BANKEX Appoints Davidson & Co, Launches Private Placement

|
|January 4, 2019 03:51 PM EST
BANKEX, the premier provider of tokenization and securitization services for asset owners and financial institutions, has appointed Davidson & Co to perform a review of its financial statements in preparation for BANKEX' securities private placement.
A FinTech pioneer, BANKEX operates the Proof-of-Asset Protocol to bring Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) and blockchain together and facilitate the digitization, tokenization & exchange of traditional assets, ushering in a new era for finance and banking: Securitization 2.0.
Davidson & Co offers a full range of auditing, tax, valuation and private entity services, helping a wide range of public and private clients across many industries.
BANKEX performing a financial statement review is a proactive step aimed at increasing transparency with financial market regulators and a watershed moment for the nascent field of crowdfunding for the fourth generation Information Economy - i.e. blockchain - startups. As cryptocurrencies experience significant volatility, BANKEX, a category creator next-generation financial services company, is projecting stability as it rolls out its first product line, expands into new geographic markets, and launches its first institutional raise.
"As Davidson and Co starts its review engagement, we become the forerunners of things to come - blockchain and crypto assets gaining a brick-and-mortar market dimension," said Igor Khmel, BANKEX founder and CEO. "Specifically, this review is one of several activities that were unilaterally undertaken by BANKEX designed to help our latest investors put a non-crypto value on our assets. We would like for our investors to envision the outcome of adding tokenized assets to valuations of companies that will use BANKEX Security Token Offering (STO) framework to raise money via STOs or list their tokenized assets on traditional exchanges, subject to appropriate regulatory approval."
BANKEX's core business is in helping tokenize and securitize previously illiquid assets so that they can, for instance, trade on traditional stock exchanges. BANKEX's own review engagement and raise pave the way towards estimating how much global financial markets could add in volume if tokenized assets are included in companies' valuations.
"As an early adopter of decentralized technology that offers real-time transaction visibility, BANKEX feels that its responsibility as a category creator is to offer similar transparency to its stakeholders," said Khmel. "We also hope that our efforts to increase BANKEX transparency will lay the groundwork for BANKEX's emerging vendor cloud for facilitating our clients' STOs, as we start ramping up this service for our clients."
As one of the few accounting firms to work with blockchain-based assets - a digital capital diversified, multi-service merchant bank out of New York with over $300 million under management being the most famous client - Davidson & Company LLP is uniquely suited to conduct a thorough financial review in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
About BANKEX
New York-based and closely held, BANKEX is a global fintech company providing blockchain-based securitization framework. The owner and operator of Proof-of-Asset (PoA) Protocol, BANKEX brings Banking-as-a-Service product modules and blockchain together. BANKEX' complete PoA ecosystem enables digitization, tokenization, and exchange of assets. BANKEX' stated corporate goal is full development of a tokenized global ecosystem. BANKEX infrastructure services and technologies include STO framework, Custody Service, BANKEX Token Exchange, Ethereum Plasma Prime, Supply Chain, and Digital Deal.
BANKEX group companies legally operate within Class 3 and Class 4 licenses for Virtual Financial Assets on Malta, EU .
For more information, please visit bankex.com
BANKEX Contact: Syed Hussain
e-mail: [email protected]
+1-908-377-8381
Media Contact:
BANKEX Head of PR Maria Zvyagintseva
e-mail: [email protected]
SOURCE BANKEX
