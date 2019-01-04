Universal Electronics Selects Firedome to Provide Enhanced Cybersecurity Features to the Nevo® Butler Digital Assistant Platform Product

Firedome Inc., the creators of the leading endpoint cybersecurity solutions for home IoT manufacturers; and Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) announced today that the Firedome Home solution, will be launched as part of Universal Electronics’ Nevo® Butler platform. Firedome Home adds Cybersecurity Protection, Home Digital Diary, and Enhanced Remote Customer Support to the UEI product.

Firedome solutions are designed to close critical security gaps that are a byproduct of the IoT era. IoT devices have become “low hanging fruit” for attackers for their low cost of attack and lack of supervision which make them a common target for hackers. Cryptojacking, DDoS and ransomware attacks are only a few examples of cyber crimes that are threatening the home IoT ecosystem.

Firedome Home is pre-integrated into the Nevo Butler product and includes advanced monitoring and insights derived from any connected device in the home environment. Firedome’s non-intrusive solution includes digital presence alerts, parental control mechanisms and network enhanced data. Offered as part of a marketplace of partner services, this capability can extend and complement the physical security services offered in the safety & monitoring segments, as well as an enhanced digital well-being under broadband services.

According to Moti Shkolnik, Firedome’s Co-founder and CEO: “We are excited to join forces with Universal Electronics, the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, to help enable service providers and home IoT companies to become the home security gatekeeper and enrich their value added services through our innovative, non-intrusive software-only solution.”

“Privacy and security have been a core foundation of the Nevo Butler design since inception, and are offered as a managed service rooted in hardware. It is only logical for such a platform to not only offer physical security services, but also address the digital security of connected homes as a service to our customers, and end consumers,” says Arsham Hatambeiki, SVP Product and Technology for Universal Electronics Inc.

Universal Electronics will host product demonstrations for their new product, Nevo Butler, at booth #42325 at CES 2019 in Las Vegas from January 8-11, and will jointly showcase the combined solution with presentations and demos.

About Firedome

Firedome is built to secure billions of home IoT devices and prevent the next cyber-catastrophe. As Home IoT device companies are at risk of being held responsible for harmful breaches and attacks, Firedome has tailored its offering to their business and product needs. Firedome was founded by top security veterans with offices in New-York and Tel-Aviv and employs multinational cyber, embedded, research and analysis experts.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. Its broad portfolio of patents includes QuickSet Cloud® service that utilizes the world’s most complete knowledge graph of devices to detect and interact with thousands of entertainment and smart home devices. The company designs, develops, and manufactures innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the audio, video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, home energy management, and mobile device markets. UEI’s many first-to-market innovations have helped transform the home entertainment control, home security, and home energy management and sensing industries. More information is available at www.uei.com and quicksetcloud.com.

