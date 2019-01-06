ASUS Announces TUF Gaming FX505DY and FX705DY

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 6, 2019 12:00 PM EST
CES — ASUS today announced TUF Gaming FX505DY and TUF Gaming FX705DY, a pair of gaming laptops powered by the latest AMD® Ryzen™ 5 3550H processor, with up to 32GB of RAM, and a range of storage options. This new platform is paired with discrete Radeon™ graphics tightly coupled to vivid FreeSync™ displays. Slim bezels frame the NanoEdge displays to further enhance immersion and shrink the overall footprint, while the reinforced chassis help the machines survive everyday life. Intelligently designed and carefully built, FX505DY and FX705DY balance performance, battery life, and affordability to provide a better gaming experience.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005082/en/
ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DY and FX705DY: Latest TUF Gaming laptops feature next-gen AMD Ryzen processors, Radeon graphics, NanoEdge displays with FreeSync technology, and the latest connectivity options (Photo: Business Wire)
Taking Ryzen and FreeSync on the road
AMD’s Ryzen processors have taken desktops by storm, and TUF Gaming laptops lead the deployment of the newest version. Otherwise known as Picasso, this 2nd Gen Ryzen Mobile APU is built with industry-leading 12nm technology. The Ryzen 5 3550H chip powering FX505DY and FX705DY boasts four cores and eight threads that deliver capable performance for popular games and everyday work. Multithreaded performance is particularly strong, yet the processor fits into a 35W power envelope that doesn’t compromise battery life.
Vega-based integrated graphics allow the APU to power the laptop all on its own, which helps conserve power and extend battery life to over seven hours of 1080p video playback on FX705DY and nearly six hours on FX505DY. Discrete GPUs are where it’s at for proper gaming so when it’s time to play, AMD Switchable Graphics tech automatically activates the laptop’s discrete Radeon RX 560X. The GPU pumps out smooth frame rates in mainstays like Fortnite and Overwatch, as well as esports classics like League of Legends and Dota 2.
Displays on most affordable gaming laptops are stuck with a fixed refresh rate, but FX505DY and FX705DY use FreeSync variable refresh rate technology to match the display’s refresh rate with the GPU’s frame rate. Synchronizing these components eliminates visual tearing, cuts input lag, and reduces stuttering to heighten the overall gaming experience.
FX505DY packs a 15.6-inch FHD IPS-level display, while FX705DY features a 17.3-inch panel. Both feature the narrow-bezel NanoEdge design, and have wide viewing angles to keep the colors vivid even when viewing the display off-center. Although both offer panels that operate within a FreeSync range of 40-60Hz, only FX505DY has a high-refresh option that goes from 48-120Hz to offer smoother performance at higher frame rates. The 60Hz panel is great for gamers who play more graphically demanding titles where sky-high frame rates aren’t realistic for this class of system. The 120Hz alternative is recommended for fast-paced shooters like CS:GO and Overwatch.
Keeping it cool and strong
When the action heats up, TUF Gaming laptops stay cool, thanks to a specially-designed thermal solution keeps internal temperatures in check and maintains consistent performance over time.
HyperCool technology keeps the CPU and GPU cool with independent fans for each chip. As the fans spin, special anti-dust tunnels on the edges of the housing catch and direct particles out of the laptop to prevent them from clogging up the cooling. This prevents dirt from building up on the heatsinks and exhaust grills, which can impede cooling enough to affect not only performance, but also long-term reliability and stability.
Regardless of the color and material, FX505DY and FX705DY meet military-grade MIL-STD-810G standards for toughness. Strenuous testing ensures they can withstand extreme environments, ambient vibration, and accidental knocks. Both models shrug off short drops to a desk, and FX505DY is certified to survive higher falls. The hexagonal design on the bottom of the laptops adds structural rigidity and deserves some of the credit for their toughness.
Kitted out for combat
Gaming is harder on a laptop’s keys than regular typing, and the keyboards on FX505DY and FX705DY are worthy of the TUF Gaming name. The HyperStrike deck brings a desktop-inspired layout with separated blocks of function keys for easier recognition and a full numeric keypad for faster number crunching even on the 15-inch model. In addition, there’s a wider space bar, offset arrow keys, curved key caps, and highlighted WASD keys.
The keyboard is backlit as well, with Red Matter versions of FX505DY and FX705DY providing a red glow that mirrors their trim, while Gold Steel models feature customizable RGB lighting. The RGB colors and effects can be tweaked with the Armoury Crate utility, which unifies vital functions like lighting control, system monitoring, and configurable game profiles that automatically load preferred system settings.
Plugged in and ready to play
TUF Gaming FX505DY and FX705DY feature Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) as well as onboard Ethernet for lower latency for serious multiplayer matches, and three USB ports to connect to external storage without unplugging a gaming mouse and gamepad. Both models deepen gaming immersion with DTS Headphone:X® technology that brings 7.1-channel virtual surround sound to stereo headsets or speakers. Gamers can choose between built-in presets for games, movies, and sports or do hands-on tuning with the embedded equalizer.
FX505DY and FX705DY can be hooked up to a monitor or TV via HDMI 2.0. FreeSync works over HDMI with compatible displays, extending smoother gaming to even bigger screens.
TUF where it counts
TUF Gaming FX505DY and FX705DY laptops mix a cocktail of AMD components and technologies to elevate the gaming experience. Combining a Ryzen APU with discrete Radeon graphics and a FreeSync display checks all the right boxes for gamers looking to make the most of their budget.
PRODUCT IMAGES
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1agBMF9FA0gl_jx0H2tt7pgAv6YVL5kXM
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
TUF Gaming FX505DY and TUF Gaming FX705DY
AVAILABILITY & PRICING
The TUF Gaming FX505DY and TUF Gaming FX705DY will begin selling in Q1. Configurations, availability, and pricing will vary by region, so check with your local ASUS representative for more information.
For additional details about the new TUF Gaming laptops, please visit ASUS Edge Up.
ASUS at CES 2019: If you’re interested in seeing any products or taking a tour of the ASUS and ROG showrooms at CES, please reach out to the press contacts listed below.
RELATED PRESS RELEASES:
To access all ASUS and ROG CES press releases and collateral, please visit: https://tinyurl.com/ASUS-2019-CES.
- ASUS Announces New Mini PC ProArt Series for Professional Content Creation
- Announcing the ASUS Chromebook Education Series
- ASUS Launches Lyra Voice
- ASUS Republic of Gamers Showcases Latest Gaming Laptops at CES 2019
- ASUS Reveals Latest Gaming Desktop (G21CX)
- ASUS Introduces the TUF Gaming FX505DY and FX705DY Laptops
About ASUS
ASUS is one of Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies, and is dedicated to creating products for today and tomorrow’s smart life. Our comprehensive portfolio includes Zenbo, ZenFone, ZenBook and a range of IT devices and components, along with AR, VR and IoT. ASUS employs more than 16,000 people worldwide and over 5,000 world-class R&D talents. Driven by innovation and committed to quality, the company won 4,511 awards and earned approximately US$13 billion of revenue in 2017.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005082/en/
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 4, 2019 12:30 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170