iFLYTEK, Asia’s AI Leader, Unveils iFLYTEK Translator 2.0, iFLYREC Series Voice-to-Text Products, AI Note and iFLYOS at CES 2019

|January 6, 2019 06:00 PM EST
iFLYTEK, the largest publicly-listed Artificial Intelligence (AI) and intelligent speech and language technologies provider in the Asia-Pacific region, announced the fully upgraded iFLYTEK Translator 2.0, iFLYREC Series voice-to-text products, AI Note and iFLYOS at CES 2019.
As Asia’s leader in AI-powered voice-based technology, iFLYTEK won 12 awards in worldwide voice and AI competitions in 2018. By adhering to the concept of “Aim high with technologies, Stand firm with applications”, iFLYTEK announced the iFLYTEK Translator 2.0, a new generation of AI-powered translation products. The newly upgraded iFLYTEK Translator 2.0 supports translations between Chinese and 51 other languages. The product also features offline translation, Chinese dialect recognition, built-in professional AI translation, and one-click global Internet access to meet the communication needs of users when they travel. iFLYTEK Translator 2.0 was the recipient of this year’s CES Innovation Award. iFLYTEK Translator enjoys the biggest market share in Chinese market. It has become a popular personal translation assistant for the foreigners who lived in China and Chinese residents who travel all over the world.
iFLYTEK developed a series products and services with voice-to-text as the core function, including iFLYREC 2.0 smart event system, iFLYREC M1 transcription robot and AI Note for daily recording and transcription. The series can fulfill the transcription demand in multiple scenarios, devices and formats, greatly reducing the workload for users. In early 2019, iFLYTEK will launch the new generation smart recorder which features high accuracy voice pick-up and efficient transcription.
iFLYTEK’s voice interaction system, iFLYOS, finished internal testing in 2018, and will be available this year. Unlike other voice interaction products, iFLYTEK integrated hardware and software, offering a service-connected, flexible product. Due to advanced speech technology and outstanding partners in software and hardware, iFLYTEK provides customizable solutions for the intelligent voice products. In the past year, the number of developers using iFLYTEK Open Platform has steadily increased from 500,000 to 910,000. Meanwhile, the platform had expanded its AI capabilities from 67 to more than 170. At the same time, the platform developers' activity and service volume has achieved significant progress.
At iFLYTEK’s CES booth (South Hall 2, No. 26025), tradeshow attendees can get an in-depth look at iFLYTEK’s core technologies, including voice recognition, voice-to-text transcription, multi-language processing, machine translation and other smart customer services and AI capabilities, that can be used in multiple scenarios, such as travel, automobile, business, education and home appliance.
“At iFLYTEK, we believe we can use artificial intelligence to build a better world. Over the past 19 years, we have been committed to sourcing innovative technology and transforming human-computer interactions. We hope everyone can enjoy the benefits of AI,” Dr. Steven Li, Vice President of iFLYTEK said. “We want to show people how AI can empower industries and individuals, and add value to scenarios including communication, conferences, offices and AIoT.”
iFLYTEK is an industry leader in many core technologies such as speech synthesis, speech recognition, machine translation and natural speech processing with independent intellectual property rights. In 2018, iFLYTEK won 12 awards in international technology competitions, including Blizzard Challenge - an international speech synthesis contest, SemEval - an international semantic evaluation competition, SQuAD - Stanford’s machine reading comprehension challenge, and the International Workshop on Spoken Language Translation, IWSLT.
About iFLYTEK
Established in 1999, iFLYTEK has been dedicated to the research of speech intelligence and exploring the most natural form of human-machine interaction. iFLYTEK was listed in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 2008 (stock code: 002230). iFLYTEK's intelligent speech and artificial intelligence technologies such as speech synthesis, speech recognition, speech evaluation, and natural language processing, represents the top level in the world.
iFLYTEK has occupied more than 70% of Chinese speech industry market share. It provides speech solution for more than 2,000 companies in the whole industry and has launched the world's first iFLYTEK Open Platform, which provides intelligent speech interaction capability for mobile Internet industry (currently there are more than 80,000 project partners and more than 700 million end-users, promoting the application of intelligent speech and artificial intelligence technology into education, mobile phones, automotive, appliance and other industries, serving millions of households). For more information, visit http://iflytek.com/en/index.html
