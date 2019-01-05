Varius Solutions To Demonstrate New Customer Experiences At NRF Retail Conference And Expo

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 5, 2019 04:02 PM EST
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with the NRF's Retail Conference and Expo, Varius Solutions will be giving a captivating demonstration of new and engaging customer experiences made possible with Smart Digital Objects on blockchain.
The digital objects, called "Vatoms," were created on the BLOCKv platform and will be released as part of a virtual treasure hunt that allows participants to find and collect valuable rewards at the Javits Center and across Manhattan. Objects can be discovered on a mobile map or in augmented reality and represent a new asset class, offering dramatic improvements in how brands and artists can engage and build long term relationships. Some objects will contain instant redeemable prizes and others will spawn instant casual games from partner Cataboom, offering additional layers of engagement and surprise.
The expo will showcase how gamified digital objects on blockchain are bringing a new era of customer experience, delivering improved metrics and longer-term customer value. Digital objects on blockchain— often referred to as "NFT's" or non-fungible tokens—are authenticated, unique and tradeable. By augmenting the ground-breaking BLOCKv digital object platform with advanced solutions, tools and services, Varius is offering retailers an entirely new way to build value-based customer relationships. The objects Varius will showcase at NRF can be redeemed, combined or come alive based on external events such as location, sports scores or even weather.
Retail shoppers are immersed in their digital universe and are demanding more seamless integration with their lives than ever before, and consumers expect ever more value for their time. Coupons, email blasts, and banner ads are being rejected at mass scale, and often cheapen the brand and fail to create meaningful connections with consumers. The advent of dynamic, scarce and experiential digital objects is opening a new world of relationship-building opportunities between brands and customers.
"The blockchain revolution has changed our entire perception of reality," says Mike Gamaroff, Chief Digital Officer at Varius Solutions. "There is now the ability for retailers to deliver digital goods that contain real value and create meaningful connections with their customers, driving higher efficiencies in media spend and yielding higher repeat engagement levels than possible in traditional digital channels."
Non-fungible tokens have evolved from their experimental genesis into fully fledged retail solutions, bringing together the creative story-telling of brand marketing with the rigid trust layer of blockchain.
Varius CEO Gary Budzinski, says: "The emergence of digital objects and commodities is set to have a transformative effect on multiple industries, and retail will be among the first impacted. We are excited by the implications of blockchain within the retail sector, and are glad to be a frontrunner in bringing these solutions to fruition for brands and marketers."
Get on over to NRF 2019 and come play.
Where: NRF 2019 Retail's Big Show at Javits Center, New York City, and other locations in midtown Manhattan.
Varius will showcase its technology and share out some fun digital objects at its NRF location in the Varius/BlockV booth (#843, Level 1), and at select partner booths.
About Varius Solutions
Varius Solutions is a Blockchain-Infused Professional Services Consulting and Digital Product Company. Our best in class operating model drives focused delivery discipline and measurable customer success with aligned company culture by combining two transformative world trends: the proliferation of new collaboration models with decentralized ledger technology, and the transition from direct to experiential marketing.
We are dedicated to leveraging professional services to drive value and IP in software. Unlike other blockchain-based companies, Varius Solutions focuses on empowering brands to reimagine the customer experience and build direct-to-consumer relationships centered on trust, value, and communication. Our unique and differentiated solution approach based on a rapidly deployable digital object data model helps brands design, deploy and distribute rich engagement programs that offer tangible new experiences into the hands of their consumers and also leads how enterprises use blockchain to engage their customers, suppliers and stakeholders.
More information visit us at https://www.varius.io/ or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @VariusSolutions
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varius-solutions-to-demonstrate-new-customer-experiences-at-nrf-retail-conference-and-expo-300773337.html
SOURCE Varius Solutions
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 4, 2019 12:30 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170