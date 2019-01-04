Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2018 & 2024: Commoditization of Cloud Computing Spawns the Evolution of Cloud Service Brokerage

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 4, 2019 12:15 PM EST
DUBLIN, Dec 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) in US$ Million.
The Global market is further analyzed by the following Segments:
- Cloud Brokerage Services
- Cloud Brokerage Enablement Solutions
The report profiles 55 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Accenture Plc (Ireland)
- Appirio (USA)
- BMC Software, Inc. (USA)
- Capgemini S.A (France)
- CenturyLink (USA)
- Cisco (USA)
- Cloudability Inc. (USA)
- CloudMore (Sweden)
- ComputeNext (USA)
- Dell Boomi (USA)
- DoubleHorn, LLC (USA)
- Forcepoint (USA)
- IBM (USA)
- Jamcracker, Inc. (USA)
- Liaison Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Neostratus (Hungary)
- OpenText Corp (Canada)
- RightScale, Inc (USA)
- Spotinst (Israel)
- Veeam Software. (Switzerland)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Cloud Brokerage Services
Cloud Brokerage Enablement Solutions
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
Commoditization of Cloud Computing Spawns the Evolution of Cloud Service Brokerage
Cloud Exchanges: The Next Chapter in the Cloud Brokerage Story
Rise of Multi-Cloud Environment Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Cloud Services Brokerage
Management Overheads Associated With Multi-Cloud Sourcing Strategy Brings Third Party Cloud Services Brokerage Under the Spotlight
Elimination of Vendor Lock-In: The Primary Tenet of Cloud Brokerage
Cloud Service Providers too Stand to Benefit from Third Party Cloud Services Brokerage
Growing Focus on Internally Handling Cloud Brokerage Functions Spurs Sales of CSB Enablement Solutions
Asia-Pacific: An Emerging Opportunity for CSBs
Robust Adoption of Public Cloud Services Provides the Foundation for Growth
Rise of Federated Clouds & the Need to Optimize Costs & Leverage Cheap Spare Cloud Capacity of Service Providers While Circumventing the Caveat to Discounts Drives New Service Opportunities for CSBs
Growing Security Concerns of Cloud Services to Boost Demand for CSBs
Rising Demand for Hybrid IT & Multi-Sourced Operating Models Augurs Well for the Market
Cloud Brokers Focus On the Development of App Stores as the First Step Towards Establishing White Label Cloud Service Marketplace
Availability of Platforms for Establishing P2P Marketplace Allows White Labelling of Cloud Brokerage
SMBs to Drive Growth in Cloud Brokerage Market
High Profile Cloud Aggregators Role Continues to Evolve
Telecom Service Providers Make a Mark as Cloud Aggregators
Innovation & Service Differentiation: Key Strategies to Stay Afloat in the Market in the Highly Competitive Market
Issues & Challenges
Emergence of Branded Private Cloud Marketplaces Magnifies the Risk of CSP & Broker Lock-Ins
Lack of Definite Framework for Defining Cloud Service Brokerage Fuels Confusion
Inadequate Awareness Levels
Market Outlook
3. CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW
Introduction
Aggregation
Arbitrage
Integration
Customization
Advantages of a CSB Service
Lower Cost
Ease-of Use
Access to Latest Cloud Services
Compare & Contrast
Easy-to-Understand SLA
Ease of Deployment
Enhanced Interface
Specific Qualities Required From A Cloud Service Broker:
Capacity Management
Business Continuity
Cost Optimization
A Thorough Knowledge Pertaining to Cloud Market
A Firm Relationship with Cloud Service Provider
A Detailed Awareness of the Client's Industry
Expertise with Assimilating Services
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1 Focus on Select Players
4.2 Service/Product Launches
Pivotal Software Releases Spring Cloud Open Service Broker 3.0.0.M1
Yandex Launches Yandex.Cloud Platform
VMware Launches Series of New Cloud Services
Telarus Launches in Australia with Tradewinds Brokerage
Accenture and Google Cloud Launches the Accenture Google Cloud Business Group (AGBG)
Atos Launches New Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Service
DoubleHorn Releases DoubleHorn Marketplace Cloud Pricing Tool
dinCloud Launches Cloud Services for Lending Industry
Cloud Distribution Announces Your Cloud - (CSB) Platform
The Cloud Foundry Foundation Launches Open Service Broker API Project
4.3 Recent Industry Activity
Saxo Bank Partners with Microsoft for Cloud Services
Google Partners with Cisco for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Services
Jamcracker Partners with Lintasarta for B2B Cloud Marketplace Service
Techwave to Acquire iMicron
Jamcracker Adds Support for IaaS CMP Functionality
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
6.2 Japan
Market Analysis
6.3 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
CSB Market Benefits from Steady Rise in Cloud IT Spending
B. Market Analytics
6.4 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
6.5 Rest of World
Market Analysis
7. COMPANY PROFILES
- Total Companies Profiled: 55 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 59)
- The United States (32)
- Canada (2)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (16)
- France (3)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (2)
- Rest of Europe (10)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (8)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nd7hjs/global_cloud?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-cloud-services-brokerage-market-estimates-and-forecasts-2015-2018--2024-commoditization-of-cloud-computing-spawns-the-evolution-of-cloud-service-brokerage-300772944.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
