Acer Introduces its First Chromebook Powered by Versatile AMD A-Series Processors with Radeon Graphics

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 6, 2019 12:00 PM EST
The Acer Chromebook 315 boasts a 15.6-inch IPS display and up to 10 hours of all-day battery life for web browsing, office applications, or online gaming
Editor's Summary
- New Acer Chromebook 315 powered by revamped 7th Generation AMD A6-9220C or A4-9120C processors with Radeon graphics for smooth and responsive web experiences; ideal for work and entertainment with a stunning 15.6-inch display
- Day-to-night battery life for up to 10 hours[1] of work, homework and fun
- Immersive sound directed upward through speakers surrounding the keyboard; great audio complements the spacious display for an immersive entertainment experience
- Two USB 3.1 Type-C ports on the Acer Chromebook 315 -- one on each side -- make charging, data transfers and display connections convenient
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today expanded its award-winning line of 15.6-inch Chromebooks with its first AMD-based Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook 315. Powered by 7th Gen AMD A6-9220C or A4-9120C processors with Radeon graphics, it can speed through demanding apps, while running multiple tabs and extensions, all during a battery life of up to 10 hours.
In addition to superior performance, the Acer Chromebook 315 has a Full HD 15.6-inch IPS[2] display that is productivity-boosting for work and school. It vibrantly displays streaming video, web games and apps, and it's available in touch-screen and non-touch configurations (CB315-2HT/CB315-2H).
"The 15.6-inch Chromebook has been one of the cornerstones of the Acer Chromebook line," said James Lin, General Manger, Commercial and Detachable Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "The Acer Chromebook 315 builds on the line's core attributes -- a huge 15.6-inch display, great speakers and a stylish design -- to now include new AMD processors and Radeon graphics that will effortlessly power the growing selection of Chrome and Android™ apps that have been embraced by so many students, families and business users."
Powerful AMD A-Series Processors with Radeon Graphics for Multitasking
The Acer Chromebook 315 is powered by 7th Gen AMD A-Series processors with Radeon graphics to provide fast and efficient computing in two configurations; either featuring the AMD A6-9220C APU or A4-9120C APU in a system-on-chip design. The new AMD A-Series processors for Chromebooks enable customers to stream video, run the latest apps, play web games and browse the Internet effortlessly for up to 10 hours[1]. Plus, the Acer Chromebook 315 supports millions of Android apps on Google Play™ for entertainment, productivity, connectivity and more.
"We are proud to expand AMD's portfolio of products to include AMD-powered Chromebooks," said Saeid Moshkelani, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Client Compute, AMD. "The new Acer Chromebook 315 powered by AMD A-series processors will allow consumers to do more in less time while enjoying some of the best Chromebook experiences. In partnership with Google and Acer, AMD-powered Chromebooks will deliver first-rate entertainment and premium productivity features, as well as best-in-class design to the Chromebook market."
Display and Audio for Entertainment, Productivity
The clear and vibrant 15.6-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 display is large enough for opening browsers side-by-side, viewing streaming video in sharp detail, and playing web games. Customers can be productive with more viewing real estate and the power to run multiple tabs and apps. The IPS display lets users easily present slide shows and share content thanks to its wide 178-degree viewing angles. Even video chats can be shared. The HD webcam has a wide 88-degree field-of-view to accommodate groups. In addition, audio and video are crystal clear thanks to high dynamic range imaging and the built-in microphone.
Clear and crisp audio is the result of the Acer Chromebook 315's two full-sized upward-facing speakers that flank the keyboard. The speakers support high-definition audio and deliver enhanced volume and audio range.
The Acer Chromebook 315's large size means there's also room for a full-sized, backlit keyboard on touch-screen models, and a large touchpad.
Excellent Connectivity and Stylish Portability
The design makes room for ample connections on the Acer Chromebook 315. There are two USB Type-C Gen 1 ports -- one on each side of the device -- to allow fast data transfers, charging and display output from whichever side is most convenient. It features fast WiFi 802.11ac wireless featuring 2x2 MIMO technology. Customers can connect peripherals via Bluetooth 4.2, two USB 3.0 ports and the combo headphone and speaker jack.
The Acer Chromebook 315 features a stylish IMR top cover and palm rest that are durable and light enough for moving around the home or office. It weighs 1.72 kg (3.79 pounds) while measuring 380.54 W x 256.28 D x 19.95 H mm (14.98 W x 10.09 D x 0.79 H inches).
Easy to Share and Manage, Especially for Parents
The new Acer Chromebook 315 is not only easy to use, but also easy to share with multiple users. Users simply log into their Google account to access Gmail, Google Docs, apps, extensions, bookmarks, and more. Chromebooks run on Google's Chrome OS platform that updates automatically[3] and uses multiple levels of security to guard against ever-changing online threats.
With the new Family Link app on Chromebooks, it's easy for parents to set digital ground rules as their kids are exploring the Internet. Parents can set daily screen time limits, customize the list of websites and apps their children can use, and even manage their child's Google account and remotely lock supervised accounts on the Acer Chromebook 315.
Price and Availability
The Acer Chromebook 315 will be available with either a touch screen display (CB315-2HT) or non-touch display (CB315-2H) with up to 8GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. The new line will be available in North America in February, starting at USD279.99, and in EMEA in April, starting at EUR349.
Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.
[1] Battery life may vary depending on model and configuration. Based on Google power LoadTest. (http://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/testing/power-testing).
[2] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products
[3] Internet connection required.
About Acer
Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.
© 2019 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Android and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acer-introduces-its-first-chromebook-powered-by-versatile-amd-a-series-processors-with-radeon-graphics-300772969.html
SOURCE Acer Incorporated
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 4, 2019 12:30 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170