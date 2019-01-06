Catalyst Adds XR Case to the Waterproof Collection for the Latest Series of iPhones at CES 2019 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Catalyst, the award-winning manufacturer of the world's most protective and stylish cases and accessories for electronic devices, introduces 100% waterproof cases for the iPhone XR at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Catalyst will also be debuting the new Impact Protection Case for the 44mm Apple Watch Series 4, allowing customers to have a total solution with a breathable integrated band and rugged case to protect their Apple Watch Series 4. The case is available for pre-order starting today and will begin shipping on January 10th. A new Impact Protection Case for the 40mm Apple Watch Series 4 is also available for pre-order and will begin shipping by early February.

The first and only waterproof case for the 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 will be available for pre-orders starting today. The Catalyst Waterproof Case for 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 will begin shipping at the end of January; the case will also be available in Best Buy and BestBuy.com starting March 2019. Waterproof cases for the 40mm Apple Watch Series 4 are expected to be introduced later this year.

All new products along with the full line of waterproof cases for recently released iPhones and accessories will be on display at the Catalyst booth, LVCC South Hall 3, Booth 30766. This includes a new TPU Screen Protector for the Apple Watch which will be available to order at the end of January as well as the Waterproof 20L Backpack.

"We continue to innovate and design the very best every day cases and accessories for the latest devices. Our waterproof and impact protection solutions for the Apple Watch Series 4 bring a new level of style and confidence to Apple Watch users. The cases allow people to wear the watch without worry or fear of damage," said Catalyst CEO June Lai. "We are also excited to work with Best Buy to launch waterproof cases for the Apple Watch Series 4 as they continue to expand their offering of Catalyst products both in-store and on-line."

Announced in December, three Special Edition cases for the Apple AirPods have been added to the Catalyst line-up. As of December 18th, they have been available to customers at Apple retail locations throughout the United States and Canada. The exclusive products were created, developed and packaged with high quality and durable materials. The Special Edition Catalyst Case for AirPods offers an IP67 waterproof rating to 3.3ft (1m) and drop proof protection to 4ft (1.2m). At a retail price of $29.99, they are available in black, white and glow-in-the-dark.

"Securing an exclusive partnership with Apple is the ultimate compliment - both as a brand and as the designer. We are excited to introduce a Special Edition line just for Apple. These cases for the Apple AirPods are made with premium materials in exclusive colors for their customer base," said Co-Founder and Chief Designer Josh Wright. "The products we are introducing at CES will continue to amplify the quality of our product offerings. They will also provide value to customers as essential every day accessories."

NEW PRODUCTS:

Catalyst Waterproof Case for iPhone XR

US $ 89.99 | Available Now in Stealth Black

This case is the industry leader in slim everyday waterproof cases. Catalyst is known for having superior acoustic performance and engineering that features our patented True Sound Acoustic Technology™ and ro-tating mute switch. The hard-coated dual optical lens is fully sealed from snow, dirt and dust. An integrated screen protector provides perfect touch sensitivity while the clear case showcases the phone's stylish design and fully supports Wireless Charging. The protective case has an oversized lightning port that fits most charge cables and this water-resistant case will protect the iPhone from scratches. This case is waterproof tested IP68 33 ft (10m) and drop proof MIL-STD to 6.6 ft (2m).

Catalyst Impact Protection Case for 44mm and 40mm Apple Watch Series 4

Series 4 44mm US $ 49.99 | Pre-order Now in Stealth Black

Series 4 40mm US $ 49.99 | Pre-order Now in Stealth Black

The new Impact Protection case has not just evolved, it has totally been re-thought for the new Series 4 Apple Watch. The case still offers 9.9ft (3m) of drop protection through a dual-layer construction incorporating Catalyst's innovative truss cushioning system. This case is built with raised bezels to keep important watch components – the display, optical heartrate sensor, and digital crown – fully exposed yet fully protected from bumps, knocks and drops. This new case features an integrated watch band, creating a total package of protection and style. Watch band customization is easy through a quick release spring bar, compatible with Catalyst's wide selection of sport bands or any other watch band with a watch pin connector.

Catalyst Screen Protector for Apple Watch Series 4

US $19.99 | Available end of January

Compatible with the Catalyst Waterproof and Catalyst Impact Protection cases for Apple Watch Series 4, the Catalyst TPU Screen Protector is specifically designed using precise laser cutting technology to ensure flawless coverage. The protector is flexible, tough and scratch resistant yet thin, allowing it to conform to the shape of the Apple Watch screen. Its high transparency and fingerprint free surface allows users to en-joy the HD clarity of the device. It's easy to install bubble free with a cleaning cloth, dust removal sticker, and alcohol cleaning pad and provides durable protection since edges won't peel away.

Catalyst Waterproof Case for 44mm Apple Watch Series 4

US $ 69.99 | Pre-order Now | Colors: Black Case/Stealth Black Standard Band, Black Case/Space Gray Standard Band

The Waterproof Case for 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 is the only Apple Watch case offering total 360-degree protection. With nearly 20 percent stronger housing than the previous Series 3 version, the case offers superior protection for the Apple Watch. Full functionality of the Apple Watch is maintained with IP-68 waterproof protection of 330ft (100m) and MIL-STD 810G drop protection to 6.6ft (2m). It's fully sealed against water, dust, dirt, and snow with direct touch screen access, great for all adventures – wet and dry. The raised bezel protects the screen from scratches and impacts. Catalyst's patented True Sound Acoustic Technology™ allows audio to come through totally clear.

Case for AirPods - Special Edition

US $29.95 | Available now | Colors: Black, White, Glow-in-the-Dark

Exclusively available in Apple and on the Catalyst website, this case is a stylish extension of the AirPods that is protective, grippy, easy to secure to belongings so users can take their AirPods anywhere. Engineered to be waterproof and drop proof, the silicone case elastically seals against the top of the AirPods charging case to keep water and dust out. As with the original Catalyst AirPods case, the Lightning port can be accessed by opening a small plug on the bottom of the case, and a quick snap back of the elastic seal gives easy access to the AirPods. This patented design features a premium lightweight carabiner in a matte finish with an intuitive inward-facing clasp. The carabiner attachment point on the silicone case is re-oriented 90 degrees to make it sit flat when hooked onto belt loops, bags, and other belongings.

About Catalyst

Catalyst is an innovative lifestyle accessories brand that creates iconic products to enable people to explore and share their world. In 2010, after searching for a product that fit their needs but did not yet exist, co-founders Josh Wright (an award‐winning industrial designer who graduated from the Art Center College of Design) and June Lai (the research, development and business brain) designed and developed a line of high-performance everyday cases and accessories for their many outdoor and underwater adventures. Catalyst has continued to design and invent unique products that have won numerous best-in-class awards from organizations around the world. As a first mover, Catalyst often introduces new categories that re-fresh the CE market. Today, Catalyst is available in more than 70 countries around the world and major retailers including Apple, Best Buy, Verizon, Virgin Megastores, Harvey Norman, Yodobashi and Bic Cam-era.

