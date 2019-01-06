KitchenAid Previews State-of-the-Art KitchenAid® Smart Display with the Google Assistant

|By PR Newswire
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KitchenAid is previewing an addition to its connected offerings with a multi-functional Smart Display with the Google Assistant for home cooks: the KitchenAid® Smart Display. With features such as step-by-step recipe instructions, shopping lists and smart home control, all hands-free for when fingers are covered in dough, the state-of-the-art KitchenAid Smart Display will provide home cooks with a central hub to expand upon their culinary creativity.
The KitchenAid Smart Display will be a step above with innovative capabilities – including Yummly voice and visual meal planning and guided cooking functionality – offering convenient access to tools that enhance the traditional home kitchen experience. With the Google Assistant, users will be able to easily search for recipe inspiration and watch instructional videos to confidently create delicious meals at home, manage and control their smart home devices and enjoy music and live TV.*
"We want makers to have freedom in the kitchen," said Christy Hoskins, Senior Brand Manager, KitchenAid. "They should be able to find new recipes and experiment with new ingredients, flavors, and textures – all without worrying about how to clean off messy fingerprints."
The KitchenAid Smart Display will also feature a 10-inch display for easily viewing your favorite content for the kitchen and more. KitchenAid Smart Display will also be IPX-5 rated for resistance to faucet water, ensuring a worry-free cooking or baking experience and allowing kitchen creatives to fearlessly tackle multi-step recipes and easily wash and clean the device.
"Our main aim was to evolve the multi-modal connected display category and create a product that truly makes sense in the kitchen," said Ryan Craig, Senior Manager, Internet of Things Global Strategy and Partnerships. "The KitchenAid Smart Display will do just that, merging hands-free, interactive capabilities with unique access to Yummly recipe content and a sleek design for seamless integration in the kitchen."
The KitchenAid Smart Display with the Google Assistant will have a number of features to complement everyday activity in the kitchen, including:
- Manage Everyday Tasks – Stay organized even if your hands are occupied – create a shopping list, make purchases with Google Express, or set timers and reminders. You will also be able to browse recipes and get step-by-step instructions, and get answers powered by Google Search, all hands-free.
- Enjoy Entertainment – While you're busy in the kitchen, listen to music, podcasts and radio, or catch up on the latest shows and videos from popular services like YouTube, YouTube TV, Hulu and HBO Now.
- Yummly Compatibility – From recipe inspiration to videos showcasing guided cooking techniques, Yummly functionality allows makers to feel empowered in the kitchen.
- Also debuting at CES, Yummly® Pro is a new platform on the Yummly app offering home cooks step-by-step guided video recipe instruction from well-known and influential chefs like Carla Hall, Richard Blais, Jet Tila and Daniel Holzman.
- Smart Home Control – Smart home connectivity gives home cooks full control over their smart kitchen appliances and entire smart home ecosystem, making it easy to preheat the oven from across the room without missing a beat. KitchenAid Smart Display will be compatible with over 10,000 smart home devices that work with the Google Assistant.
*Features subject to change.
From January 8-11, CES® attendees can get up close to all Whirlpool Corporate innovations, including the KitchenAid Smart Display, at booth #41925 in the Smart Home section, located at the Sands Expo Center.
For more information on the brand's products and to join the conversation, visit kitchenaid.com/ces and follow #ConnectToMore #CES2019.
About KitchenAid
Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or join us at Facebook.com/KitchenAid and Twitter.com/KitchenAidUSA.
