InnerWorkings nomeia novo diretor financeiro

January 4, 2019
A InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK), a empresa líder global em execução de marketing, anunciou hoje que Donald W. Pearson foi nomeado vice-presidente executivo e diretor financeiro, com vigência a partir de 10 de janeiro de 2019. Em seu papel, Pearson supervisionará as operações financeiras e atuará em parceria com os líderes da empresa para assegurar que a estratégia empresarial e os planos operacionais da InnerWorkings gerem valor considerável a seus acionistas.
Pearson proporciona uma profunda experiência em liderança financeira à equipe executiva, com mais de 25 anos de trajetória na promoção de excelência operacional, financeira e comercial em empresas de capital aberto e fechado. Mais recentemente, Pearson atuava como diretor financeiro da BWAY Corporation, empresa global de embalagens controlada por private equity, antes de ser vendida à Stone Canyon Industries. Antes de trabalhar na BWAY, Pearson foi diretor financeiro da AMCOL International Corporation (NYSE: ACO) e, posteriormente, diretor financeiro da Sparton Corporation (NYSE: SPA). Em ambas as empresas, ele liderou diversas iniciativas operacionais e financeiras de sucesso.
“O conselho e eu temos a grande satisfação de receber Don na InnerWorkings neste momento em que colocamos em prática nossos planos de reduzir custos e aumentar a eficiência de nossas operações”, declarou Rich Stoddart, diretor executivo da InnerWorkings. “Don traz o rigor financeiro e a liderança operacional de que precisamos para trilhar nosso caminho de crescimento lucrativo. Não vejo a hora de atuar em parceria com ele para melhorar consideravelmente nosso desempenho financeiro e gerar valor para nossos acionistas, mantendo sempre nossa posição como os melhores fornecedores de soluções de execução para grandes empresas globais.”
Pearson substituirá Chip Hodgkins, atual diretor financeiro interino que sairá da empresa em 15 de janeiro de 2019 para lançar a Statera Capital, LLC, uma nova firma de investimentos em litígios comerciais. A Statera oferece soluções financeiras a escritórios de advocacia e outras organizações que enfrentam desafios jurídicos complexos.
Stoddart concluiu afirmando: “Quero agradecer a Chip por seu incrível trabalho na liderança de nossa organização financeira no último ano e por suas várias e importantes contribuições à InnerWorkings ao longo da última década. Nós todos lhe desejamos muito sucesso em seu novo empreendimento”.
Para mais informações sobre a InnerWorkings, acesse www.inwk.com.
Sobre a InnerWorkings
A InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) é a empresa líder global em execução de marketing que atende a marcas Fortune 1000 de uma grande variedade de setores. Como uma ampla solução de terceirização empresarial, ela emprega tecnologia exclusiva, uma extensa rede de fornecedores e conhecimentos profundos em seu campo de atuação para simplificar e agilizar a produção de materiais com identificação de marca e experiências de varejo em diversos formatos e regiões geográficas. A InnerWorkings está sediada em Chicago, Illinois, e emprega aproximadamente 2.100 pessoas que apoiam nossos clientes globais na execução de campanhas de marca multifacetadas em todos os principais mercados do mundo. A InnerWorkings atende a muitos setores, entre eles, varejo, serviços financeiros, hospitalidade, produtos de consumo embalados, organizações sem fins lucrativos, assistência à saúde, alimentação e bebidas, transmissão e cabo, automotivo e transporte.
