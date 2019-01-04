CES 2019 Exhibitor Profiles: LITE-ON Technology Corp. to Pundi X

|By Business Wire
CES, the world’s largest gathering for the consumer technology industry, takes place January 8 – 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. Please note the following important information.
- CES 2019 Exhibitor News and Press Kits: https://www.ces.tech/Media/News/Exhibitor-Press-Releases.aspx
- Information for Media: https://www.ces.tech/media.aspx
- An RSS feed of exhibitor news is also available
- The official hashtag for the show is #CES2019
Business Wire is the official news wire partner for CES. Listed below are exhibitor profiles for LITE-ON Technology Corp. to Pundi X.
|Company:
|LITE-ON Technology Corp.
|Booth:
|South Hall 4, #35200
|Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|TWSE: 2301
|Web:
|https://www.liteon.com/en-us
|LITE-ON Technology Corp. (TWSE:2301) has dedicated itself to the vision of “Best Partner in Opto-Electronic, Eco-Friendly and Intelligent Technologies” since 1975.
|We are the first technology company listed in Taiwan and accredited “Top 100 Global Technology Leaders” by Thomson Reuters in 2018.
|We focus on optoelectronics and key electronic components, striving to build up competitive edge through resource integration and optimized management. Our manufacture portfolio encompasses a broad range of applications, including computers, communications, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, LED lighting, cloud computing, and industrial automation.
|With digital transformation in mind, LITE-ON has been shifting its production focus from IT to IoT that include cloud computing, LED lighting, automotive electronics, biotech, and industrial automation.
|Company:
|Luxoft
|Booth:
|3107
|Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|LXFT
|Web:
|https://www.luxoft.com/
|Luxoft (NYSE: LXFT) co-create and scale automotive technology platforms for over 30 of the world’s leading car manufactures and their suppliers. With offices in 22 countries, Luxoft’s global teams enable its customers to design and develop next-generation customer experiences for personalized, smart and connected mobility services.
|Luxoft is showcasing 10 demonstrations at booth #3107 in the North Hall of the Convention Centre, including; LG’s smart TV technology, webOS, integrated into a car for the first time; an augmented VR demo simulating futuristic in-car experiences; and a voice-activated mobility assistant that supports Amazon Alexa and Cortana software.
|Company:
|MEERSENS
|Booth:
|50615
|Web:
|www.meersens.com
|Meersens is making available the first solution (app + IoT mBox) allowing everybody, thanks to artificial intelligence, to monitor their environment and check any potential hazards that may impact their health, like air and water quality, UVs, waves, noise, pesticides, endocrine disruptors.
|Company:
|Mentor, A Siemens Business
|Booth:
|Westgate #2903
|Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|MENT
|Web:
|www.mentor.com
|At CES, Mentor is presenting automotive embedded development solutions for Autonomous Driving, Infotainment, Digital Cockpit, Digital-Twin modelling, and Vehicle Architecture design/AUTOSAR. Our embedded solutions are deployed in over 200 million production vehicles - come and see why.
|Company:
|MicroVision, Inc.
|Booth:
|Westgate 469, 569
|Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|NASDAQ: MVIS
|Web:
|www.microvision.com
|MicroVision, Inc. will showcase its interactive display engine for AI connected devices, which provides an integrated solution for projected display and interactivity through multi-point touch and air gestures. Further, MicroVision’s new consumer 3D LiDAR engine provides high fidelity spatial awareness to smart home hubs for input to smart devices like lighting, security, entertainment, and thermostats. The company will demonstrate these innovations at ShowStoppers at CES 2019 on Jan. 8 and in private scheduled meetings at the Westgate Hospitality Suites throughout the duration of CES.
|Company:
|Miliboo Connect
|Booth:
|50855 Eureka Park
|Web:
|www.miliboo.com/smart-sofa.html
|Press Kit:
|http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/Miliboo-Smart-Sofa/
|Miliboo Corp. was founded by entrepreneur Guillaume Lachenal with the mission to become a global leader in the connected furniture market. The French company envisions innovative contemporary home furnishings that deliver strong added value. Smart furniture is a growing niche, and Miliboo intends to remain the connected furniture industry pioneer, unparalleled in the marketplace. Having released the EKKO smart mirror in 2017, Miliboo now features their fully-connected smart sofa. The sofa provides a unique home cinema experience with a vibrator seat, built-in speakers, amplifiers and color changing under-base lighting, a Qi Wireless smartphone charger in the armrest and voice control.
|Company:
|Moen
|Booth:
|42337
|Web:
|https://www.moen.com/
|Moen, the leader in exceptional water experiences, is showcasing two exciting innovations at CES 2019. The U by Moen™ shower is a cloud-based, app-driven digital shower that offers the ultimate in personalization, with up to 12 customizable presets and the ability to control your shower with the in-shower controller, smartphone app or your voice via Amazon Alexa, and now Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant. Being introduced this year is Flo by Moen, a game-changing smart home water monitoring and leak detection system that enables homeowners to control their home’s water from their smartphones in order to conserve water and prevent water damage.
|Company:
|MOREL
|Booth:
|Ven. Suite 29-112
|Web:
|www.morelhifi.com
|Explore innovative award-winning car audio, cutting-edge transducer technology, new home cinema, and custom integration speakers.
|Come listen to our innovative non-compromising hi-fi solution for tight wall and ceiling spaces where standard recessed speakers are impossible to install. Leveraging patented transducer technology, measuring only 1.55" depth!
|Don’t miss the amazing NOMADIC AUDIO SPEAKASE, a smart carry-on suitcase for music and travel!
|Another surprise wireless product awaits you!
|Morel, an international leader in speaker components and systems since 1975, manufactures handcrafted, award-winning loudspeakers and raw drivers for the mid to high-end OEM, home and car audio markets.
|UNLEASH THE MUSIC!
|Company:
|Mycroft AI
|Booth:
|51507
|Web:
|https://mycroft.ai/
|Mycroft is the world's private, open Artificial Intelligence platform; offering AI for everyone. An alternative to Siri and Alexa for those who care about privacy, Mycroft provides a voice assistant experience to stream media, control IoT, and automate timers and conversions without selling data to third parties. Mycroft runs on the open hardware Mycroft Mark II smart display and can be used on Raspberry Pi and Linux desktops. And because Mycroft is open source, anyone can contribute new features, develop modules, and make Mycroft smarter and more capable. Missing something interesting? Simply come up with your own solution and contribute it back to the Mycroft community.
|Company:
|My Safe Patrol
|Booth:
|50843
|Web:
|http://mysafepatrol.com
|How will you react when a security crisis occurs in your neighborhood? The solution is My Safe Patrol, an AI-driven platform that analyzes data and responds with geolocated alerts in real time. By aggregating data from security personnel, citizen alert systems and IoT smart devices, My Safe Patrol effectively supports the security/safety ecosystem of a building, a campus, a city or a district through a dynamic dashboard that helps command and control operations manage and deploy security plans. My Safe Patrol is a fully customizable, world-class safety solution designed for deployment by neighborhoods communities, luxury real estate investors, security agencies and local authorities.
|Company:
|Nanit
|Booth:
|44158
|Web:
|https://nanit.com
|Founded in New York City, Nanit combines computer vision, machine learning and advanced camera sensors that measure a baby’s sleep cycle, to provide actionable insights that lead to healthier, improved sleep for the baby and the entire family. Their award-winning product, the Nanit Plus sleep system, is like a personal sleep coach in the palm of your hand. The overhead HD camera tracks and understands everything happening in your baby's crib (sleep patterns, parent visits, room conditions), and then provides personalized, scientifically-backed sleep guidance to help your baby, and you, sleep better.
|Company:
|NexOptic Technology Corp.
|Booth:
|53358
|Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|NXO
|Web:
|https://nexoptic.com/
|NexOptic is putting the power of a telescope into a rugged handheld device. By utilizing dual lenses, one wide-field and one narrow-field, DoubleTake™ makes finding, focusing, and zooming in on objects far quicker, easier and more enjoyable than when using conventional products. It digitally supports 4K video, 12 MP photos, and audio with an SD card slot option. Users can also wirelessly share their media and/or display screen with smartphones.
|"NexOptic has developed a breakthrough technology that could make traditional binoculars obsolete,” said Mark Tedeschi, Chief Marketing Officer at Elevator North.
|Company:
|Omni Self-Checkout, Inc.
|Booth:
|53147, Sands Expo, Eureka Park
|Web:
|https://omniselfcheckout.com/
|Start-up Omni Self-Checkout Introduces Their Mobile Retail App at CES 2019, January 8 – 11, 2019.
|Discover the breakthrough app that is changing retail forever, with the fast and accurate scanning that makes shopping a breeze! Scan it today….and you’ll be on your way!
|With this new innovative retail technology from Start-up Omni Self-Checkout there are no need for lines, just click and checkout anytime.
|Omni Self-Checkout has leveled up the retail process by including proximity digital marketing beacon technology coupled with a fast, accurate and seamless checkout process. Visit them at Eureka Park, Sands Expo, booth 53147.
|Company:
|Omogen Home
|Booth:
|Sands, 50851
|Web:
|www.omogenhome.com
|Omogen Home is a household inventory control program for every appliance in your possession. Operated through a fully-automated, simple-to-use smartphone app, Omogen stores such basic information as invoices, warranties and links to user manuals while adding such features as QR and bar codes, appliance identification numbers and IoT management tools. Got a new appliance? It will be automatically added to your profile when you’ll buy the product from approved resellers. Plus you can easily and directly order new accessories, place a service call or rate an appliance to help your fellow consumers.
|Company:
|ON Semiconductor
|Booth:
|Venetian, Murano 3302
|Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|ON
|Web:
|www.onsemi.com
|ON Semiconductor is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions.
|Company:
|Ossia
|Booth:
|Sands, 41937
|Web:
|www.ossia.com
|Ossia is challenging people's core assumptions about what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship technology, Cota, redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's patented smart antenna technology automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention, enabling an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world, that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.
|Company:
|OWC (Other World Computing)
|Booth:
|Venetian Palazzo, Ste 30-105
|Web:
|http://www.owcdigital.com
|OWC was founded by Larry O'Connor when he was 14 years old in 1988. OWC is dedicated to helping tech enthusiasts and industry professionals do more and reach higher. Trusted storage, connectivity, software and expansion solutions enable creative professionals, producers, educators and government entities to get the most out of their technology investments, protect valuable content and expand hardware capabilities to keep up with the demands of their work. OWC features an award-winning technical support team that is on hand 24/7 as well as a library of installation and support videos.
|Company:
|Panoptes
|Booth:
|Sands, 51048
|Web:
|www.panoptes-hm.com
|
Panoptes is a cloud-based service that monitors required maintenance of home installations systems including, but not limited to heating units, air conditioning, swimming pool systems, and electrical network home consumption. The AI-based software predicts system deviation and breakdowns alerting customers via mobile app to potential problems. Through smart sensors, customers may also operate their devices, manage electricity, water, oil, and filter consumption - a preventative tool that allows for expert intervention on their system(s) preventing future breakdowns. Ultimately, Panoptes Engineering seeks to reduce the costs of home installations, expand the safe and usable lifetime condition of products while making the environment eco-friendlier.
|Company:
|Perceptive Automata
|Booth:
|LVCC North Hall, 7900 (in Honda’s booth)
|Web:
|https://www.perceptiveautomata.com/
|Perceptive Automata was founded by a team from Harvard and MIT to solve one of the hardest problems for highly automated driving: reading the state of mind of humans to better anticipate the behavior of pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists. This enables highly automated vehicles to navigate safely and smoothly in a human-dominated road environment, which is essential for their successful large-scale rollout. The company has raised $20M from top-tier investors, including Toyota and Hyundai, and is working with OEMs, suppliers, and technology companies that are developing automated driving systems. Perceptive Automata is featured in Honda’s booth at CES.
|Company:
|Polaroid
|Booth:
|Central Hall, 16615
|Web:
|https://www.polaroid.com/
|Iconic American brand Polaroid will be showcasing a number of products across a range of categories at CES 2019, including the Polaroid OneStep + and OneStep2 analog instant cameras, the Polaroid Mint line of instant digital products, 4K Smart TVs, 3D printing products and more.
|Company:
|POW Audio
|Booth:
|42374
|Web:
|https://powaudio.com/
|POW Audio is the bold, new brand that’s reimagining Bluetooth speaker construction and capabilities through its transformational, ultra-portable designs. Its patented WaveBloom™ technology expands to create an air-filled chamber that results in demonstrably better resonance, producing huge volume, deep bass, full midrange, and crisp highs. The expandable designs allow listeners to easily take premium sound anywhere.
|POW Audio will be previewing Mo, the first expression in its family of products, at CES, along with other upcoming offerings. Mo will be available for pre-order in January, with shipping starting in February.
|Company:
|Private Discuss
|Booth:
|50849
|Web:
|www.private-discuss.com
|What’s more important than your personal and business privacy and safety? Government subterfuge and private hacking are today’s dirty, dark reality. As private messaging systems are not at all secure, to safeguard your communication data, one needs a reliable solution. Private Discuss, from PIMAN Security, is a premium, secure, white label communication solution. Their active AI-powered defense architecture provides encrypted audio and video calls, messaging and file sharing; rendering a confidential, secure messaging platform that adheres to the highest standards of cybersecurity. Protected by multiple layers of encryption, Private Discuss is a must have for VIPs, CEOs and Executives who require a private tailor-made communication system.
|Company:
|Pundi X
|Booth:
|Sands Hall G, 52943
|Web:
|https://pundix.com/
|Pundi X is a blockchain company that's creating a new era of decentralized world to improve your everyday life and making blockchain more accessible for everyone. Our solutions include:
|1. The Function X ecosystem that is open source, scalable, secure & fully decentralized for companies & developers to build on.
|2. The world’s 1st blockchain phone called XPhone (powered by Function X) which allows users to browse, text and call without going through a centralized service provider.
|3. The XPOS, a leading blockchain-based payment solution that enables merchants to accept traditional & cryptocurrency payment methods with ease.
