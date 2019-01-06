Targus Unveils Next Generation of Docking Solutions to Improve Workplace Productivity

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 6, 2019 12:01 PM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Targus, the leader in universal docking solutions, today announces an expansion to its technology solutions with two revolutionary products – MiraLogic™ Workspace Intelligence System, a solution that will allow companies to better optimize and utilize their workspace; and DOCK520USZ, its award-winning quad video universal docking station. Both of these products will be displayed and demoed at Targus' CES booth LVCC, South Hall, Booth #31147.
MiraLogic™ Workspace Intelligence System is an IoT-connected platform that blends enterprise-grade hardware (Smart USB-C Dock, Smart Power Strip, Smart Sensor, and Desktop Power Strip) with cloud-based software to deliver meaningful insights into the workspace. With MiraLogic™, companies will be able to better understand how their workspaces are being utilized, allowing them to make better decisions of the space needed for an effective workforce. The solution offers IT managers the ability to understand and control overall energy consumption by seeing how much power is being used at a desk, department or floor level, improving the overall energy efficiency of the office. For IT professionals, MiraLogic™ will also allow for remote access to the workspace for diagnostics offering them a more efficient role in solving technical solutions across the organization.
"MiraLogic™ represents a huge step in making our workplaces more intelligent," said Ron DeCamp, vice president of global product management and development. "This solution gives businesses a clear view into how their workspaces are being utilized, allowing them to make informed operational decisions about how much space is actually required, and ways to reduce unnecessary energy consumption when workspaces are not in use. Our solution will also assist IT in decreasing the time spent on support through remote control and management of the workspace, ultimately saving IT teams time, money and lost productivity."
Also on display at CES will be the official release of the world's first universal docking station to extend a desktop on to four HD displays. A CES 2019 Innovations Awards Honoree, the USB-C™ Universal Quad Video HD Docking Station (DOCK520USZ) allows a laptop to connect to up to four monitors via (4) HDMI video out ports. Outfitted with Dual DisplayLink® DL-3950 chip technology, the dock supports four HD (1920 x 1080 p60) displays or dual 2K (2560 x 1440 p50) displays, and includes additional ports to connect essential USB 3.0 peripherals and to an Ethernet network. It has a compact and low-profile, consuming half the desk space of typical docks, and it also offers wide compatibility with virtually any laptop with Thunderbolt 3™, Display Port Alt-Mode, or USB 3.0, 3.1 and Type-C devices.
Targus will be showcasing its MiraLogic™ Workspace Intelligence System, its award-winning DOCK520UZ and other next generation docking solutions and accessories throughout CES at its booth (LVCC, South Hall, Booth #31147).
To receive a demonstration of Targus' quad-display docking station, and a sneak peek of its new products at CES 2019, please contact [email protected] to set up appointments with Targus during CES Unveiled or throughout the show.
MiraLogic Main Benefits:
- Workspace Utilization & Provisioning
- Understand how individual workstations are performing. MiraLogic monitors and captures real-time and historical data of what's happening at the desk level – providing you actionable insights into occupancy, performance, and efficiency.
- Remote Control & Diagnostics of the Workspace
- Real-time data quickly alerts IT about equipment issues—before there's a problem—saving time, money, and lost productivity. IT administrators can now remotely manage the workspace with the ability to perform power cycle resets and firmware updates to the Universal Smart Dock.
- Automated Asset Management
- MiraLogic automatically discovers and inventories computer peripherals connected to the Universal Smart Dock.
- Measure & Track Energy Consumption
- Are there devices in your workspaces unnecessarily powered through the night? Across your enterprise? How much is that costing you? MiraLogic™ answers these questions so you can optimize energy consumption at each desk and improve the bottom line.
DOCK520USZ Specifications:
- 4 HMDI 2.0
- 1 USB-C 3.0 Port with power (15W non-PD)
- 4 USB 3.0 ports (1 fast charging)
- 1 Gigabit Ethernet port
- 1 3.5mm combo Audio In/Out
About Targus
Thirty-five years and a history of firsts, Targus has been revolutionizing mobile computing accessories for large enterprises and end-users alike — connecting people and technology in meaningful ways. From laptop bags to tablet cases to peripherals and universal docking stations, we persistently conceive, design, and produce innovative, productivity-boosting solutions that make the complex, simple; and help people pursue their passions and live their purpose – at work and in life. We cross categories, regions, industries, and lifestyles with a breadth and depth of products that seamlessly provide you with everything you need to live, dream, and do.
Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Targus has global operations in over 45 offices and distribution in more than 100 countries. Learn more about us at targus.com, like or follow us at facebook.com/targus and linkedin.com/targus.
About CES Innovation Awards
CES Innovation Awards are granted to new consumer technology products that enable, enhance, and connect computer systems across 28 categories. Entries are on the products' innovation in design, engineering, and user value.
For more information on CES and the Innovation Awards visit ces.tech/Events-Programs/Innovation-Awards.aspx.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targus-unveils-next-generation-of-docking-solutions-to-improve-workplace-productivity-300773270.html
SOURCE Targus
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 4, 2019 12:30 PM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170