Argrace Showcases AIoT Whole-House Smart Solutions at CES 2019

|January 4, 2019 06:00 PM EST
HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Argrace, a smart home solutions provider, will be showcasing their "living house" concept for the first time at CES 2019. Technology fans will have the opportunity to experience how homes of the future will be powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) first-hand at booth #2615 Westgate in Las Vegas from January 8 to 11.
Argrace focuses on building platforms for a smarter living environment by connecting various home devices, and will bring its latetst solutions and forward-looking business model to CES. By analyzing each family members' behaviour, Argrace's products can optimize user experience based on an individual's preferences and big data analysis. For example, playing customized music at a fitting temperature with appropriate ambient lighting. The company's smart house intelligence offers personalized services.
In addition to personalized user experience, Argrace holds a strong advantage in the compatibility of home appliances as an open platform, that has already signed connection agreements with industry leaders zigbee, Bluetooth, Modbus and NB-IoT among others. Unlike other players in the smart home industry, Argrace's platform provides a seamless experience for users based on AIoT technology to realize non-inductive control.
"CES is an important stage for displaying the latest consumer technology, and Argrace's AIoT-powered whole-house smart solutions are among the leading practices in the AI industry," said Lin Wei, CMO of Argrace, "The company's solutions can be connected with over 1,000 products and devices from various brands. The future we envisage is the creation of a new AIoT ecosystem based on system integration (SI) — a new force in the whole-house smart home field."
China's smart home industry has products evolved from the earliest stage of individual smart items to the current phase of connected whole-house smart intelligence. However, many of the current smart equipment and hardware players do not share the same product manufacturing standard or employ closed product agreements, creating a major obstacle to the development of the smart home industry. Argrace aims to tackle this impasse, by providing a one-stop smart home system that can access the broadest range of devices on the market to achieve cross-protocol and cross-platform interoperability. In short, Argraces pretty much provides an "Android system" for the smart home sector.
"Argrace is looking to apply our advanced platform to the broadest range of smart equipment manufacturers and home improvement providers to merge the renovation and consumer electronics industries to kick-start the smart home revolution," said Lin Wei, CMO of Argrace.
Argrace will also introduce its forward-looking business model at CES. Argrace's solutions are popular among real estate developers, who often include our partners' products in their purchase lists, with the government's promotion of fine decoration. This can also enhance the sales for our equipment suppliers. We're deploying a two-way business-to-business model as our products connect various devices while being delivered to property develpoers, explained Lin.
In a bid to merge AI and IoT technologies and to push forward the AI industry, Argrace aims to develop smart solutions property developers can utilize to create a "smart community." Argrace hopes to bring customized AI-powered experiences to all aspects of everyday life through various forms of service, including residences, hotels, office spaces and even retail outlets.
About Argrace
Argrace is an internet company providing one-stop smart home solutions powered by AI, big data, and cloud computing for the real estate industry to enhance life quality. Argrace focuses on building and operating platforms that connect various hardware manufacturers and real estate developers. Argrace constantly expands scenarios for its products while enhancing user experience, giving consumers a multi-dimensional service environment.
For more information, please visit: www.argrace.ai
