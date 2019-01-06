Acer Debuts All-New Swift 7 with Compact Design and Incredible Screen-to-body Ratio

Editor's Summary

Industry-leading 92 percent screen-to-body ratio achieved via super-narrow bezels on all four sides of its Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass 6 touch display

Gorilla Glass 6 touch display Efficiency and elegance unite in a sub-1 cm, sub-1 kg magnesium-alloy chassis in a thin, light, durable and stylish design

Latest 8 th Gen Intel ® Core™ processors deliver responsive performance and enable up to 10 hours[1] of battery life in quiet, reliable fanless design

Gen Intel Core™ processors deliver responsive performance and enable up to 10 hours[1] of battery life in quiet, reliable fanless design Dual USB Type-C ports support Thunderbolt™ 3, USB 3.1, DisplayPort 1.2 to connect more devices

Comes in a choice of two beautiful finishes, Starfield Black and Moonstone White

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the incredibly thin and light Swift 7 (SF714-52T) with a new premium chassis that liberates the display. Honoree of a CES 2019 Innovation Award, its ultra-narrow bezels make it virtually borderless, giving the 14-inch Swift 7 an impressive 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. Powered by Windows 10, it's feather-light too, meaning traveling professionals who carry a notebook through the day will rejoice at its weight of just 890 grams -- giving the Swift 7 an almost weightless feel when carrying it in a briefcase or small bag.

"The Acer Swift 7 strikes a balance between art and technology, and in doing so pushes ultra-portable PC design to new territories," said Jerry Hou, General Manager, Consumer Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "With a striking screen-to-body ratio of an incredible 92 percent, Acer customers can stay more productive with a compact, thinner and lighter notebook that feels 'barely there' while carrying it around through the day and during business travel."

"We designed the latest 8th Gen Intel Core processors to deliver a complete platform with the performance to enable rich user experiences and the power efficiency to extend battery life, all in a fanless design," said Chris Walker, Vice President of Client Computing at Intel. "It is exciting to collaborate with Acer on the innovation displayed on the new Acer Swift 7."

Ultra-Compact Design Results in Stunning 92% Screen-to-Body Ratio

Thanks to incredible design and engineering advances, the redesigned Swift 7 fits the latest tech into a chassis that is significantly smaller than its predecessor. It has a four-side narrow bezel design with bezels measuring just 2.57 mm[2], dramatically reducing the width and depth of the notebook to just 317.9 mm W x 191.5 mm D (12.51 W x 7.53 D inches) for an immersive, almost full screen display. Like its predecessors, the Swift 7 (SF714-52T) remains incredibly thin and light, measuring under 1 cm thin at 9.95 mm (0.39 inches) and weighing less than 1 kg at just 890 grams (1.96 pounds).

The Swift 7 is incredibly thin and lightweight, yet durable. Designed for portability, it's made with magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum alloys. These materials are two to four times stronger than standard aluminum alloys at the same thickness, yet are up to 20 to 35 percent lighter to keep the laptop under 1 kg. In addition, Acer applied a micro-arc oxidation finish to create a surface with an elegant, ceramic-like material.

The 14-inch Full HD 1920x1080 touch display with IPS[3] technology allows smooth touch interactions and presents vibrant and crystal-clear images. Featuring a 100% sRGB/72% NTSC color gamut and 300 nits of brightness, the Swift 7 brings immersive experiences through its advanced display. Plus, it's extra durable thanks to a layer of Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6.

Performance with All-Day Battery Life

The Swift 7 is powered by the latest 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-8500Y processor to deliver top-notch performance for web browsing, productivity with presentations and spreadsheets, and even using compute intensive creator tools while enabling a fanless design. With up to 512GB of fast PCIe SSD storage, a large amount of files can be stored and quickly accessed, and with up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM, customers can multitask smoothly. And with 10 hours[1] of battery life, customers can use their Swift 7 well into the evening.

Connectivity via Thunderbolt 3 and Advanced WiFi

Customers can accomplish more using the two USB Type-C ports supporting Thunderbolt™ 3 for high bandwidth speeds up to 40 Gbps while also delivering system power and connecting to any display, as well as USB 3.1 Gen 2. The DisplayPort 1.2 provides fast data transfers at up to 10 Gbps and supports high resolution external displays and speedy charging of external devices. Staying connected with the Acer Swift 7 is reliable and super-fast with Intel Wireless-AC delivering Wi-Fi 5 capable of Gigabit speed and featuring 2x2 MU-MIMO technology. Peripherals can also be connected via Bluetooth 5.0, while the combo headphone and speaker jack ensures clear and crisp audio.

Intuitive Features for an Exceptional Experience

The Swift 7's design delivers an exceptional experience for jet-setting professionals. The chiclet keyboard has well-spaced keys allowing users to type up documents with minimal mistakes. The keyboard also provides 1.1 mm of travel distance and responsive feedback. In addition, the backlit keyboard makes typing comfortable in low-light conditions.

The Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad is precise and responsive while scrolling and navigating. The glass touchpad also has an integrated click button, support for multi-touch gestures and a responsive physical click. Plus, the power button doubles as a fingerprint reader so customers can simultaneously turn on the device while using a more secure login through password-free Windows Hello.

The new Swift 7 features a push-to-open camera for webchats and video recording that can be kept closed to prevent unintended camera usage and to protect privacy. The camera has a 55-degree angle of view, and features high-dynamic-range (HDR) to deliver images in wider viewing angles to accommodate groups.

Price and Availability

The Acer Swift 7 (SF714-52T) with a touch display will be available with 8GB or 16GB of LDDR3 RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of SSD PCIe storage. The new Swift 7 will be available in North America in May, starting at USD1,699; in EMEA in April, starting at EUR1,799; and in April in China, starting at RMB14,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

[1] Listed battery life is based on MobileMark 2014® productivity mode testing with wireless on. Details of MobileMark 2014 testing are available at www.bapco.com. Battery life rating is for comparison purposes only. Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, application, power management settings, operating conditions, and features used. A battery's maximum capacity decreases with time and use. [2] Refers to the distance between the active display area and the casing. Including the casing, the R/L side bezel width is 4.27 mm. [3] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products

