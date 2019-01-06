Acer Debuts All-New Swift 7 with Compact Design and Incredible Screen-to-body Ratio

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 6, 2019 12:00 PM EST
Editor's Summary
- Industry-leading 92 percent screen-to-body ratio achieved via super-narrow bezels on all four sides of its Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 touch display
- Efficiency and elegance unite in a sub-1 cm, sub-1 kg magnesium-alloy chassis in a thin, light, durable and stylish design
- Latest 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processors deliver responsive performance and enable up to 10 hours[1] of battery life in quiet, reliable fanless design
- Dual USB Type-C ports support Thunderbolt™ 3, USB 3.1, DisplayPort 1.2 to connect more devices
- Comes in a choice of two beautiful finishes, Starfield Black and Moonstone White
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the incredibly thin and light Swift 7 (SF714-52T) with a new premium chassis that liberates the display. Honoree of a CES 2019 Innovation Award, its ultra-narrow bezels make it virtually borderless, giving the 14-inch Swift 7 an impressive 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. Powered by Windows 10, it's feather-light too, meaning traveling professionals who carry a notebook through the day will rejoice at its weight of just 890 grams -- giving the Swift 7 an almost weightless feel when carrying it in a briefcase or small bag.
"The Acer Swift 7 strikes a balance between art and technology, and in doing so pushes ultra-portable PC design to new territories," said Jerry Hou, General Manager, Consumer Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "With a striking screen-to-body ratio of an incredible 92 percent, Acer customers can stay more productive with a compact, thinner and lighter notebook that feels 'barely there' while carrying it around through the day and during business travel."
"We designed the latest 8th Gen Intel Core processors to deliver a complete platform with the performance to enable rich user experiences and the power efficiency to extend battery life, all in a fanless design," said Chris Walker, Vice President of Client Computing at Intel. "It is exciting to collaborate with Acer on the innovation displayed on the new Acer Swift 7."
Ultra-Compact Design Results in Stunning 92% Screen-to-Body Ratio
Thanks to incredible design and engineering advances, the redesigned Swift 7 fits the latest tech into a chassis that is significantly smaller than its predecessor. It has a four-side narrow bezel design with bezels measuring just 2.57 mm[2], dramatically reducing the width and depth of the notebook to just 317.9 mm W x 191.5 mm D (12.51 W x 7.53 D inches) for an immersive, almost full screen display. Like its predecessors, the Swift 7 (SF714-52T) remains incredibly thin and light, measuring under 1 cm thin at 9.95 mm (0.39 inches) and weighing less than 1 kg at just 890 grams (1.96 pounds).
The Swift 7 is incredibly thin and lightweight, yet durable. Designed for portability, it's made with magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum alloys. These materials are two to four times stronger than standard aluminum alloys at the same thickness, yet are up to 20 to 35 percent lighter to keep the laptop under 1 kg. In addition, Acer applied a micro-arc oxidation finish to create a surface with an elegant, ceramic-like material.
The 14-inch Full HD 1920x1080 touch display with IPS[3] technology allows smooth touch interactions and presents vibrant and crystal-clear images. Featuring a 100% sRGB/72% NTSC color gamut and 300 nits of brightness, the Swift 7 brings immersive experiences through its advanced display. Plus, it's extra durable thanks to a layer of Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6.
Performance with All-Day Battery Life
The Swift 7 is powered by the latest 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-8500Y processor to deliver top-notch performance for web browsing, productivity with presentations and spreadsheets, and even using compute intensive creator tools while enabling a fanless design. With up to 512GB of fast PCIe SSD storage, a large amount of files can be stored and quickly accessed, and with up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, customers can multitask smoothly. And with 10 hours[1] of battery life, customers can use their Swift 7 well into the evening.
Connectivity via Thunderbolt 3 and Advanced WiFi
Customers can accomplish more using the two USB Type-C ports supporting Thunderbolt™ 3 for high bandwidth speeds up to 40 Gbps while also delivering system power and connecting to any display, as well as USB 3.1 Gen 2. The DisplayPort 1.2 provides fast data transfers at up to 10 Gbps and supports high resolution external displays and speedy charging of external devices. Staying connected with the Acer Swift 7 is reliable and super-fast with Intel Wireless-AC delivering Wi-Fi 5 capable of Gigabit speed and featuring 2x2 MU-MIMO technology. Peripherals can also be connected via Bluetooth 5.0, while the combo headphone and speaker jack ensures clear and crisp audio.
Intuitive Features for an Exceptional Experience
The Swift 7's design delivers an exceptional experience for jet-setting professionals. The chiclet keyboard has well-spaced keys allowing users to type up documents with minimal mistakes. The keyboard also provides 1.1 mm of travel distance and responsive feedback. In addition, the backlit keyboard makes typing comfortable in low-light conditions.
The Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad is precise and responsive while scrolling and navigating. The glass touchpad also has an integrated click button, support for multi-touch gestures and a responsive physical click. Plus, the power button doubles as a fingerprint reader so customers can simultaneously turn on the device while using a more secure login through password-free Windows Hello.
The new Swift 7 features a push-to-open camera for webchats and video recording that can be kept closed to prevent unintended camera usage and to protect privacy. The camera has a 55-degree angle of view, and features high-dynamic-range (HDR) to deliver images in wider viewing angles to accommodate groups.
Price and Availability
The Acer Swift 7 (SF714-52T) with a touch display will be available with 8GB or 16GB of LDDR3 RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of SSD PCIe storage. The new Swift 7 will be available in North America in May, starting at USD1,699; in EMEA in April, starting at EUR1,799; and in April in China, starting at RMB14,999.
Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.
[1] Listed battery life is based on MobileMark 2014® productivity mode testing with wireless on. Details of MobileMark 2014 testing are available at www.bapco.com. Battery life rating is for comparison purposes only. Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, application, power management settings, operating conditions, and features used. A battery's maximum capacity decreases with time and use.
[2] Refers to the distance between the active display area and the casing. Including the casing, the R/L side bezel width is 4.27 mm.
[3] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products
About Acer
Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.
© 2019 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acer-debuts-all-new-swift-7-with-compact-design-and-incredible-screen-to-body-ratio-300772910.html
SOURCE Acer Incorporated
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 4, 2019 12:30 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170