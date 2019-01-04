InnerWorkings nomme un nouveau directeur financier

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 4, 2019 05:41 PM EST
InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ : INWK), société mondiale leader en exécution marketing, a annoncé aujourd'hui que Donald W. Pearson avait été désigné vice-président exécutif et directeur financier, avec prise de fonction le 10 janvier 2019. À ce poste, M. Pearson supervisera les opérations financières et s'associera avec les dirigeants commerciaux de la société pour veiller à ce que la stratégie commerciale et les projets opérationnels d'InnerWorkings créent une valeur significative pour les actionnaires.
M. Pearson apporte une richesse de leadership financier au sein de l'équipe exécutive, grâce à plus de 25 années d'expérience dans la conduite de l'excellence opérationnelle, financière et commerciale au sein de sociétés mondiales publiques et privées. Dernièrement, M. Pearson a exercé les fonctions de directeur financier de BWAY Corporation, société mondiale d'emballage détenue par des capitaux privés, avant sa vente à Stone Canyon Industries. Avant de travailler chez BWAY, M. Pearson a occupé le poste de directeur financier d'AMCOL International Corporation (NYSE : ACO), et plus tard de directeur financier de Sparton Corporation (NYSE : SPA), où il a dirigé plusieurs initiatives réussies de transformation opérationnelle et financière au sein de ces sociétés en croissance.
« Le Conseil d'administration et moi-même sommes ravis d'accueillir Don chez InnerWorkings, à l'heure où nous exécutons nos projets de réduction des coûts et d'amélioration de l'efficience de nos opérations », a déclaré Rich Stoddart, président-directeur général d'InnerWorkings. « Don apporte la rigueur financière et le leadership opérationnel dont nous avons besoin pour parvenir à une croissance plus rentable. Je suis impatient de m'associer avec lui pour améliorer significativement nos performances financières et stimuler la valeur des actionnaires, tout en maintenant notre position de premier fournisseur de solutions d'exécution de marketing pour les grandes sociétés mondiales. »
M. Pearson remplacera le directeur financier intérimaire Chip Hodgkins, qui quittera la Société le 15 janvier 2019 pour lancer une nouvelle société d'investissement axée sur les litiges commerciaux, baptisée Statera Capital, LLC. Statera fournit des solutions financières aux cabinets d'avocats ainsi qu'à d'autres organisations, en répondant à des défis juridique complexes.
M. Stoddart a conclu : « Je tiens à remercier Chip pour le travail exceptionnel qu'il a accompli à la tête de l'organisation financière l'an passé, ainsi que pour ses nombreuses contributions significatives à InnerWorkings au cours des dix dernières années. Nous lui souhaitons la plus grande réussite au sein de sa nouvelle entreprise. »
Pour de plus amples informations sur InnerWorkings, rendez-vous sur le site www.inwk.com.
À propos d’InnerWorkings
InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ : INWK) est la plus grande firme d’exécution de marketing au service de marques figurant au Fortune 1000 dans une large gamme d’industries. En tant que solution d’entreprise externalisée et complète, la société s’appuie sur une technologie exclusive, un vaste réseau de fournisseurs et une expertise de domaine approfondie pour rationaliser la production des produits de marque et les expériences de vente au détail, dans divers formats et régions. La société InnerWorkings est installée à Chicago, dans l’Illinois, et emploie plus de 2 100 salariés qui assistent les clients mondiaux dans l’exécution de campagnes de marques à multiples facettes sur tous les grands marchés du monde. InnerWorkings couvre de nombreux secteurs, dont la vente au détail, les services financiers, l’hôtellerie, les produits conditionnés grand public, les organismes à but non lucratif, les soins de santé, l’alimentation et les boissons, la télédiffusion et la câblodistribution, ainsi que les transports.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005522/fr/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 4, 2019 12:30 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170