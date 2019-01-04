SuiteRetail Sets the Holidays on Fire with SuitePOS at NRF 2019 #NetSuite #Salesforce

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 4, 2019 12:00 PM EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If you went on a shopping spree in any major US city this holiday season as a sports fan, you would have inevitably ran into SuitePOS. Let's take Chicago for example, where at Wrigleyville Sports, SuitePOS sits behind a traditional counter where simple Square chip and contactless readers are fastened down for business. Their setup is perfectly suited to the droves of customers that enter the store whenever the Cubs are hitting the ball well. Over to Soldier field where the Bears play, and SuitePOS is in action at several team brand stores, adding fast line-busting crucial to optimizing use of the relatively small, fully merchandised spaces. A few more hops around town and you might enter Clark Street Sports, and then Rally House, where you would see more of the same with Apple iPhones effortlessly taking care of holiday shoppers.
In New York City, you could grab a bite and a coffee at the iconic Murray's Cheese before heading over to What Goes Around Comes Around, to shop for highly curated designer apparel and accessories. The shopping gets a little sweeter at Sugarfina, where you could purchase custom designed bento boxes consisting of high-end candy and luscious chocolate pieces.
Whether walking away with your purchases, or having them shipped to their final destination, SuitePOS makes it all happen for these retailers, delivering a super reliable, fast and rich customer experience, even during the busiest times of the year.
"The POS works, quickly and all the time and was fundamental to not just our biggest holiday season, but biggest year yet", said Trey Carlstrom, Owner of Wrigleyville Sports. "We were able to focus on the customer and their shopping experience, even at super-peak times, and never had to worry about our store or back office systems performing."
Further Backing up claims about the superior performance and stability of SuitePOS, are holiday season metrics release by SuiteRetail which included:
Over $100M in POS transactions
Only 11 support cases opened
Case resolution less than 30 mins on average
No downtime whatsoever
Higher volume merchants performed 2,000+ transactions per hour at peak without a single issue detected or reported.
Peak season is when the majority of retail sales occur, and also when cracks in an aging POS or back office system will most likely be uncovered, often when it's too late to do anything about it. Slow or down checkout directly costs sales and can damage the brand in the eyes of the consumer across all channels and well into the future. SuitePOS solves this problem permanently with a modern, Apple POS powered by either the Salesforce open platform or NetSuite.
To see the simplicity of SuitePOS in action and to celebrate holiday success, SuiteRetail invites all show attendees to visit them at NRF 2019.
NRF 2019: Retail's Big Show
January 13-15 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in NYC
SuiteRetail @ the Star Mall
Booth #3601
Contact SuiteRetail to setup a meeting
About SuiteRetail
SuiteRetail makes retailers successful by re-inventing the in-store POS dynamics and replacing it with simplicity, flexibility, accuracy and speed. SuiteRetail's flagship product, SuitePOS, is a user-friendly and intuitive Apple-based point of sale solution. With SuitePOS, employees ring up sales quickly using familiar devices, and the transactions flow seamlessly into NetSuite (a world-class ERP platform) or Salesforce (an open platform with an extensive ecosystem). This deep integration delivers a unique architecture that eclipses traditional and hard to operate point of sale software by moving complexity away from the store, and in to the back-office, where the entire solution is managed. SuitePOS increases customer satisfaction, delivers higher revenue and lowers cost. The result is unified commerce and effortless scalability across operations and all channels.
For more information about SuitePOS or SuiteRetail, please visit http://www.suiteretail.com.
SOURCE SuiteRetail
