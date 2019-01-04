CES 2019 Exhibitor Profiles: SABRE to Zero Gravity

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 4, 2019 12:33 PM EST
CES, the world’s largest gathering for the consumer technology industry, takes place January 8 – 11, 2019 in Las Vegas. Please note the following important information.
- CES 2019 Exhibitor News and Press Kits: https://www.ces.tech/Media/News/Exhibitor-Press-Releases.aspx
- Information for Media: https://www.ces.tech/media.aspx
- An RSS feed of exhibitor news is also available
- The official hashtag for the show is #CES2019
Business Wire is the official news wire partner for CES. Listed below are exhibitor profiles for SABRE to Zero Gravity.
|Company:
|SABRE
|Booth:
|42771
|Web:
|https://www.sabrered.com/
|SABRE, a St. Louis-based company and the leading brand in the personal safety space, is family owned and operated with over four decades of experience. For the past 45 years SABRE has been developing and perfecting their extensive product offerings, from pepper spray to home security systems to stun guns and animal deterrents. Founded by Larry Nance in 1975 with a $228 investment, the company has grown exponentially, and is the #1 trusted pepper spray brand used by police forces around the world, including New York, Los Angeles and many others.
|Company:
|Safetyn
|Booth:
|Sands, 52503
|Web:
|www.safetyn.com
|SAFETYN develops life preservation systems and intelligent assistance solutions for pilots through unifying human factor insights, common sense applications, and disruptive technologies. Created in 2016, the patented multisensory in-flight alert system signals pilots of impending dangers with multi-sensory (light, vibration, sound) warnings. The company aims to drastically reduce the fatality rates in general aviation and other high-risk environments. Created at the end of 2016, the start-up was incubated at CERN Grenoble (the largest accelerator in the world) and has just joined the Airbus Biz Lab in Colomiers, France. The commercial launch will take place in September 2019.
|Company:
|SeetyZen powered by Acoem Group
|Booth:
|Sands Hall G, 50863
|Web:
|www.acoemgroup.com/press-releases
|Cities are becoming overcrowded. Increased density is raising the concentration of invisible pollutants and creating a greater number of unsafe situations. Communities can take action with SeetyZen by ACOEM Group. The smart-technology box calculates the quality of a local environment, including but not limited to, electromagnetic radiations, noise, air and general threats. Its smart sensors provide a wellbeing index, enabling humans to make quick decisions regarding safety. Its mission: to turn data into potentially lifesaving information through highly accurate artificial intelligence (AI).
|While in prototype phase, SeetyZen by ACOEM is expected to deploy soon to help make the invisible visible.
|Company:
|Shenzhen Gudsen Technology Co., Ltd
|Booth:
|Sands, 44571
|Web:
|www.gudsen.com
|Gudsen is an innovative video-making equipment provider specializing in creating high-tech camera stabilizers and accessories and offering effective stabilization solution for the videography industry. We have successfully launched several impressive MOZA 3-Axis handheld camera gimbals with advanced technologies that can support a wide cameras from small-sized action cameras to professional large-sized cinema cameras. Our product line includes MOZA Air 2, MOZA Mini-MI, MOZA Air, MOZA AirCross, MOZA Lite 2P, MOZA Pro, MOZA Guru360 Air, and MOZA Accessories. Our vision is "Invented for Video" with innovative & high-quality products as well as exceptional customer service.
|Company:
|Site 1001
|Booth:
|1101
|Web:
|https://www.site1001.com
|Site 1001's Skylight optimizes building performance, operations and value through its AI-backed, cloud-based big data platform. Property owners, building operators, facility professionals, occupants and others use Skylight as a communication gateway to listen to their building and create better places through smarter building management and community connection. Skylight combines core building documents, live operational systems like IoT, inputs from people like work orders, external sources like air quality, weather and traffic, and data from any app. Skylight turns this data into the information necessary to maximize place experience, lower operational costs, increase asset longevity and performance, and enhance property value.
|Company:
|Smart Shopping, Inc.
|Booth:
|Sands Hall G, 52979
|Web:
|https://smartmat.jp/en/
|Smart Shopping, Inc. offers real-time inventory management and auto-replenishment service to corporate clients with "SmartMat", a weight based IoT device. The brand new IoT device, “SmartMat”, measures the residual %/unit of products regularly and accumulates the weight data to the cloud server and visualizes the consumption and inventory data. Once the remaining %/unit reaches the pre-set threshold, SmartMat will make the auto-replenishment. The solution is applicable to all kinds of situations: copy paper in office, coffee beans in restaurant, indirect materials in factory, cupboard material in warehouse etc., enabling the automation of inventory management and replenishment order.
|Company:
|SOL REPUBLIC
|Booth:
|14041
|Web:
|www.solrepublic.com
|SOL REPUBLIC is a global consumer electronics and music lifestyle brand dedicated to enhancing people's lives through style, sound, and technology. Comprised of music fanatics, SOL REPUBLIC designs its products from the ground up to look, sound, and feel unlike anything else on the market. For every great moment, there's a song that goes with it. We believe this is the Soundtrack Of Life. SOLREPUBLIC.com @solrepublic.
|Company:
|Superdrive By Drust
|Booth:
|Sands, 50475
|Web:
|www.drust.com
|Paris based Auto-tech company, DRUST, designs, develops, and markets software and artificial intelligence solutions to transform the drivers of their customers (Insurers, OEMs, Cities...) into superdrivers. Superdrive is their new solution that enhances the value of data from connected vehicles by analyzing the intersection of human, mechanical, and contextual factors making it possible to predict events likely to cause accidents. By using Al cloud software, their technology is designed to help drivers steer clear of road hazard before they even occur. DRUST intends to become a catalyst for behavioral change to improve the number of accidents on the roads around the world
|Company:
|TDK Corporation
|Booth:
|30306
|Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|TSE: 6762
|Web:
|www.tdk.com
|TDK and its group companies offer a comprehensive portfolio of sensors, electronic components and solutions for mobile, wearables, AR/VR, automotive, IoT and industrial applications. Marketed under brands TDK, InvenSense, Micronas, Chirp, Tronics and EPCOS, the portfolio includes products for ultrasonic and motion sensing, haptic feedback devices and other high-frequency, piezo and protection devices. This complements TDK’s roster of electronic components, modules and systems (such as capacitors, inductors, ferrites, and RF products); power supplies; magnetic application products and flash memory application devices. Visiting OEMs can learn about market advancements, developments, design concerns, and new offerings across motion, sound, environment and measurement.
|Company:
|Teledex Inc.
|Booth:
|35211
|Web:
|www.datexx.com
|Press Kit:
|http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/datexxinc/
|Teledex is a proud family-owned company founded in 1990 in New Jersey, USA. This innovative consumer electronics company has been developing and marketing attractive, high-quality products worldwide, and remains committed to helping customers increase their Human Intelligence. Long known as a technology dynamo for creating a range of products designed to make life easier, Teledex continues its tradition as a disrupter by introducing ‘Viva Human’, an initiative that focuses on helping people increase their wellness and productivity by simplifying their lives.
|Company:
|Tempdrop
|Booth:
|53359
|Website:
|www.temp-drop.com
|Tempdrop is a smart thermometer that gives women the accurate data they need for the fertility tracking apps they love. Women can use Tempdrop for both natural conception or contraception, even if they have irregular cycles or sleeping patterns, and they can sync the data with their fertility app of choice. Worn under the arm overnight, Tempdrop’s patent-pending, proprietary algorithm learns sleeping temperature patterns and gives women the most accurate reading possible without early morning wake-ups. Tempdrop gives women the freedom they want to track their cycle with confidence. Tempdrop is a Best of Baby Tech Awards Finalist.
|Company:
|Third Eye Gen.
|Booth:
|LVCC South, 21852
|Web:
|https://www.thirdeyegen.com/our-news/
|ThirdEye Gen creates the next generation of augmented reality smart glasses in the smallest form factor on market. The New Jersey based company’s X series Smart Glasses were designed to be exceptionally easy for the user to wear for lengthy periods of time. ThirdEye creates in-house AR platforms such as its Remote Eye app. The user can engage in complex AR/MR use cases, from watching content in 3D to using powerful MR apps that directly interact with the real environment. Software app developers can seamlessly create new content applications on this device.
|Company:
|Tivic Health Systems
|Booth:
|53355
|Web:
|https://tivichealth.com
|Tivic Health will introduce ClearUP™ Sinus Pain Relief, a new way to manage sinus pain that's not a pill, spray or nasal wash. It's the first bioelectronic device that uses gentle microcurrent waveforms to help 27 million Americans with chronic sinusitis and 17 million with allergic rhinitis (hay fever). ClearUP is a small handheld device used exclusively on the outside of the sinus passages along the cheek, nose and brow bone that locates areas of skin where the tiny electrical waveforms pass easily. Clinically proven, 74% of those who used it for a single 5-minute treatment experienced sinus pain relief. (FDA clearance pending.)
|Company:
|ToughTested
|Booth:
|LVCC South, 31172
|Web:
|www.toughtested.com
|ToughTested, the leader of rugged mobile, power and audio accessories, will unveil two new innovative sound systems at CES2019, the Transformer X and Pro Comm Flex 2, rugged and versatile wireless earbuds that multi-task for varied uses.
|The winner of multiple CES Innovation Awards, ToughTested products meet military inspection standards and are backed by a five-year warranty, one of the longest warranties in the business.
|ToughTested is a division of Mizco International Inc. ToughTested products are currently available for sale at Bass Pro Shops, Cabelas, Loves, Pilot/Flying J, O’Reilly, Staples (and more) and online at ToughTested.com.
|Company:
|Valencell
|Booth:
|44006
|Web:
|https://valencell.com/
|Valencell produces the most accurate wearable biometric sensor systems in the world and provides this patent-protected technology to consumer electronics manufacturers, mobile device and accessory makers, medical device makers, sports and fitness brands and gaming companies for integration into their products. Protected by more than 70 granted patents and more than 100 patents pending, Valencell’s technology can be used in wearables and hearables for virtually anyone, anywhere, doing anything. Their technology is scalable to multiple form-factors such as earbuds, smartwatches, armbands and wrist devices and is currently integrated into more biometric wearable devices than any other technology provider in the world.
|Company:
|ViShare Technology Limited
|Booth:
|35444 in South 4
|Web:
|www.visharetech.com
|ViShare is the first company to deliver 4K/60fps video streaming over WiFi with ultra-low latency. Benefiting from its patented technology, ViShare's codec chip makes it possible to replace HDMI cables with WiFi streaming. Firstly, the end-to-end streaming latency is less than 1 frame while the encode and decode latency is just 0.5ms. Secondly, the streaming stability is the best in the market since it is adaptive to the changing and unstable WiFi signals. Finally, it can deliver a video quality indistinguishable from directly displaying through an HDMI cable. Thanks to these advantages, the codec chip can be used for wireless video streaming in pro-AV applications, Smartphone/PC-to-TV game streaming, projector, AR/VR, drone FPV control, etc. Besides WiFi, the compressed video can also be streamed over 4G/5G mobile network, 802.11ad, OFDM, Ethernet, HomePlug and optical fibre.
|Company:
|Vizzywig
|Booth:
|53362
|Web:
|http://www.vizzywig.com
|At CES 2019, Vizzywig will extend its patented and award-winning, multi-camera, recording technology to virtual reality with a groundbreaking 360 video solution to be shown first in Eureka Park at CES. Vizzywig 2019 for iOS is the first video production app that combines recording and editing in the camera view. Multi-camera Recording and Live Switching in HD, 4K and now 5K from up to 24 devices at the same time. Select, transform and import multiple photos and videos in one step from Albums, Dropbox and more. Add Music, Studio Intros, Titles, Lower-Thirds, B-Roll, Scrolling Credits and more in seconds.
|Company:
|Volta
|Booth:
|27024
|Web:
|http://volta.ai
|A global cognitive skills provider for smart home appliances, mobile robotics, and industrial applications, Volta® (www.volta.ai) will present for the first time some of its AI powered devices and services at CES 2019. One of these is Mookkie, a one of a kind AI-powered pet feeder. This specialized bowl visually recognizes the associated pet and opens a flap for feeding. Similar to smartphone face recognition, the camera on each Mookkie features an authentication system that face unlocks the bowl. Mookkie distinguishes the pet preventing “food thieves” such as other pets, birds, wild animals, even babies from stealing your pet's meal keeping it safe and fresh.
|Company:
|WATERGEN
|Booth:
|41152
|Web:
|www.watergenusa.com
|Watergen is the leader in cost-efficient water-from-air atmospheric water generators, with a mission to improve those around the globe with little to no access to safe drinking water.
|Using patented technology from Israel, manufactured in America, Watergen distributes large/medium scale water generators, emergency response vehicles, and the home/office unit. Their mobile units provide clean drinking water in hard to reach areas.
|Fresh drinking water is humanity's biggest challenge. Watergen's innovative technology taps into the air around us as the solution for unlimited fresh water. The products are independent, requiring only electricity making it usable by anyone.
|Company:
|WHILL, Inc.
|Booth:
|43513
|Web:
|http://whill.us/
|Since its founding in 2012, WHILL’s mission is to transform today’s antiquated power wheelchair and scooter experiences into a new kind of empowering devices, intelligent personal electric vehicles (EVs). WHILL is reinventing the personal mobility industry with personal EVs that focus on an approachable and aesthetically pleasing powered vehicles that boosts confidence and pushes the boundaries of personal transportation. Headquartered in Yokohama, Japan with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, Taiwan and EU, WHILL is focused on enabling everyone to explore the world in comfort and style.
|Company:
|Xvisio Technology Corporation
|Booth:
|50324
|Web:
|www.xvisiotech.com
|Xvisio Technology focuses on innovation of the underlying technologies of vSLAM and AI. Its high-speed, high-precision vSLAM AR Vision and Robot Vision product has won numerals awards and recognitions globally, including CES 2019 Innovation Award, Top 10 Machine Vision Solution of 2018 Award and Disruptive Technology Award.
|Xvisio’s solution has been adopted by companies large and small in the fields of AR/MR HMD, robots, and drones for its superior 6DoF tracking capability. Its cutting-edge technology and strategic partnership with Intel and others put itself in an excellent trajectory for an accelerated future growth.
|Company:
|Yale
|Booth:
|41917; Venetian Palazzo Hospitality Suites
|Web:
|https://www.yalehome.com/en/yale/yalehome/
|
Yale protects millions of homes and businesses worldwide and is the brand behind locks of every design and function in over 125 countries. Our door locks, digital locks, digital door viewers, padlocks, and more help people to secure their favorite belongings. As one of the oldest international brands, Yale is among the best-known and most respected names in the lock industry. The company is a proud supporter of Habitat for Humanity, and has provided more than 700,000 locks to Habitat for Humanity homes. Yale is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, the global leader in door opening solutions.
|Company:
|ZAGG Inc
|Booth:
|@The Encore
|Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|NASDAQ:ZAGG
|Web:
|https://www.zagg.com/us/en_us/
|ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, and personal audio sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN ®, and IFROGZ® brands. ZAGG Inc has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. For more information, please visit the company’s websites at www.zagg.com, www.mophie.com
|Company:
|Zero Gravity
|Booth:
|Venetian Ste 29-328
|Web:
|www.zgla.com
|We are a tech accessory company based in the heart of Los Angeles that focuses on Function and Fashion. We design all of our products in house, fusing contemporary and vintage elements into fashionable tech accessories that inspire the brilliance and beauty of everyday life. True to our L.A. roots, we credit the city of Angels with our brand aesthetic and vision.
|Our signature product line includes smart phone cases, camera straps, power banks and laptop sleeves, with exquisite embroideries, eye-catching prints and striking icons that accentuate the beauty of every device while providing a distinct style and unique flair.
