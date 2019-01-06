ESCORT Announces the New and Reimagined ESCORT Live App

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 6, 2019 10:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ESCORT, the leader in premium radar and laser detection technology, today announced the next generation of its award winning ESCORT Live App for iOS and Android. Since 2012, ESCORT Live has revolutionized the detection industry with patented technology allowing Escort detectors to automatically share alerts in real-time with other users.
The NEW ESCORT Live App enables users to receive alerts across both ESCORT and Cobra platforms. The convergence of these communities creates one of the nation's largest networks of connected drivers, effectively providing limitless detection of speed and red light enforcement.
Users will be able to Drive Smarter® with a complete array of driving information at their fingertips.
- A Reimagined User Interface optimized to reduce driver distraction while providing highly relevant driving alerts and information
- Enhanced Map View with direction up mode, embedded traffic, night mode, and auto-zoom based on vehicle speed for improved navigation capabilities
- Pop-Up Alerts mirror the detector display to clearly warn of upcoming driving threats while simultaneously providing contextual information from the Map View
- New CloudSource™ Platform intelligently aggregates and displays information from multiple sources including sensors, databases, and user input, ensuring driver alerts are always relevant, timely and accurate
- Get Directions provides routing information to get you to your destination while avoiding delays
- Car Finder makes it easy to find your vehicle, even in the most confusing parking lots
"The New ESCORT Live app, with its newly expanded nationwide community of both sensor-based and user-based alerts, generates more than 8 million verified alerts per month.", said Manuel Jaime, CTO Cedar Electronics, parent company of Escort and Cobra. "It is built to operate with basic to advanced connectivity across many device models, can incorporate additional 3rd party driving services and content, and will ultimately integrate with existing and new video products introduced by Cedar Electronics. This forward-thinking app platform will power Escort devices for years to come connecting drivers with alerts and information to help them drive smarter."
The New ESCORT Live App will be available on February 1st as a free update for all users from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Users who register the app with their ESCORT devices will receive all levels of alert information for free. Users who download the app without a device can receive the full power of the community, data and alerts, for a monthly fee.
ESCORT encourages drivers to download the existing ESCORT Live app now so they can be the first to enjoy the enhanced driving experience from the Ultimate Driving App on February 1st.
Experience the all new ESCORT Live App and the latest compatible detectors during CES Unveiled on January 6th, at the Shoreline Exhibit Hall, Mandalay Bay and during CES at the Cedar Electronics Meeting Room located at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Tech East South Hall 2, Meeting Place MP26174 and MP26175.
About Cedar Electronics
Cedar Electronics Corporation, a leading global supplier of mobile and consumer products, home of industry leading electronics brands including Cobra Electronics, ESCORT and Snooper. With locations in North America, Europe and Asia, Cedar is the industry leader of radar detection systems and Citizens Band radios. Cedar continues to aggressively innovate an ever-expanding family of products that include dash cams, power inverters, portable jump starters, driver alert and information applications and more.
Media Contacts:
Mark Karnes
ESCORT Inc. | Cobra Electronics | Snooper
(773) 804-6290
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/escort-announces-the-new-and-reimagined-escort-live-app-300773381.html
SOURCE Cedar Electronics
