Here’s What You Can’t Miss at CES 2019

|January 5, 2019 04:08 PM EST
CES® 2019 is the largest and most influential tech event in the world - where the entire technology ecosystem gathers to conduct business, launch products, build brands and partner to solve some of today’s most pressing societal challenges. More than 4,500 exhibitors will launch transformative tech to more than 180,000 attendees, encompassing 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart cities and resilience, sports, robotics and more. CES 2019 will feature brand new and expanded exhibit areas, 250 conference sessions and 1,100 speakers, and more than 1,200 startups from over 50 countries.
New and Expanded Exhibit Areas
- NEW Resilience – Discover tech keeping the world healthy, safe, warm, powered, fed and secure. (Westgate, Paradise Center)
- NEW Enterprise Solutions - Encompasses analytics, consulting, integration, cyber security, ecommerce and mobile payment. (Westgate, Paradise Center)
- CES Sports Zone – Explore the latest tech innovation impacting athletic performance to fan engagement and the business of sports on and off the field. The Gamespot eSports truck will also provide attendees with a firsthand experience of eSports. (Sands, Level 2 and ARIA, Level 2)
- Self-Driving Technology - Explore the road to self-driving vehicles through ride-and-drive experiences. (LVCC, Platinum Lot)
- C Space - Discover where tech and entertainment converge – and how tech is changing the future of brand marketing and entertainment. (ARIA)
- Smart Cities - See how smart cities will influence policies, transportation, cities and towns, our industry and our planet. (Westgate, Pavilion and Paradise Center)
- Eureka Park - Uncover 1,200 of the world's most promising tech pioneers at CES’ home for startups— and maybe a few future unicorns. (Sands, Hall G)
Can’t Miss Conference Sessions and Speakers
-
Keynote
Addresses
- LG Electronics President and Chief Technology Officer Dr. I.P. Park
- CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro and CES Executive Vice President Karen Chupka
- IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty
- Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg
- AMD President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Lisa Su
- U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao
- AT&T Communications CEO John Donovan and MediaLink Chairman and CEO Michael Kassan
-
Conference
Sessions
-
AI
Everywhere – AI
- Daniel Hodges, CEO and Founder, CIM Tours; Eric Colson, Chief Algorithms Officer, Stitchfix; Allende Cornejo, Project Engineer, Drone Racing League; John Teeple, Director, Advanced Technology, John Deere
-
Taking
the Lead on Innovation in Cities – Innovation
Policy
- Walter Alcorn, VP, Environmental Affairs and Industry Sustainability, Consumer Technology Association; Muriel Bowser, Mayor, Washington, DC; Joe Buscaino, Councilmember, City of Los Angeles
-
CES
2019 Trends to Watch – Research Summit
- Steve Koenig, VP, Market Research, Consumer Technology Association
-
C
Space Storytellers
- Leading brands and CMOs take to our Story Tellers stage, including IBM’s Michele Peluso, Unilever’s Keith Weed and Proctor and Gamble’s Marc Pritchard
-
CMO
Insights: Technology’s Impact on Brand Strategy – C
Space
- Jean Foster, SVP, Marketing and Communications, Consumer Technology Association; Jill Cress, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, National Geographic Partners; Meg Goldthwaite, Chief Marketing Officer, NPR; Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Mastercard
-
#NBATwitter:
A Conversation with Adam Silver and Jack Dorsey – CES
Sports Zone
- Rachel Nichols, Anchor, ESPN; Jack Dorsey, CEO, Twitter; Adam Silver, Commissioner, NBA
-
Immersive
Media – CES Sports Zone
- Michael Davies, SVP, Filed and Technical Operations, Fox Sports; William Deng, VP, Media Strategy and Business Development, NFL; Danny Keens, VP, Content, NextVR; Sandra Lopez, VP, Intel Sports and Media, Intel; Geoff Reiss, GM, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Sports / Verizon Media Group
-
Technology
to Feed the World – Resilience
- Susan McPherson, Founder and CEO, McPherson Strategies, LLC; Jon Friedman, COO, Freight Farms; Dr. Laura Kliman, Senior Flavor Scientist, Impossible Foods; Brigid McDermott, VP, IBM Food Trust, IBM; Carl Vause, CEO, Soft Robotics
-
Future
Focus: With Forbes’ Most Influential CMOs – C
Space
- Jenny Rooney, Editor, CMO Network Forbes; Aimee Lapic, CMO, Pandora; Susan Vobejda, CMO, The Trade Desk; Deborah Wahl, CMO, Cadillac
-
Technology,
Jobs and the Future of Work
- Jennifer Taylor, VP, U.S. Jobs, Consumer Technology Association; Charlie Ackerman, SVP, Human Resources - North America, Bosch; Robert Chiappetta, Director, Government Affairs, Toyota; Bonnie Lee, VP, Property Claims, Allstate Insurance Company; Monica Lucero, SVP, Client Services and Marketing, TeamPeople
- AI Everywhere – AI
-
SuperSessions
-
Exploring
Technology and Advanced Materials Innovation in Space
- Jeremy Wilks, Correspondent, Euronews; Dr. Mark Fernandez, Americas HPC Technology Officer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Andrew Rush, President and CEO, Made in Space, Inc.
-
Technology's
Innovators and Disruptors
- Shelley Zalis, CEO, The Female Quotient; Patrick Brown, CEO and Founder, Impossible Foods; Arlan Hamilton, Founder and Managing Partner, Backstage Capital; John Padgett, Chief Experience and Innovation Officer, Carnival Corporation & plc
-
Esports:
Powered by Technology
- Kendra Johnson, GM, Global Content Development and Emerging Markets, Twitch; David Wan Tat Tse, Global Esports Director, Razer; Noah Whinston, Executive Chairman, Immortals
- Top Trends Shaping Global Innovation
- Exploring Technology and Advanced Materials Innovation in Space
Exciting Events, Unconventional Keynotes and New Conference Programming
-
Gary's
Book Club - Stop by the Consumer Technology Association
Stage to hear the interviews, meet the authors and get a copy of their
books signed
- Gary's Book Club: Ninja Future – Join Gary Shapiro and Liz Claman as they discuss Ninja Future on the CTA Stage, Wednesday, January 9
- CES Media Days - Two days of back-to-back news conferences announcing major product and company news before the show floor opens
- CES Unveiled Las Vegas - The official media event of CES 2019, a sneak peak of more than 180 companies
- Media Partner Roundtable - Editors and reporters from leading technology media outlets discuss the hot products and trends at CES 2019
- Last Gadget Standing, presented by Living in Digital Times - Challenges contenders to give the product demo of their lives
- Extreme Tech Challenge Semi Finals, presented by ACTAI Global - Judges will select the Top 3 Finalists who will go to Necker Island for the XTC Finals and pitch Sir Richard Branson
- Best of CES Awards, presented by Engadget - Engadget’s editors scour the CES show floor, choosing winners in 16 categories
- Shark Tank Open Call - Shark Tank, the critically acclaimed show, is searching for the best Entrepreneurs that CES has to offer
- CES Opening Party, presented by OMNIA Nightclub and CES After Party, presented by Hakkasan - Complimentary entry with a CES badge or event pass
Resources to Maximize CES 2019
- CES 2019 Schedule - Explore your options to connect, learn and be inspired at CES.
- Featured Speakers - See some of the 1,100 industry visionaries slated to speak at CES 2019
- CES Tech Talk Podcast - Download or subscribe for the top trends at CES 2019
- Product Launch Page - Browse through the all the latest products unveiled at CES
- CES App - Everything you need to plan for and navigate CES 2019. Download the CES 2019 App by searching “CES 2019” in your app store
- B-Roll - High-definition video b-roll from CES is available for easy download
- CES Photo Gallery - See exclusive photos from the CES show floor, keynotes, conference sessions, events and award ceremonies
About CES:
CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech and on social.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association representing the $377 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best-known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.
UPCOMING EVENTS
-
CES
Unveiled Las Vegas
January 6, 2019, Las Vegas, NV
-
CES
Media Days
January 6-7, 2019, Las Vegas, NV
-
CES
2019
January 8-11, 2019, Las Vegas, NV
-
CES
Asia 2019
June 11-13, 2019, Shanghai, China
