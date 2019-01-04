Velodyne Lidar Presentará una Tecnología Innovadora para la Autonomía y Asistencia al Conductor en el Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019

|By Business Wire
January 4, 2019
Como adelanto del CES, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. presentó hoy la tecnología innovadora que funcionará como pilar de los futuros sistemas avanzados de seguridad en la conducción. Los nuevos productos fortalecen la posición de Velodyne como líder de la industria en el suministro de las soluciones de detección y alcance de luz más inteligentes y potentes para la autonomía del vehículo y la asistencia al conductor.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005549/es/
Velodyne Vella™, a groundbreaking ADAS solution that builds upon the directional view Velarray™ sensor. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Velodyne presentó el VelaDome™, un producto de lidar compacto y empotrable que brinda una imagen ultraancha de 180° x 180° para evitar objetos cercanos. Además, Velodyne presentó Vella™, un software innovador que establece su sensor de lidar Velarray™ con vista direccional como un componente integral para los sistemas avanzados de asistencia al conductor (advanced driver assistance systems, ADAS).
“Con estos nuevos productos, la sólida cartera de soluciones de Velodyne satisface toda la gama de necesidades de lidar para la autonomía y asistencia al conductor”, mencionó Anand Gopalan, Ph.D., director de Tecnología de Velodyne Lidar. “David Hall implementó, por primera vez, el software para vehículos en 2004 como parte de la competencia DARPA Challenges. Durante los últimos 15 años, Velodyne ha continuado agregando inteligencia a nuestros sensores al habilitar una variedad de capacidades de detección lidar que permita a nuestros clientes detectar más objetos y ofrecer a los automóviles una vista más detallada de sus alrededores. Ahora llegaremos aún más lejos, y nuestro nuevo software, que fue desarrollado en estrecha colaboración con nuestros expertos en hardware de lidar, habilitará una solución de los ADAS perfectamente integrada e impulsada por nuestros productos de lidar”.
El asistente de lidar (Vella): el software que revoluciona el rendimiento de los ADAS
Velodyne presentó una innovadora solución avanzada de asistencia al conductor que se basa en su sensor Velarray con vista direccional. Ampliamente superior a los enfoques existentes que utilizan cámara y radar, esta solución revolucionará las características avanzadas de la asistencia al conductor actualmente en el mercado, como la asistencia para mantenerse en el carril (Lane Keeping Assist, LKA), el frenado de emergencia automático (Automatic Emergency Braking, AEB) y el control de crucero adaptativo (Adaptive Cruise Control, ACC).
VelaDome: precisión de alcance cercano
La imagen de alta densidad y el campo de visión hemisférico revolucionarios del VelaDome presentan un gran salto en la detección de peatones, ciclistas y puntos ciegos. El sensor compacto es ideal para una variedad de opciones de sujeción y estilo. Impulsado por la tecnología patentada Micro Lidar Array (MLA) de Velodyne, el VelaDome está optimizado para la productividad y diseñado para cumplir con los estándares de la industria automotriz. Como todos los sensores de Velodyne, el VelaDome tiene soporte técnico de clase mundial, disponible en Norteamérica, Europa y Asia.
Para obtener más información sobre Velodyne y para descargar comunicados de prensa, fotos y videos, visite https://velodynelidar.com/newsroom/. Los medios pueden programar una entrevista ejecutiva o una demostración del producto al contactarse con Robin Carr en Landis Communications Inc. (415-971-3991; [email protected]).
Acerca de Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne proporciona las soluciones lidar más inteligentes y potentes para la autonomía y la asistencia al conductor. Fundada en 1983 y con sede en San José, California, Velodyne es conocida mundialmente por su cartera de tecnologías innovadoras de sensores lidar. En 2005, el fundador y director ejecutivo de Velodyne, David Hall, inventó los sistemas lidar de visión envolvente en tiempo real, al revolucionar la percepción y la autonomía para los automóviles, la nueva movilidad, el mapeo, la robótica y la seguridad. La línea de productos de alto rendimiento de Velodyne incluye una amplia gama de soluciones de detección, incluida la rentable Puck™, la versátil Ultra Puck™, la Alpha Puck™ que es perfecta para la autonomía L4-L5, la VelaDome™ con un ángulo ultraancho y la Velarray™ optimizada por los ADAS.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005549/es/
