Universal Electronics Teams Up with Sensory to Deliver Smart Home Digital Assistant Platform with Embedded Voice Control and Branded Assistant Experience

Universal Electronics Inc., (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, today announced that it will be pairing its digital assistant platform for the smart home, codenamed Nevo® Butler, with TrulyHandsfree™ voice command capabilities as well as customer-branded wake words from Sensory, the leader in on-device speech recognition and wake word AI.

Nevo® Butler is an end-to-end voice-enabled smart home hub with built-in white label digital assistant that unifies entertainment control and home automation experiences, enabling interoperability across fragmented ecosystems. Powered by QuickSet® Cloud, Nevo Butler delivers a versatile monitoring and control assistant solution for the home, capable of addressing a wide range of devices and use cases, ranging from voice control of an existing installed base of devices to innovative new Cloud services. With a customizable digital assistant front-end, enterprise-level integration services and an expanding ecosystem of add-on services, this platform allows service providers and consumer electronics brands to bring voice-enabled services to their customers under their own brand name while remaining in control of the consumer relationship.

Available as kits that address specific channel needs, Nevo Butler can be bundled with a range of certified devices including Ecolink® sensors, offering safety and security, energy management and hospitality applications, in addition to voice-enabled universal entertainment control.

“This exciting new platform integrates our latest QuickSet Cloud services with our nevo.ai white label digital assistant platform, as well as back-end enterprise integration services required for large-scale IoT fleet management. This product gives our customers a powerful platform to offer innovative and new voice-powered services to consumers while they remain in charge of the consumer experience,” said Arsham Hatambeiki, SVP Product and Technology for Universal Electronics Inc. “Sensory’s voice recognition capabilities provide a reliable foundation to build new digital experiences in the home that consumers will trust and use on a daily basis.”

TrulyHandsfree is the most widely deployed embedded speech recognition engine in the world, having enabled a hands-free voice user experience on more than two billion devices from leading brands worldwide. TrulyHandsfree offers support for every voice UI application with several types of wake word options, such as independent fixed wake words, user-enrolled fixed wake words, and user-defined wake words. UEI and Sensory will provide customers the ability to create custom speaker independent wake words for their Nevo Butler-powered smart assistant devices.

“TrulyHandsfree was purposefully engineered to offer extremely accurate and noise robust wake word and speech recognition on devices with ultra-low-power configurations to very high-performance components,” said Todd Mozer, CEO of Sensory. “TrulyHandsfree’s limitless design flexibility, unrivaled platform support and vast customization options make it is the ideal solution for UEI’s service provider and electronics manufacturing customers that want to create new smart assistant solutions that feature branded wake words and cloud-free voice control.”

Sensory’s TrulyHandsfree supports US English, UK English, Arabic, Dutch, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish and Turkish. The TrulyHandsfree SDK is available for Android, iOS, Linux, QNX and Windows. Sensory provides developer support for cloud service interfaces on Linux, Android, iOS and Windows as well as support for dozens of proprietary DSPs, microcontrollers, smart microphones, and other low-power embedded devices.

Additionally, ultra-low-power deeply embedded ports of TrulyHandsfree are available for leading DSP/MCU IP cores from ARM, Cadence, CEVA, NXP, Synopsys and Verisilicon, as well as for integrated circuits from Ambiq Micro, Analog Devices, Cirrus Logic, DSP Group, Fortemedia, Intel, Knowles, Microchip (Microsemi), NXP, Qualcomm, QuickLogic, Realtek, Synaptics, STMicroelectronics, TI, Yamaha, and XMOS.

About Sensory

Sensory Inc. creates a safer and superior UX through vision and voice technologies. Sensory's technologies are widely deployed in consumer electronics applications including mobile phones, automotive, wearables, toys, IoT and various home electronics. Sensory’s product line includes TrulyHandsfree voice control, TrulySecure biometric authentication, and TrulyNatural large vocabulary natural language embedded speech recognition. Sensory’s technologies have shipped in over a billion units of leading consumer products. Visit Sensory at www.sensory.com.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. Its broad portfolio of patents includes QuickSet Cloud® service that utilizes the world’s most complete knowledge graph of devices to detect and interact with thousands of entertainment and smart home devices. The company designs, develops, and manufactures innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio, video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, home energy management, and mobile device markets. UEI’s many first-to-market innovations have helped transform the home entertainment control, home security, and home energy management and sensing industries. More information is available at http://www.uei.com and quicksetcloud.com.

