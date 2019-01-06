Sengled Shines Bright at CES 2019 Proving Your Light Can Do More

Today at CES Unveiled, smart lighting company Sengled announces a new range of smart light bulbs. The new lineup includes the brightest smart light on the market, Sengled Smart LED extra-bright 100W replacement bulb, which has been recognized as a CES 2019 Innovation Award Honoree in the Smart Home category.

The unveiling of the Sengled Smart LED extra-bright 100W replacement bulb highlights Sengled’s dedication to pushing the limits of what lighting can do in the home. Designed to replace a traditional 100W light bulb, the Sengled Smart LED extra-bright 100W replacement bulb is the first-to-market 100 watt replacement smart bulb with 1500 lumens and the traditional A19 form factor. The high light output combined with the traditional A19 size means consumers can seamlessly swap any 100W light bulb with this smart bulb and not compromise the overall light level in that space. Like other Sengled Smart LED (Sengled Element) bulbs, users can set schedules and routines and monitor energy savings using the Sengled Home app.

In addition to announcing this industry first smart bulb, Sengled is unveiling other lighting products so consumers can not only do more, but also play more and know more with smart lighting. The unveiling of the Sengled Smart LED Multicolor Lightstrip and Sengled Smart Wi-Fi Multicolor A19 bulb add new, simple ways for consumers to play with 16 million colors. The Sengled Smart LED with Motion Sensor, also being showcased at CES, combines two devices – floodlight and motion sensor – to help alert users of what is going on around their homes.

Sengled Smart LED Multicolor Lightstrip offers 16 million color options to choose from, allowing users to create the desired ambiance for any activity in any room. Customers can use the Sengled Home app to set up schedules to turn lights on and off automatically.

Similar to the Lightstrip, Sengled Smart Wi-Fi LED Multicolor A19 Bulb allows users to play more with lighting with the ability to choose from 16 million colors and thousands of whites. With no hub required, they can simply connect the bulb to their existing Wi-Fi network.

In addition to the new multicolor Smart LED products, Sengled will also be showcasing another CES 2019 Innovation Award Honoree in the Smart Home category product at CES – the Sengled Smart LED with Motion Sensor. This outdoor security light integrates the smart control of the Sengled Smart LED (Sengled Element) lighting platform with PIR motion sensor technology, combining the functionality of two devices into one. At 1200 lumens, this bright PAR38 floodlight LED offers bright lighting for outdoor lighting applications around the home.

Finally, Sengled will be adding both a Sengled Smart Switch and Sengled Smart Sensor to its growing portfolio. The Sengled Smart Switch is a wireless switch that allows users to easily turn the lights on and off or adjust the brightness with the familiarity of a simple remote control. And, the Sengled Smart Sensor can be placed on doors or windows, automatically controlling lights when motion is detected.

Users of all these new and existing Sengled smart lighting products can use the Sengled Home app to control the lights at home or when away, set routines to turn lights on/off automatically and monitor electricity use for each light. In addition, and as with all Sengled smart light bulbs, users can connect to the lights to Alexa and Google Assistant devices to control via voice. The addition of the Sengled Smart Switch and Sengled Smart Sensor add more ways to control Sengled lights. Sengled Smart LED lights can also be linked to other smart home hubs like SmartThings and Wink.

“Our new product announcements demonstrate how Sengled is continuing to push the limits of what is possible with smart lighting,” said Johnson Shen, Sengled CEO. “But we’re not just pushing limits because we can, rather, we’re aiming to release new products that allow people to do more with smart lighting. From truly illuminating a room with the brightest of lights, to allowing people to play with 16 million different colors to set the right ambiance, with Sengled lights everyone can now create the right lighting for them and their home. And we’re making sure that it truly is for everyone, with simple, easy set up and connection to favorite devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.”

Sengled will be showcasing their lighting range including these industry-first products at CES Unveiled on Sunday, January 6, 2019. You can also visit Sengled on the CES show floor (Sands Expo, Level 2, Booth #42537).

Availability and pricing:

The Sengled Smart LED with Motion Sensor is now on sale at leading retailers including Amazon and Best Buy for $29.99

The Sengled Smart Wi-Fi LED Multicolor A19 bulb is expected to be released in early Q2 and pricing will be available on release.

The Sengled Smart LED extra-bright 100W replacement bulb, Sengled Smart LED Multicolor Lightstrip, Sengled Smart Switch and Sengled Smart Sensor are all expected to be released in the first half of 2019. Pricing will be available on release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005067/en/