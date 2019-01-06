AirSelfie Takes Flight With New Aerial Cameras at CES 2019

|By Business Wire
|
|January 6, 2019 03:00 PM EST
CES -- AirSelfie, the smallest, easiest and most enjoyable hands-free way to capture and share stunning, panoramic, high-definition photos and videos from the air in any environment, today announced it will unveil three new aerial camera models at CES 2019: AIR 100, AIR ZEN and AIR DUO. The cameras set a new standard in consumer aerial photography featuring proprietary A.I.R. (Aerial Imaging Robotics) Technology for Hands-Free Flight and A.I.M. (Autonomous Imaging Mission) programming to shoot HD photographs and videos of any chosen subject from dramatic perspectives never before possible. AirSelfie is also introducing an enhanced, intuitive One-Touch app that allows users to capture, edit, view, and share content within a single integrated app.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190106005103/en/
AirSelfie’s fleet of flying cameras, including the AIR 100, AIR Zen and AIR Duo (pictured), is taking aerial photography to new heights. (Photo: Business Wire)
The new AirSelfie AIR cameras being unveiled and showcased at CES 2019 include:
AIR 100 – The AIR 100 is AirSelfie’s most affordable and intuitive entry-level aerial camera. Retailing for $99.95, the value-priced camera is geared toward casual photographers and videographers aged 10+ featuring a 12MP camera, HD video and 6-minute flight time between charges. The One-Touch app experience makes the AS 100 perfect for capturing life’s everyday moments.
AIR ZEN – The AIR Zen is the industry’s first autonomous flight, zenith aerial camera. The AIR Zen features a 13MP 120˚ zenith camera and plastic carbon reinforced body that flies and captures spectacular photos and 4K videos without a connection to a smartphone. The AIR Zen has water-resistant capabilities, allowing it to be safely used outdoors without incurring damage. Retail $139.95.
AIR DUO – The AIR Duo is the first aerial camera on the market to feature dual lenses for landscape and zenith photos and HD videos. The AIR Duo features a 12MP FOV 80° front camera and a 12MP FOV 110° wide-angle zenith camera, along with a 120G aluminum alloy body and 7-minute flight time with removable battery for extending flights. Retail $229.95.
“When it comes to aerial photography with AirSelfie, the sky is definitely the limit,” said Stefano Cabella, CEO, AirSelfie. “AirSelfie is the first and only true AIR Camera that allows you to be naturally and completely immersed in your everyday life or life adventure while AirSelfie records your experiences. We invite everyone to stop by and visit us at CES to see how we are taking aerial photography to new heights.”
AirSelfie AIR camera models will be available globally in 2019. The company is developing a massive global distribution strategy to offer its products and accessories at leading retailers in the US, Canada, Spain, Portugal, Germany, UK, France, Republic of Korea, Japan, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Greece, Belgium, and Luxembourg. Additionally, AirSelfie products will be available in 2019 at renowned duty-free airport stores across the US, UAE and Europe.
CES 2019 Showcase Details:
CES Unveiled Las Vegas, NV
WHAT: AirSelfie to showcase new fleet of aerial cameras
WHEN: January 6, 2019 – 5p.m.– 8:30p.m.
WHERE: Shoreline Exhibit Hall, Mandalay Bay – 3950 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
CES 2019 Exhibit Hall
WHAT: AirSelfie to showcase new fleet of aerial cameras
WHEN: January 8–11, 2019
WHERE: Booth #44764 – Wireless Devices & Services - Tech West, Sands Expo, Level 2, Halls A–D, The Venetian, 201 Sands Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169
For more information on AirSelfie, visit www.airselfiecamera.com.
About AirSelfie Holdings Ltd
The AirSelfie products are the world’s first and only pocket-sized aerial cameras that connect to your smartphone, allowing you to take HD photos of your friends and life from the sky. The AirSelfie products are controlled via the free for download iOS and Android app.
AirSelfie – the products and their accessories – have been designed by an international team of talent hailing from all over the world. Developers and engineers from Shenzhen, Italian designers, experienced corporate leaders all coordinated by the AirSelfie Holdings Group, which through its affiliates, manages development, production and distribution globally.
AirSelfie’s team of world experts in engineering and design is now working together with the “Enterprises Factory” e-Novia to do an intensive product research and is exploiting the distinctive e-Novia’s skills in Predictive Control, sensing, reasoning, acting and Artificial Perception to realize new functions and features of the AirSelfie cameras and explore new interaction and opportunities in the consumer electronics sector.
