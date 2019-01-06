Seraphin Launches First Night Time Digital Detox Platform at CES 2019

|By Business Wire
January 6, 2019 05:00 PM EST
Consumer Electronics Show — Seraphin, a Baracoda Group Company, announced today the launch of the world’s first open platform designed to deliver a digital detox - helping change habits to combat digital disruption. The Seraphin bedside book sets a digital curfew - encasing mobile devices to remove digital temptation, helping users relax with music and light routines, monitoring sleep for better recovery from the day and delivering a daily digital detox report. The platform integrates with multiple applications and services including the isommeil sleep application, Radioline and Apple Watch. Demonstrations of Seraphin can be seen at CES Unveiled and in Eureka Park booth 50929 and in the Sands Hall booth 43131 January 8 – 11.
Digital Disruption is on the rise. From the time we wake to the time we go to sleep we stare at screens. According to Nielsen, the average American is now spending more than 11 hours a day in front of a screen. Students surveyed spent an average of 1-2 hours engaged with their mobile phones when their parents thought they were asleep and 42% reported struggling with depression. And in the UK 79% of people check their smartphones an hour before sleep and 55% check them within 15 minutes of waking.
“More and more people are tied to digital devices and from our research its greatest impact is on an individual’s sleep. Actions can be put in place to improve sleep. For example, a reproduction of dusk light to fall asleep and a dawn simulator to provide the user a good awakening. In addition, smartphone dependence can be changed with simple practices for falling asleep. Solutions exist and Seraphin groups them into one simple platform,” - Maxime ELBAZ, Ph D. Co-founder isommeil, member of the Research Center for Sleep and Public Health - Universite Paris-Descartes and Professor Damien LEGER, Co-founder of iSommeil, Professor of Public Health, director of the Research University Center for Sleep and Public Health - Universite Paris-Descartes, Hotel-Dieu, Paris.
Simply place mobile devices into Seraphin’s unique bedside book, removing digital disruption. While in the book, Seraphin turns the mobile phone into a bedside lamp and can deliver a light routine to help relaxation. Seraphin also counts the number of times users reach for their phone during the night. In the morning, Seraphin wakes users with soothing sounds, radio or podcast and a waking light routine. Finally Seraphin delivers an analysis of the quality of a user’s sleep with recommendations on how to get better rest. The Seraphin platform includes:
Bedside Book - the 1st to turn your mobile phone into a smart light bulb for a bedside lamp (Patent Pending). Also delivers a relaxation and waking light routine and a phone charger.
Seraphin App - alerting user to their digital curfew through a sleep timer and providing digital detox daily report.
Apple Watch Integration - integrating sleep duration, cycle and heart rate into a personalized report.
Isommeil App Integration - science-based algorithm that monitors and measures the quality of sleep and provides recommendations for healthier habits.
Radioline App - offers a catalog of ambient sounds, podcasts, radio stations, music, and literature to help relax and wake refreshed.
Seraphin is an open digital detox platform that helps users change their digital habits to lead healthier lives. For adults, teens and young children, Seraphin keeps watch, helping achieve digital disconnect goals.
Pricing and Availability
The Seraphin bedside sleepbook is priced $49.99 and will be available in Fall 2019.
“Seraphin is the first step in helping people digitally detox. With our open platform, Seraphin can deliver a host of capabilities to help users during the day and at night,” said Pascal Araujo, CEO of Seraphin. “Our goal is to help users find a healthy balance between the technologies they love and the time needed to recover from that exposure. We are excited to build a technology, platform and ecosystem around Seraphin that addresses the real challenges and implications of a modern world.”
About Seraphin
Founded in 2018, Seraphin is the first open platform designed to deliver a digital detox - helping you change your habits to combat digital disruption. And we are starting with nighttime. Seraphin is a sleep guardian angel that gives you a digital curfew - removing digital temptation, helping you relax and monitoring your sleep for better recovery from your day. For more information visit www.seraphin.io
