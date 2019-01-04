Velodyne Lidar to Present Breakthrough Technology for Autonomy and Driver Assistance at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019

|By Business Wire
|
January 4, 2019 02:00 PM EST
In advance of CES, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. today introduced trailblazing technology that will serve as the cornerstone of future advanced driving safety systems. The new products strengthen Velodyne’s position as the industry leader in providing the smartest, most powerful lidar solutions for vehicle autonomy and driver assistance.
Velodyne Vella™, a groundbreaking ADAS solution that builds upon the directional view Velarray™ sensor. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Velodyne unveiled the VelaDome™, a compact embeddable lidar that provides an ultra-wide 180° x 180° image for near-object avoidance. Velodyne also introduced Vella™, breakthrough software that establishes its directional view Velarray™ lidar sensor as an integral component for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
“With these new products, Velodyne’s robust solution portfolio meets the entire range of lidar needs for autonomy and driver assistance,” said Anand Gopalan, Ph.D., Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Velodyne Lidar. “David Hall first deployed vehicle software in 2004 as part of the DARPA Challenges. Over the last 15 years, Velodyne has continued to add intelligence to our sensors, enabling a variety of lidar sensing capabilities that allow our customers to detect more objects and offer cars a more detailed view of their surroundings. Now we will take it even further and our new software, which was developed in close collaboration with our lidar hardware experts, will enable a seamlessly integrated ADAS solution powered by our lidars.”
The Lidar Assistant (Vella): Software that Revolutionizes ADAS Performance
Velodyne presented a groundbreaking advanced driver assistance solution that builds upon its directional view Velarray sensor. Vastly superior to existing approaches that utilize camera+radar, this solution will revolutionize advanced driver assistance functionalities currently on the market, such as Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).
VelaDome: Close-Range Precision
The VelaDome’s game-changing hemispherical field of view and high-density image present a quantum leap in pedestrian, cyclist, and blind-spot detection. The compact sensor is ideal for a variety of mounting and styling options. Powered by Velodyne’s patented Micro Lidar Array (MLA) technology, the VelaDome is optimized for manufacturability and designed to meet automotive-grade standards. Like all Velodyne sensors, VelaDome has world-class technical support available across North America, Europe, and Asia.
For more information on Velodyne and to download news releases, photos, and videos, please visit https://velodynelidar.com/newsroom/. Media can schedule an executive interview or product demo by contacting Robin Carr at Landis Communications Inc. (415-971-3991; [email protected]).
About Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne provides the smartest, most powerful lidar solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. In 2005, Velodyne’s Founder and CEO, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems, revolutionizing perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility, mapping, robotics, and security. Velodyne’s high-performance product line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the cost-effective Puck™, the versatile Ultra Puck™, the perfect for L4-L5 autonomy Alpha Puck™, the ultra-wide angle VelaDome™, and the ADAS-optimized Velarray™.
