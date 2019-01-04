Velodyne Lidar va présenter sa technologie de pointe en matière d’autonomie et d’assistance au conducteur, lors du salon Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019

|By Business Wire
|
January 4, 2019 09:09 PM EST
En prévision du salon CES, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. a lancé aujourd’hui une technologie novatrice qui constituera la pierre angulaire de ses futurs systèmes avancés d’assistance au conducteur. Les nouveaux produits renforcent la position de leader du secteur, de Velodyne, qui est capable de fournir les solutions lidar les plus intelligentes et les plus puissantes en matière d’autonomie des véhicules et d’assistance au conducteur.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005548/fr/
Velodyne Vella™, a groundbreaking ADAS solution that builds upon the directional view Velarray™ sensor. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Velodyne a dévoilé le VelaDome™, un lidar compact intégrable qui fournit une image ultra-large de 180° x 180° permettant d’éviter les objets proches. Velodyne a également présenté Vella™, un logiciel révolutionnaire qui établit son capteur lidar Velarray™ à vision directionnelle, en tant que composant intégral des systèmes avancés d’aide au conducteur (ADAS).
« Grâce à ces nouveaux produits, le solide portefeuille de solutions de Velodyne répond à l’ensemble des besoins de lidar en matière d’autonomie et d’assistance au conducteur », a déclaré Anand Gopalan, Ph.D., directeur de la technologie, chez Velodyne Lidar. « David Hall a déployé son premier logiciel de véhicule en 2004 dans le cadre des Défis DARPA. Au cours des 15 dernières années, Velodyne a continué d’ajouter de l’intelligence à ses capteurs, offrant diverses capacités de détection lidar qui permettent à nos clients de détecter davantage d’objets et d’offrir aux voitures une vue plus détaillée de leur environnement. Aujourd’hui, nous allons encore plus loin, et notre nouveau logiciel, développé en étroite collaboration avec nos experts en matériel lidar, offrira une solution ADAS parfaitement intégrée, alimentée par nos lidars. »
L’assistant lidar (Vella) : un logiciel qui révolutionne la performance ADAS
Velodyne a présenté une solution avancée d’assistance au conducteur, révolutionnaire, qui s’appuie sur son capteur de vision directionnelle Velarray. Très supérieure aux approches existantes utilisant caméra + radar, cette solution va révolutionner les fonctionnalités avancées d’assistance au conducteur, actuellement disponibles sur le marché, telles que l’assistance au maintien de la trajectoire (Lane Keeping Assist, LKA), le freinage automatique d’urgence (Automatic Emergency Braking, AEB), et la régulation adaptative de la vitesse (Adaptive Cruise Control, ACC).
VelaDome : une précision à courte portée
Le champ de vision hémisphérique révolutionnaire, du VelaDome et son image haute densité représentent un bond en avant en matière de détection des piétons, des cyclistes et des angles morts. Le capteur compact est idéal pour diverses options de montage et de style. Alimenté par la technologie brevetée Micro Lidar Array (MLA), de Velodyne, le VelaDome est optimisé pour la fabrication et conçu pour répondre aux normes de qualité automobile. Comme tous les capteurs Velodyne, le VelaDome bénéficie d’une assistance technique de classe mondiale en Amérique du Nord, en Europe et en Asie.
Pour en savoir plus sur Velodyne et télécharger des communiqués de presse, des photos et des vidéos, rendez-vous sur https://velodynelidar.com/newsroom/. Les médias peuvent organiser une entrevue avec la direction ou une démonstration de produit en contactant Robin Carr chez Landis Communications Inc. (415-971-3991 ; [email protected]).
À propos de Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne fournit les solutions lidar les plus intelligentes et les plus puissantes en matière d’autonomie et d’assistance au conducteur. Fondée en 1983 et basée à San Jose, en Californie, Velodyne est connue dans le monde entier pour son portefeuille de technologies de capteurs lidar, révolutionnaires. En 2005, David Hall, fondateur et PDG de Velodyne, a inventé les systèmes lidar à vision panoramique en temps réel, révolutionnant la perception et l’autonomie dans les domaines de l’automobile, de la nouvelle mobilité, de la cartographie, de la robotique et de la sécurité. La gamme de produits haute performance de Velodyne comprend de nombreuses solutions de détection, notamment l’économique Puck™, le polyvalent Ultra Puck™, l’Alpha Puck™, parfait pour une autonomie L4-L5, le VelaDome™ à très grand-angle, et le Velarray™ optimisé pour les systèmes ADAS.
Le texte du communiqué issu d’une traduction ne doit d’aucune manière être considéré comme officiel. La seule version du communiqué qui fasse foi est celle du communiqué dans sa langue d’origine. La traduction devra toujours être confrontée au texte source, qui fera jurisprudence.
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005548/fr/
