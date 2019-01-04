KOHLER Announces Smart Products for the Kitchen and Bathroom, Expands Voice Control, Lighting and Music Experiences through KOHLER Konnect

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 4, 2019 10:35 AM EST
Kohler Co., a global leader in the design and innovation of kitchen and bath products, announces enhancements to its KOHLER Konnect portfolio of smart products at CES 2019. Building on its debut at CES in 2018, Kohler extends voice control technology, improves music and lighting experiences, and introduces the Veil Lighted bathroom collection, the first-ever connected bathroom suite that works together as a system.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005350/en/
The Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet (Photo: Business Wire)
KOHLER Konnect, introduced at CES 2018, features innovative kitchen and bath products that use voice commands, hands-free motion control, and personalized presets managed through the KOHLER Konnect application for iOS and Android devices. Powered by the trusted and global-scale Microsoft Azure cloud platform and Azure IoT services, KOHLER Konnect offers support in select products for Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit. KOHLER Konnect is expanding with additional options for personalized control and whole-room solutions adding convenience, comfort, and enjoyment to the home.
“Connected technology is driving innovation in the smart home category, but connectivity alone isn’t enough. We believe in leading with design and seamlessly incorporating the right technologies so that our customers can personalize their bathroom experiences to be just right for them,” said David Kohler, President and CEO of Kohler Co. “For 145 years, Kohler has brought innovative and quality products to the marketplace that offer convenience and comfort in kitchen and bath spaces. KOHLER Konnect continues our industry leadership by offering whole-room solutions with more voice control, better music and sound, and dynamic lighting environments through our KOHLER Konnect portfolio.”
Veil Lighted Bathroom Collection: The new Veil Lighted bathroom collection brings immersive, connected lighting into the entire bathroom space. The full contemporary suite of products includes an intelligent toilet, freestanding bath, lighted mirror, and lighted three-piece vanity that work together as a system with integrated lighting. Automated synchronized lighting options mimic nature to create various moods that enhance well-being. The Veil Lighted collection gives the power of personalization directly to the user and is adjustable with voice, motion-control, a physical remote controller, or the KOHLER Konnect app. The collection embodies a beautiful modern design aesthetic and currently works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.
As an extension of the Veil Lighted bathroom collection, Kohler is collaborating with Signify, maker of the leading smart lighting system for the home, Philips Hue. Kohler has integrated Hue’s API so users can also control their Philips Hue lights via the KOHLER Konnect app to provide a synchronized, full-bathroom smart lighting experience.
Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror: Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror with Amazon Alexa is available for purchase now. At CES, Kohler is announcing the next iteration of the Verdera Voice the Google Assistant built-in. Both the Verdera Voice with Amazon Alexa and Verdera Voice powered by the Google Assistant are first-to-market models, providing seamless integration of voice control into the bathroom space. The Verdera Voice is a thoughtfully designed and functional centerpiece of the smart bathroom featuring a high-quality grooming mirror, efficient adjustable LED lights for precision routines like makeup application and skin care, a motion-activated wayfinding nightlight, and hermetically sealed speakers that maximize stereo sound quality – all built-in to help reduce clutter and optimize user experiences.
Numi 2.0 Intelligent Toilet: Numi, Kohler’s most advanced intelligent toilet, offers exceptional water efficiency, personalized cleansing and dryer functions, a heated seat, and high-quality built-in speakers. The lighting features on Kohler’s flagship intelligent toilet have been upgraded from static colors to dynamic and interactive multi-colored ambient and surround lighting. Paired with the new speakers in the Numi toilet, these lighting and audio enhancements create a fully-immersive experience for homeowners. Amazon Alexa built into the product provides simple voice control of Numi’s features and access to tens of thousands of skills, as well as a seamless integration of voice control into the bathroom.
In addition to new launches and product enhancements at CES, attendees at this year’s conference will experience new demonstrations of Kohler innovations for the kitchen and bathroom that were showcased in 2018 and will be available for consumers in 2019.
Sensate Touchless Kitchen Faucet: The Sensate Touchless kitchen faucet with KOHLER Konnect allows users to turn the water on or off and dispense measured amounts of water through simple voice commands or motion-based interactions. Consumers can fill an eight-ounce cup of water or a large pot with hands-free voice control. A sensor on the faucet valve monitors water usage which is displayed on the KOHLER Konnect app for convenience.
DTV+ Shower System: Using the DTV+ system with KOHLER Konnect, consumers can create presets for sound, water, steam and lighting, delivering the ultimate customized spa-like showering experience, placing it in a category all its own. Use voice, or a wall-mounted interface to access presets, make adjustments, and use the system’s eco settings to control water usage. Consumers who already have DTV+ systems in their homes can upgrade by having a bridge module installed to their existing systems.
PerfectFill™ Technology (bath filler): PerfectFill technology can draw a bath to your preferred preset temperature and desired depth with a simple voice command or through the KOHLER Konnect app reducing time spent monitoring the bath as it fills. PerfectFill will be sold as a wall-mount or deck-mount spout, or freestanding bath filler to fit a variety of bathroom designs and also includes a valve, drain, and controller.
PureWarmth Heated Toilet Seat: The PureWarmth heated toilet seat offers a slim design with three warm temperature settings for comfort and an integrated adjustable nightlight to enhance the user’s experience. The PureWarmth heated toilet seat can be controlled using the KOHLER Konnect app to adjust temperature, timing of the heat, as well as lighting duration and ambiance.
For more details, visit www.kohler.com/smarthome or contact Kohler at 1-800-4KOHLER. Attendees at CES 2019 can explore immersive bathroom spaces that simulate real-life environments and provide a firsthand look at various scenes that tie Kohler kitchen and bath products together in meaningful ways.
About Kohler Co.
Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of nearly 37,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global lifestyle brand and leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry and tile; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.
Follow us on:
Instagram
Youtube
Twitter
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005350/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 4, 2019 12:30 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170