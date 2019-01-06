Sengled Shines Bright at CES 2019 Proving Your Light Can Do More

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 6, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Today at CES Unveiled, smart lighting company Sengled announces a new range of smart light bulbs. The new lineup includes the brightest smart light on the market, Sengled Smart LED extra-bright 100W replacement bulb, which has been recognized as a CES 2019 Innovation Award Honoree in the Smart Home category.
The unveiling of the Sengled Smart LED extra-bright 100W replacement bulb highlights Sengled’s dedication to pushing the limits of what lighting can do in the home. Designed to replace a traditional 100W light bulb, the Sengled Smart LED extra-bright 100W replacement bulb is the first-to-market 100 watt replacement smart bulb with 1500 lumens and the traditional A19 form factor. The high light output combined with the traditional A19 size means consumers can seamlessly swap any 100W light bulb with this smart bulb and not compromise the overall light level in that space. Like other Sengled Smart LED (Sengled Element) bulbs, users can set schedules and routines and monitor energy savings using the Sengled Home app.
In addition to announcing this industry first smart bulb, Sengled is unveiling other lighting products so consumers can not only do more, but also play more and know more with smart lighting. The unveiling of the Sengled Smart LED Multicolor Lightstrip and Sengled Smart Wi-Fi Multicolor A19 bulb add new, simple ways for consumers to play with 16 million colors. The Sengled Smart LED with Motion Sensor, also being showcased at CES, combines two devices – floodlight and motion sensor – to help alert users of what is going on around their homes.
Sengled Smart LED Multicolor Lightstrip offers 16 million color options to choose from, allowing users to create the desired ambiance for any activity in any room. Customers can use the Sengled Home app to set up schedules to turn lights on and off automatically.
Similar to the Lightstrip, Sengled Smart Wi-Fi LED Multicolor A19 Bulb allows users to play more with lighting with the ability to choose from 16 million colors and thousands of whites. With no hub required, they can simply connect the bulb to their existing Wi-Fi network.
In addition to the new multicolor Smart LED products, Sengled will also be showcasing another CES 2019 Innovation Award Honoree in the Smart Home category product at CES – the Sengled Smart LED with Motion Sensor. This outdoor security light integrates the smart control of the Sengled Smart LED (Sengled Element) lighting platform with PIR motion sensor technology, combining the functionality of two devices into one. At 1200 lumens, this bright PAR38 floodlight LED offers bright lighting for outdoor lighting applications around the home.
Finally, Sengled will be adding both a Sengled Smart Switch and Sengled Smart Sensor to its growing portfolio. The Sengled Smart Switch is a wireless switch that allows users to easily turn the lights on and off or adjust the brightness with the familiarity of a simple remote control. And, the Sengled Smart Sensor can be placed on doors or windows, automatically controlling lights when motion is detected.
Users of all these new and existing Sengled smart lighting products can use the Sengled Home app to control the lights at home or when away, set routines to turn lights on/off automatically and monitor electricity use for each light. In addition, and as with all Sengled smart light bulbs, users can connect to the lights to Alexa and Google Assistant devices to control via voice. The addition of the Sengled Smart Switch and Sengled Smart Sensor add more ways to control Sengled lights. Sengled Smart LED lights can also be linked to other smart home hubs like SmartThings and Wink.
“Our new product announcements demonstrate how Sengled is continuing to push the limits of what is possible with smart lighting,” said Johnson Shen, Sengled CEO. “But we’re not just pushing limits because we can, rather, we’re aiming to release new products that allow people to do more with smart lighting. From truly illuminating a room with the brightest of lights, to allowing people to play with 16 million different colors to set the right ambiance, with Sengled lights everyone can now create the right lighting for them and their home. And we’re making sure that it truly is for everyone, with simple, easy set up and connection to favorite devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.”
Sengled will be showcasing their lighting range including these industry-first products at CES Unveiled on Sunday, January 6, 2019. You can also visit Sengled on the CES show floor (Sands Expo, Level 2, Booth #42537).
Availability and pricing:
- The Sengled Smart LED with Motion Sensor is now on sale at leading retailers including Amazon and Best Buy for $29.99
- The Sengled Smart Wi-Fi LED Multicolor A19 bulb is expected to be released in early Q2 and pricing will be available on release.
- The Sengled Smart LED extra-bright 100W replacement bulb, Sengled Smart LED Multicolor Lightstrip, Sengled Smart Switch and Sengled Smart Sensor are all expected to be released in the first half of 2019. Pricing will be available on release.
About Sengled:
Sengled is a multinational organization with an unwavering commitment to continuously push the limits of what is possible with a light bulb. Driven to transform lighting from a basic need to a personal experience, Sengled’s premier range of products empowers people to build and control connected, playful and secure spaces. With innovative, economical lighting solutions, Sengled strives to continuously redefine modern lighting and show that you can do more with light.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005067/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 4, 2019 12:30 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170