutions that solve real world business problems. LogistiVIEW's Connected Worker Platform is an enterprise productivity toolset for the frontline worker. The patent-pending platform connects advanced technologies with the most critical resource that industry can harness: the power of human intelligence within the workforce. Combining Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, and computer vision, the LogistiVIEW software transforms complex data into actionable insights for workers to make better, more informed decisions. The platform grants access to endless sources of data - while serving up only the most critical information in an intuitive and highly visual way. With its award-winning technology in active deployments today, the Connected Worker Platform is enabling a new collaboration between worker and technology across Industry 4.0.

